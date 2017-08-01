7

政治衰退中的全球复苏

米兰—每逢夏天，当生活节奏慢下来的时候，就有空间去思考根本性的问题。最近占据我的脑海的一个重要谜题是，在大量发生政治瘫痪的情况下，经济和金融市场表现仍然保持相对强势。

如今，世界主要经济体正在经历稳定的复苏，尽管时不时会发生反覆。诚然，经济表现远远没有达到充分释放潜力的程度：根据立足点的不同，你可以看到产出缺口、过度举债、脆弱的资产负债表、投资不足和长期非债务责任资金缺口等现象。但是，金融市场没有表现出任何躁动迹象，即便货币刺激正在逐渐退出。

但与此同时，政治环境似乎正在恶化。极化不断加剧，部分原因在于越来越多的人反对全球化及其所导致的不平衡的增长模式。比如，在美国，皮尤研究中心（Pew Research Center）的报告显示，人们不但意见完全相左；并且完全失去了尊重。

长期以来一直受美国左右分裂推动的政治僵局，如今在共和党内部也已经根深蒂固。共和党控制着美国国会两院和白宫。到目前为止，总统特朗普政府让这一内部混乱雪上加霜，并且没有拿出任何深孚众望、有可能提振投资和增长、增加高品质就业岗位的经济政策变革。目前推特朗普政府的重点还相当困难，但很显然，特朗普政府对于采取哪些政策让增长模式变得更加平等和可持续，还没有形成任何一致的小范围焦点。

在英国，去年夏天的退欧公投震惊了许多人，而当首相梅上台并承诺要确保“硬”退欧时，欧盟上下无不感到忧心忡忡。如今，英国选民让梅在6月份举行的提前大选中失去了议会多数，这让即将到来的退欧谈判——以及退出欧盟后的英国的命运——变得更加难以确定

欧洲，以及众多新兴经济体领导人现在认为英国和美国都是难以捉摸的不可靠的盟友和贸易伙伴。亚洲在中国的领导下，决定走自己的路。国际经济和安全事务合作——这从来都不是易事——岌岌可危。

在这样的背景下，全球经济的恢复力——至少到目前为止——显得尤其令人瞩目（尽管没人知道，全球经济如果能在更加稳定的环境中运行，表现会如何）。这一反直觉的状况存在几种可能（并且不互斥）的解释。

首先，随时间的推移建立起来的制度，如今限制了政治领导人和立法者对经济的影响能力。尽管这些制度可能会起到阻挠积极政策的“效果”，但也有助于经济和投资风险最小化。

特别是在国际事务方面，政客们无法轻而易举地立刻强力扭转已经存在了几十年的全球化模式。任何此类尝试——毫无疑问，它们受到民粹主义和民族主义压力加剧的推动——都会造成严重的经济损失，最终耗竭尝试者的政治资本。

另一个比较令人担忧的可能是风险比人们想象的积累得更快。如果说这看上去比较难以令人接受的话，可以想想2008年全球金融危机，在这场危机中，宽松的监管��信息不对称导致了一个风险迅速积累，而失衡不断深化但几乎不为人所注意到的模式。

在当前环境中，地缘政治紧张升级、信任缺失以及对关键性机构的不尊重所形成的累积效应可能带来一次重大冲击，也有可能只是令投资条件出现恶化。但构建具体的情景，要比对我们所面临的潜在风险视而不见更难。

尽管如此，还有一个比较有希望的解释，我个人支持这个解释，尽管这有可能让我背上不理性的乐观主义者的标签。机会和结果的不平等助长了群众不满和政治极化，这一不平等是实实在在的，在经历了多年的忽视之后，它们终于得到了应有的关注。

更加一致地关注社会凝聚不会很快带来结果。但是，假以时日，这有助于降低党派对立，让公民的注意力回到他们的日常价值观中，并重塑领导人进行负责的深思熟虑和实施政策的能力。与往常一样，关于如何实现共同目标，也会出现异议——有时候是相当尖锐的异议。关键在于要在相对互相尊重的环境中解决这些异议。

这一情景绝非板上钉钉，但也绝非不可能。毕竟，马克龙当选为法国总统，梅因为硬退欧而受挫，特朗普政府在在气候变化问题和基于规则的全球经济秩序上的立场成为过街老鼠（不论美国国内还是国外），这些情况表明，中间派或许能够坚持住。

与此同时，国家和国际制度框架必须继续抵御来自政治领导人的破坏性行为。归根到底，对这些制度的恢复力的信心——以及对结束当前政治瘫痪局面的信息——才是市场所依靠的。