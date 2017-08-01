6

Interpretare la Ripresa Globale in presenza di Recessione Politica

MILANO – D’estate, mentre la vita rallenta, c’èspazio per riflettere su questioni fondamentali. Uno dei principali rompicapo che ultimamente occupano la mia mente è costituito dalla discrepanza tra la generalizzata disfunzione politica e la performance relativamente forte del mercato economico e finanziario.

Oggi, le principali economie del mondo stanno sperimentando una ripresa costante, nonostante rallentamenti occasionali. Di certo, le performance economiche sono ben lungi dal raggiungere appieno le relative potenzialità: a seconda di dove si guarda, si possono trovare divari tra prodotto effettivo e potenziale, eccesso di leva finanziaria, bilanci fragili, investimenti insufficienti e passività non finanziarie a lungo termine prive di copertura. Tuttavia, i mercati finanziari non mostrano segni di agitazione, anche se gli stimoli monetari vengono gradualmente ritirati.

Tuttavia, allo stesso tempo, le condizioni politiche sembrano deteriorarsi. La polarizzazione si è intensificata, in parte a causa di una crescente resistenza alla globalizzazione ed ai modelli sbilanciati di crescita che ne derivano. Negli Stati Uniti, ad esempio, il Pew Research Center riferisce che le persone non solo sono fortemente in disaccordo con i loro connazionali dell’altro schieramento; ma emergono tra loro anche avversione e disprezzo.

La paralisi politica, a lungo alimentata dalla divisone destra-sinistra dell’America, si è ora radicata all’interno del Partito Repubblicano, che controlla entrambe le camere del Congresso e la Casa Bianca. Finora, l’amministrazione del presidente Donald Trump ha solo esasperato questa crisi interna, senza offrire invece nessuna delle auspicabili svolte di politica economica che potrebbero incrementare gli investimenti e la crescita e migliorare l’occupazione di qualità. Anche se a questo punto è difficile individuare le priorità di tale amministrazione, sarebbe difficile sostenere che includano un interesse particolare e concertato sulle politiche volte a rendere i modelli di crescita più equi e sostenibili.

Nel Regno Unito, la votazione della scorsa estate per l’abbandono dell’Unione Europea ha sorpreso molti e le preoccupazioni in tutta l’UE sono aumentate quando il Primo Ministro Theresa May si è insediata impegnandosi a garantire una “hard” Brexit. Adesso che nelle elezioni generali di giugno gli elettori britannici hanno revocato alla May la maggioranza parlamentare, l’esito dei prossimi negoziati sulla fuoriuscita – ed il destino dell’UK post-Brexit  – appaiono ancora più incerti.

I leader europei, come quelli di varie economie emergenti, adesso sono giunti alla conclusione che sia il Regno Unito che gli Stati Uniti sono alleati e partner commerciali imprevedibili e inaffidabili. L’Asia, con la Cina in testa, ha deciso di procedere in modo autonomo. La cooperazione internazionale sulle questioni economiche e di sicurezza – mai facile – sembra in disgregazione.

In questo contesto, la capacità di resilienza dell’economia globale – almeno finora – è ancora più degna di nota (anche se ovviamente non è dato sapere come si evolverebbe l’economia in un contesto politico più stabile). Ci sono diverse spiegazioni possibili (e non reciprocamente esclusive) per questa “condizione fuori dagli schemi”.

Per cominciare, le istituzioni costruite nel tempo limitano le possibilità di leader politici e legislatori di influenzare l’economia. Se da un lato queste istituzioni possono ostacolare l’attuazione di politiche positive, esse servono anche a ridurre al minimo i rischi economici e d’investimento.

Sul fronte internazionale in particolare, i politici non possono facilmente determinare un’inversione radicale ed immediata dei modelli di globalizzazione che si sono affermati negli ultimi decenni. Qualsiasi tentativo di farlo – indubbiamente alimentato dall’intensificazione delle pressioni populiste e nazionaliste – causerebbe gravi danni economici, in definitiva impoverendo il capitale politico di coloro che lo guidavano.

Un’altra possibilità, più preoccupante, è che i rischi stiano aumentando più velocemente della loro percezione. Se ciò sembra improbabile, si consideri la crisi finanziaria mondiale del 2008, in cui la regolamentazione lassista e le asimmetrie informative hanno alimentato la tendenza ad un rapido incremento dei rischi e a squilibri sempre più gravi per la maggior parte non percepibili.

In questa situazione, l’effetto cumulativo di tensioni geopolitiche in aumento, perdita di fiducia e mancanza di rispetto per istituzioni chiave potrebbe produrre una grande shock o peggiorare le condizioni di investimento. Ma è più difficile costruire scenari concreti che ignorare i rischi potenziali che ci troviamo di fronte.

Detto questo, c’è una spiegazione più incoraggiante, che sottoscrivo, anche se potrei essere etichettato come un ottimista irrazionale. Le ineguaglianze di opportunità e risultati che hanno alimentato il malcontento popolare e la polarizzazione politica sono molto reali e, dopo anni di negligenza, finalmente ricevono l’attenzione che meritano.

Un’attenzione maggiormente orientata alla coesione sociale non porterebbe risultati rapidi. Ma nel tempo essa potrebbe aiutare a ridurre gli eccessi di faziosità, concentrando l’attenzione dei cittadini sui valori comuni e ristabilendo la capacità dei loro leader di deliberare responsabilmente ed attuare le politiche. Come sempre, ci potranno essere divergenze – anche radicali – su come raggiungere obiettivi condivisi. La chiave è affrontarle in un contesto di rispetto reciproco.

Questo scenario è ben lungi dall’essere garantito, ma non è affatto impossibile. Dopo tutto, l’elezione di Emmanuel Macron alla presidenza della Francia, la battuta d’arresto della May sull’hard Brexit ed il rifiuto pressoché universale delle posizioni sul cambiamento climatico espresse dall’amministrazione Trump, ed inoltre un ordine economico globale basato sulle regole, sia all’interno che all’esterno degli Stati Uniti, suggeriscono che si possono tenere posizioni di centro.

Nel frattempo, i quadri istituzionali nazionali e internazionali devono continuare ad impedire azioni distruttive da parte dei leader politici. In definitiva, la fiducia nella resilienza di queste istituzioni – e nell’eventuale fine dell’attuale disfunzione politica – e ciò su cui i mercati sembrano puntare.