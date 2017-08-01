政治衰退中的全球复苏

米兰—每逢夏天，当生活节奏慢下来的时候，就有空间去思考根本性的问题。最近占据我的脑海的一个重要谜题是，在大量发生政治瘫痪的情况下，经济和金融市场表现仍然保持相对强势。
如今，世界主要经济体正在经历稳定的复苏，尽管时不时会发生反覆。诚然，经济表现远远没有达到充分释放潜力的程度：根据立足点的不同，你可以看到产出缺口、过度举债、脆弱的资产负债表、投资不足和长期非债务责任资金缺口等现象。但是，金融市场没有表现出任何躁动迹象，即便货币刺激正在逐渐退出。
但与此同时，政治环境似乎正在恶化。极化不断加剧，部分原因在于越来越多的人反对全球化及其所导致的不平衡的增长模式。比如，在美国，皮尤研究中心（Pew Research Center）的报告显示，人们不但意见完全相左；并且完全失去了尊重。
长期以来一直受美国左右分裂推动的政治僵局，如今在共和党内部也已经根深蒂固。共和党控制着美国国会两院和白宫。到目前为止，总统特朗普政府让这一内部混乱雪上加霜，并且没有拿出任何深孚众望、有可能提振投资和增长、增加高品质就业岗位的经济政策变革。目前推特朗普政府的重点还相当困难，但很显然，特朗普政府对于采取哪些政策让增长模式变得更加平等和可持续，还没有形成任何一致的小范围焦点。
在英国，去年夏天的退欧公投震惊了许多人，而当首相梅上台并承诺要确保“硬”退欧时，欧盟上下无不感到忧心忡忡。如今，英国选民让梅在6月份举行的提前大选中失去了议会多数，这让即将到来的退欧谈判——以及退出欧盟后的英国的命运——变得更加难以确定。
欧洲，以及众多新兴经济体领导人现在认为英国和美国都是难以捉摸的不可靠的盟友和贸易伙伴。亚洲在中国的领导下，决定走自己的路。国际经济和安全事务合作——这从来都不是易事——岌岌可危。
在这样的背景下，全球经济的恢复力——至少到目前为止——显得尤其令人瞩目（尽管没人知道，全球经济如果能在更加稳定的环境中运行，表现会如何）。这一反直觉的状况存在几种可能（并且不互斥）的解释。
首先，随时间的推移建立起来的制度，如今限制了政治领导人和立法者对经济的影响能力。尽管这些制度可能会起到阻挠积极政策的“效果”，但也有助于经济和投资风险最小化。
特别是在国际事务方面，政客们无法轻而易举地立刻强力扭转已经存在了几十年的全球化模式。任何此类尝试——毫无疑问，它们受到民粹主义和民族主义压力加剧的推动——都会造成严重的经济损失，最终耗竭尝试者的政治资本。
另一个比较令人担忧的可能是风险比人们想象的积累得更快。如果说这看上去比较难以令人接受的话，可以想想2008年全球金融危机，在这场危机中，宽松的监管��信息不对称导致了一个风险迅速积累，而失衡不断深化但几乎不为人所注意到的模式。
在当前环境中，地缘政治紧张升级、信任缺失以及对关键性机构的不尊重所形成的累积效应可能带来一次重大冲击，也有可能只是令投资条件出现恶化。但构建具体的情景，要比对我们所面临的潜在风险视而不见更难。
尽管如此，还有一个比较有希望的解释，我个人支持这个解释，尽管这有可能让我背上不理性的乐观主义者的标签。机会和结果的不平等助长了群众不满和政治极化，这一不平等是实实在在的，在经历了多年的忽视之后，它们终于得到了应有的关注。
更加一致地关注社会凝聚不会很快带来结果。但是，假以时日，这有助于降低党派对立，让公民的注意力回到他们的日常价值观中，并重塑领导人进行负责的深思熟虑和实施政策的能力。与往常一样，关于如何实现共同目标，也会出现异议——有时候是相当尖锐的异议。关键在于要在相对互相尊重的环境中解决这些异议。
这一情景绝非板上钉钉，但也绝非不可能。毕竟，马克龙当选为法国总统，梅因为硬退欧而受挫，特朗普政府在在气候变化问题和基于规则的全球经济秩序上的立场成为过街老鼠（不论美国国内还是国外），这些情况表明，中间派或许能够坚持住。
与此同时，国家和国际制度框架必须继续抵御来自政治领导人的破坏性行为。归根到底，对这些制度的恢复力的信心——以及对结束当前政治瘫痪局面的信息——才是市场所依靠的。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented lt lee
1. Uneven recovery between nations and withing individual nation.
2. Political ignorance. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In the meantime, national and international institutional frameworks must continue to guard against destructive actions by political leaders.'
Long live the Status Quo, how very Brussels. There is however no stopping the tide of history, as King Knut demonstrated. Markets bank on something because markets have to bank on something, to suggest markets possess wisdom is a.. well... joke. What markets do possess is bubbles and some seem to be forming Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY MUST BE HEARD
Disappointed by the Author being apologetic about "UK and US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners".
Without blaming the predicaments that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - both democratically delivered.
Democracy was not flawed - the Institutions and the Economics were believed to be stacked.
Democracy delivered the verdict - pained by the thanklessness felt in The Anglosphere.
Peace n Prosperity of 1945 - 2015 was underwritten by The Anglosphere.
Yet the Economic Architecture had reached a point of no return.
Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin.
Trump is questioning the Security Architecture.
To achieve the appropriate price.
So that Democracy in The Anglosphere - is heard.
Underwriting Security - when Economics is hurting - is not good business.
Brussels wielding the Economic guillotine - and Britain is required to defend The European Union !!!
And the Author see Britain's democratic response as - "Unpredictable and Unreliable" !!!
Something somewhere fundamentally flawed.
Read more
Comment Commented PARTHA BHATTACHARYYA
Emerging Markets seem to be experiencing delayed effects from the effects of global warming and the resultant uncertainties in monsoons. These have caused significant losses in recent times, made worse by arbitrary distribution of subsidies and sometimes complete loan waivers for voting in landlords who seek to control and usurp the economy. This has resulted in an inflation which can be hidden from official records but cannot be hidden from the large discrepancy between food prices in the farmer's markets and in corporation markets. Central banks find it convenient to make a case for high interest rates allowing richer borrowers to pay for the legacy debts of the past while, in fact, driving up bank NPLs and farmer destitution due to higher input costs. Clearly, the 'recovery' of such markets needs to be carefully monitored to see that financial institutions provide basic income for the poor and impoverished while getting loan recovery from the beneficiaries of subsidies. Central banks intent on high interest rates will, in time, make the economy vulnerable to climate fluctuations more and more. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immigration remains the key issue for most British voters - and the only way this can be addressed is by Brexit. So like it or not Brexit, whilst its shape and means is up for debate, will go ahead
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40630242
'Leaders in Europe, as well as in a number of emerging economies, have now concluded that both the UK and the US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners. Asia, with China in the lead, has decided to go its own way'
To suggest the UK and USA are unreliable allies and trading partners is ridiculous. As for Europe, they will find the same domestic issues will develop, wonder boy Macron is already running into problems slumping 10 points in the French popularity rating in 2 months. Asia has to face the fact there are limitations to the Western consumers pocket and have a far bigger problem in trying to develop their own domestic consumer markets; which as China has already seen is more difficult than expected - put simply it is easier to penetrate an existing consumer market on a like-for-like product basis with a labour cost advantage then to raise the disposable income of an entire country's consumers to create a new market. Thus China's Silk Road development in the face of their own domestic development issues. If the entire basis of Asia's economic development is over optimistic then they have a great deal to worry about, because the Western consumer is all topped out
.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Conventional economics, even festooned with a spectrum of ribbons representing 'moral sentiments', inscribed with formulaic equilibria and tempting tautologies, is not philosophy, science or wisdom. It is the operating manual for a meatpacking plant. A tofu collective operates differently. You are what you eat. (Advaitists, et al. excepted.) Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Spence offers 'a more hopeful explanation' of 'strong economic and financial market performance' despite 'political dysfunction', viz- 'The inequality of opportunity and outcomes that have fueled popular discontent and political polarization are very real, and, after years of neglect, they are finally getting the attention they deserve.'
In other words, markets think that increased media & political 'attention' to distributional issues is a good thing as it will solve fundamental socio-economic problems and promote 'social cohesion'. This is scarcely a reasonable view unless either some particularly altruistic Rational Expectations paradigm obtains or the Freudian 'Death instinct' obtains and turkeys habitually vote for Christmas.
Spence thinks national and international institutions and agreements guard against political risk. However, they also militate against meaningfully addressing domestic distributional issues because strong institutions and agreements of the sort Spence mentions also make Capital more mobile across borders. Countries or States may follow 'beggar my neighbour' tax regimes to attract Capital.
There is a simpler explanation for what is happening, Markets expect U turns. There is more diffusion volatility, which is positively related to liquidity, but genuine jump volatility has not increased. Read more
Featured
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.