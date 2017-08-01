Interpretare la Ripresa Globale in presenza di Recessione Politica

MILANO – D’estate, mentre la vita rallenta, c’èspazio per riflettere su questioni fondamentali. Uno dei principali rompicapo che ultimamente occupano la mia mente è costituito dalla discrepanza tra la generalizzata disfunzione politica e la performance relativamente forte del mercato economico e finanziario.
Oggi, le principali economie del mondo stanno sperimentando una ripresa costante, nonostante rallentamenti occasionali. Di certo, le performance economiche sono ben lungi dal raggiungere appieno le relative potenzialità: a seconda di dove si guarda, si possono trovare divari tra prodotto effettivo e potenziale, eccesso di leva finanziaria, bilanci fragili, investimenti insufficienti e passività non finanziarie a lungo termine prive di copertura. Tuttavia, i mercati finanziari non mostrano segni di agitazione, anche se gli stimoli monetari vengono gradualmente ritirati.
Tuttavia, allo stesso tempo, le condizioni politiche sembrano deteriorarsi. La polarizzazione si è intensificata, in parte a causa di una crescente resistenza alla globalizzazione ed ai modelli sbilanciati di crescita che ne derivano. Negli Stati Uniti, ad esempio, il Pew Research Center riferisce che le persone non solo sono fortemente in disaccordo con i loro connazionali dell’altro schieramento; ma emergono tra loro anche avversione e disprezzo.
La paralisi politica, a lungo alimentata dalla divisone destra-sinistra dell’America, si è ora radicata all’interno del Partito Repubblicano, che controlla entrambe le camere del Congresso e la Casa Bianca. Finora, l’amministrazione del presidente Donald Trump ha solo esasperato questa crisi interna, senza offrire invece nessuna delle auspicabili svolte di politica economica che potrebbero incrementare gli investimenti e la crescita e migliorare l’occupazione di qualità. Anche se a questo punto è difficile individuare le priorità di tale amministrazione, sarebbe difficile sostenere che includano un interesse particolare e concertato sulle politiche volte a rendere i modelli di crescita più equi e sostenibili.
Nel Regno Unito, la votazione della scorsa estate per l’abbandono dell’Unione Europea ha sorpreso molti e le preoccupazioni in tutta l’UE sono aumentate quando il Primo Ministro Theresa May si è insediata impegnandosi a garantire una “hard” Brexit. Adesso che nelle elezioni generali di giugno gli elettori britannici hanno revocato alla May la maggioranza parlamentare, l’esito dei prossimi negoziati sulla fuoriuscita – ed il destino dell’UK post-Brexit – appaiono ancora più incerti.
I leader europei, come quelli di varie economie emergenti, adesso sono giunti alla conclusione che sia il Regno Unito che gli Stati Uniti sono alleati e partner commerciali imprevedibili e inaffidabili. L’Asia, con la Cina in testa, ha deciso di procedere in modo autonomo. La cooperazione internazionale sulle questioni economiche e di sicurezza – mai facile – sembra in disgregazione.
In questo contesto, la capacità di resilienza dell’economia globale – almeno finora – è ancora più degna di nota (anche se ovviamente non è dato sapere come si evolverebbe l’economia in un contesto politico più stabile). Ci sono diverse spiegazioni possibili (e non reciprocamente esclusive) per questa “condizione fuori dagli schemi”.
Per cominciare, le istituzioni costruite nel tempo limitano le possibilità di leader politici e legislatori di influenzare l’economia. Se da un lato queste istituzioni possono ostacolare l’attuazione di politiche positive, esse servono anche a ridurre al minimo i rischi economici e d’investimento.
Sul fronte internazionale in particolare, i politici non possono facilmente determinare un’inversione radicale ed immediata dei modelli di globalizzazione che si sono affermati negli ultimi decenni. Qualsiasi tentativo di farlo – indubbiamente alimentato dall’intensificazione delle pressioni populiste e nazionaliste – causerebbe gravi danni economici, in definitiva impoverendo il capitale politico di coloro che lo guidavano.
Un’altra possibilità, più preoccupante, è che i rischi stiano aumentando più velocemente della loro percezione. Se ciò sembra improbabile, si consideri la crisi finanziaria mondiale del 2008, in cui la regolamentazione lassista e le asimmetrie informative hanno alimentato la tendenza ad un rapido incremento dei rischi e a squilibri sempre più gravi per la maggior parte non percepibili.
In questa situazione, l’effetto cumulativo di tensioni geopolitiche in aumento, perdita di fiducia e mancanza di rispetto per istituzioni chiave potrebbe produrre una grande shock o peggiorare le condizioni di investimento. Ma è più difficile costruire scenari concreti che ignorare i rischi potenziali che ci troviamo di fronte.
Detto questo, c’è una spiegazione più incoraggiante, che sottoscrivo, anche se potrei essere etichettato come un ottimista irrazionale. Le ineguaglianze di opportunità e risultati che hanno alimentato il malcontento popolare e la polarizzazione politica sono molto reali e, dopo anni di negligenza, finalmente ricevono l’attenzione che meritano.
Un’attenzione maggiormente orientata alla coesione sociale non porterebbe risultati rapidi. Ma nel tempo essa potrebbe aiutare a ridurre gli eccessi di faziosità, concentrando l’attenzione dei cittadini sui valori comuni e ristabilendo la capacità dei loro leader di deliberare responsabilmente ed attuare le politiche. Come sempre, ci potranno essere divergenze – anche radicali – su come raggiungere obiettivi condivisi. La chiave è affrontarle in un contesto di rispetto reciproco.
Questo scenario è ben lungi dall’essere garantito, ma non è affatto impossibile. Dopo tutto, l’elezione di Emmanuel Macron alla presidenza della Francia, la battuta d’arresto della May sull’hard Brexit ed il rifiuto pressoché universale delle posizioni sul cambiamento climatico espresse dall’amministrazione Trump, ed inoltre un ordine economico globale basato sulle regole, sia all’interno che all’esterno degli Stati Uniti, suggeriscono che si possono tenere posizioni di centro.
Nel frattempo, i quadri istituzionali nazionali e internazionali devono continuare ad impedire azioni distruttive da parte dei leader politici. In definitiva, la fiducia nella resilienza di queste istituzioni – e nell’eventuale fine dell’attuale disfunzione politica – e ciò su cui i mercati sembrano puntare.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In the meantime, national and international institutional frameworks must continue to guard against destructive actions by political leaders.'
Long live the Status Quo, how very Brussels. There is however no stopping the tide of history, as King Knut demonstrated. Markets bank on something because markets have to bank on something, to suggest markets possess wisdom is a.. well... joke. What markets do possess is bubbles and some seem to be forming Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY MUST BE HEARD
Disappointed by the Author being apologetic about "UK and US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners".
Without blaming the predicaments that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - both democratically delivered.
Democracy was not flawed - the Institutions and the Economics were believed to be stacked.
Democracy delivered the verdict - pained by the thanklessness felt in The Anglosphere.
Peace n Prosperity of 1945 - 2015 was underwritten by The Anglosphere.
Yet the Economic Architecture had reached a point of no return.
Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin.
Trump is questioning the Security Architecture.
To achieve the appropriate price.
So that Democracy in The Anglosphere - is heard.
Underwriting Security - when Economics is hurting - is not good business.
Brussels wielding the Economic guillotine - and Britain is required to defend The European Union !!!
And the Author see Britain's democratic response as - "Unpredictable and Unreliable" !!!
Something somewhere fundamentally flawed.
Read more
Comment Commented PARTHA BHATTACHARYYA
Emerging Markets seem to be experiencing delayed effects from the effects of global warming and the resultant uncertainties in monsoons. These have caused significant losses in recent times, made worse by arbitrary distribution of subsidies and sometimes complete loan waivers for voting in landlords who seek to control and usurp the economy. This has resulted in an inflation which can be hidden from official records but cannot be hidden from the large discrepancy between food prices in the farmer's markets and in corporation markets. Central banks find it convenient to make a case for high interest rates allowing richer borrowers to pay for the legacy debts of the past while, in fact, driving up bank NPLs and farmer destitution due to higher input costs. Clearly, the 'recovery' of such markets needs to be carefully monitored to see that financial institutions provide basic income for the poor and impoverished while getting loan recovery from the beneficiaries of subsidies. Central banks intent on high interest rates will, in time, make the economy vulnerable to climate fluctuations more and more. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immigration remains the key issue for most British voters - and the only way this can be addressed is by Brexit. So like it or not Brexit, whilst its shape and means is up for debate, will go ahead
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40630242
'Leaders in Europe, as well as in a number of emerging economies, have now concluded that both the UK and the US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners. Asia, with China in the lead, has decided to go its own way'
To suggest the UK and USA are unreliable allies and trading partners is ridiculous. As for Europe, they will find the same domestic issues will develop, wonder boy Macron is already running into problems slumping 10 points in the French popularity rating in 2 months. Asia has to face the fact there are limitations to the Western consumers pocket and have a far bigger problem in trying to develop their own domestic consumer markets; which as China has already seen is more difficult than expected - put simply it is easier to penetrate an existing consumer market on a like-for-like product basis with a labour cost advantage then to raise the disposable income of an entire country's consumers to create a new market. Thus China's Silk Road development in the face of their own domestic development issues. If the entire basis of Asia's economic development is over optimistic then they have a great deal to worry about, because the Western consumer is all topped out
.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Conventional economics, even festooned with a spectrum of ribbons representing 'moral sentiments', inscribed with formulaic equilibria and tempting tautologies, is not philosophy, science or wisdom. It is the operating manual for a meatpacking plant. A tofu collective operates differently. You are what you eat. (Advaitists, et al. excepted.) Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Spence offers 'a more hopeful explanation' of 'strong economic and financial market performance' despite 'political dysfunction', viz- 'The inequality of opportunity and outcomes that have fueled popular discontent and political polarization are very real, and, after years of neglect, they are finally getting the attention they deserve.'
In other words, markets think that increased media & political 'attention' to distributional issues is a good thing as it will solve fundamental socio-economic problems and promote 'social cohesion'. This is scarcely a reasonable view unless either some particularly altruistic Rational Expectations paradigm obtains or the Freudian 'Death instinct' obtains and turkeys habitually vote for Christmas.
Spence thinks national and international institutions and agreements guard against political risk. However, they also militate against meaningfully addressing domestic distributional issues because strong institutions and agreements of the sort Spence mentions also make Capital more mobile across borders. Countries or States may follow 'beggar my neighbour' tax regimes to attract Capital.
There is a simpler explanation for what is happening, Markets expect U turns. There is more diffusion volatility, which is positively related to liquidity, but genuine jump volatility has not increased. Read more
