تفسير ظاهرة التعافي العالمي وسط الركود السياسي

ميلانو ــ في فصل الصيف، حيث يهدأ إيقاع الحياة، تكون هناك مساحة للتدبر في القضايا الجوهرية. ومن أحد أكبر الألغاز التي شغلت عقلي مؤخرا ذلك الانفصال بين الاختلال الوظيفي السياسي السائد والأداء القوي نسبيا للاقتصادات الكبرى وأسواق المال.
فاليوم تمر اقتصادات العالم الكبرى بحالة من التعافي المطرد، رغم الانتكاسات العارضة. ولا شك أن الأداء الاقتصادي لايزال بعيدا عن الوصول لكامل إمكاناته: فأينما وجه المرء ناظريه، قد يجد فجوات في الناتج، واستدانة مفرطة، وميزانيات عمومية هشة، ونقص في الاستثمارات، والتزامات غير ممولة أطول أجلا غير مرتبطة بالديون. لكن مع كل هذا، لا تبدي أسواق المال أي أعراض تدل على الاضطراب، حتى مع سحب التحفيز النقدي تدريجيا.
لكن في الوقت ذاته، تبدو الأحوال السياسية آخذة في التدهور. فقد اشتد الاستقطاب وتزايد، ويرجع السبب في ذلك جزئيا إلى المقاومة المتزايدة للعولمة وأنماط النمو غير المتوازنة الناتجة عن هذه المقاومة. ومثال ذلك ما ذكره تقرير مركز بيو للأبحاث في الولايات المتحدة، حيث أكد أن الناس لا يختلفون بشدة مع أبناء جلدتهم الموجودين على الجانب الآخر من الجزيرة فحسب، بل إنهم لا يحبونهم أو لا يحترمونهم.
لقد أضحى الجمود السياسي، الذي طالما تغذى على الانقسام بين اليمين واليسار في أمريكا، سمة متأصلة داخل الحزب الجمهوري الذي يسيطر الآن على الكونجرس بمجلسيه والبيت الأبيض. وحتى الآن لم تسفر تصرفات إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلا عن تفاقم هذا الاضطراب الداخلي، بينما لم تقدم شيئا يذكر لإحداث التحولات المأمولة في السياسات الاقتصادية، التي من شأنها أن تزيد الاستثمارات، وترفع معدل النمو، وتعزز مفهوم التوظيف الجيد. ورغم صعوبة استبيان أولويات إدارة ترمب في هذه المرحلة، قد يكون من الصعب القول بأن هذه الأولويات تشمل تركيزا مخططا وقويا على السياسات المصمَّمة لجعل أنماط النمو أكثر عدالة واستدامة.
وفي بريطانيا، جاء تصويت الصيف الماضي لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي مفاجأة للكثيرين، وزادت المخاوف في أنحاء أوروبا عندما تولت تيريزا ماي رئاسة الوزراء وأعلنت التزامها بتأمين خروج "عسير" من الاتحاد الأوروبي. والآن بعدما جرد ��لناخبون ماي من أغلبيتها البرلمانية في الانتخابات العامة المبكرة التي أجريت في يونيو/حزيران، باتت نتيجة مفاوضات الانسحاب القادمة ــ وكذلك مصير بريطانيا في عصر ما بعد الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ أكثر غموضا والتباسا من ذي قبل.
وعليه فقد انتهى القادة في أوروبا، وكذلك في عدد من دول الاقتصادات الناشئة، إلى نتيجة مفادها أن بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة حليفان وشريكان تجاريان متقلبان ولا يمكن الاعتماد عليهما. وقررت دول آسيا، وفي مقدمتها الصين، أن تمضي في طريقها الخاص. والآن يبدو التعاون الدولي حول قضايا الاقتصاد والأمن ــ وهو أمر لم يكن أبدا سهلا ــ في طريقه للتفكك والانهيار.
في هذا السياق وفي ظل ظروف كهذه، تبدو مرونة الاقتصاد العالمي ــ حتى الآن على الأقل ــ الأمر الأبرز والأغرب (رغم استحالة التنبؤ بطريقة أداء الاقتصاد في بيئة سياسية أكثر استقرارا). حقيقة هناك تفسيرات عدة محتملة (ولا يستبعد بعضها بعضا) لهذا الوضع الذي يتعارض مع البديهة.
بداية، تقيد المؤسسات العريقة الآن سلطات القادة السياسيين والمشرعين حتى لا يؤثروا على الاقتصاد. فكما أن لهذه المؤسسات قدرة على إعاقة تنفيذ سياسات إيجابية، فبوسعها أيضا الحد من المخاطر الاقتصادية والاستثمارية.
لا يستطيع السياسيون بسهولة إحداث انقلاب كبير وفوري في أنماط العولمة التي أُسست واستقرت في العقود الأخيرة، خاصة على الجبهة الدولية. فأي محاولة لفعل ذلك ــ وبالطبع ستكون مدفوعة بضغوط شعبوية وقومية مكثفة ــ قد تسبب ضررا اقتصاديا شديدا، يؤدي في النهاية لاستنزاف رأس المال السياسي لهؤلاء الذين تزعموا هذه المحاولة.
ثمة احتمالية أخرى قد تسبب قلقا أكبر، وهي أن المخاطر تنمو بوتيرة أسرع من إدراكها. ويمكن لمن لا يصدق هذا الرأي أن ينظر في ما حدث في الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008، حينما أدت التباينات المهملة في المعلومات واللوائح التنظيمية إلى نمط من المخاطرة المتزايدة والاختلالات المتعمقة بسرعة، والتي كانت محجوبة عن الأنظار في معظم أجزائها.
وفي السياق الراهن، قد يسفر التأثير التراكمي للتوترات السياسية المتصاعدة، وفقدان الثقة، وعدم احترام المؤسسات الرئيسة عن صدمة كبرى أو ظروف متدهورة للاستثمار. لكن وضع سيناريوهات أو تصورات واقعية أصعب من تجاهل المخاطر المحتملة التي نواجهها.
ورغم كل هذا، لا يزال هناك تفسير أكثر تفاؤلا، وهو التفسير الذي أميل إليه رغم ما ينطوي عليه من مخاطرة قد تؤدي إلى نعتي بالمتفائل الأهوج. ملخص هذا التفسير هو أن عدم المساواة في الفرص، وما استتبعه من نتائج أشعلت السخط الشعبي والاستقطاب السياسي لهي أمور واقعية جدا، وها هي أخيرا تنال الاهتمام التي تستحقه بعد سنوات من الإهمال.
ولن يسهم توسيع الاهتمام بالترابط الاجتماعي والتركيز عليه بصورة أكبر في تحقيق نتائج سريعة. لكن يمكن أن يساعد عبر الوقت في تقليل الحمية الحزبية، وإعادة تركيز اهتمام المواطنين على قيمهم المشتركة، واستعادة كفاءة قادتهم في تدبر الأمور بمسؤولية وتنفيذ السياسات. وكما هي الحال دائما، ستكون هناك خلافات ــ وأحيانا خلافات حادة ــ حول كيفية إنجاز الأهداف المشتركة. ويكمن مفتاح حل هذه الخلافات في معالجتها في سياق من الاحترام النسبي المتبادل.
ورغم عدم ضمان تحقق هذا السيناريو، فإن تحققه غير مستحيل على الإطلاق. فعلى أية حال، هناك تطورات توحي بأن تيار الوسط قد يمسك بزمام الأمور، بعد انتخاب إيمانويل ماكرون رئيسا لفرنسا، والانتكاسة التي حلت برئيسة الوزراء البريطانية ماي فيما يتعلق بالخروج العسير من الاتحاد الأوروبي، والرفض شبه العالمي لموقف إدارة ترمب بشأن تغير المناخ، وظهور نظام اقتصادي عالمي قائم على القواعد داخل وخارج الولايات المتحدة.
في الوقت ذاته، يجب أن تستمر إطارات العمل الوطنية والدولية والمؤسسية في التصدي للتصرفات المدمرة للقادة السياسيين. خلاصة القول إن الثقة في مرونة هذه المؤسسات ــ وفي نهاية قادمة للاختلال الوظيفي السياسي الحالي ــ هي ما تعول عليه الأسواق في ظاهر الأمر.
ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In the meantime, national and international institutional frameworks must continue to guard against destructive actions by political leaders.'
Long live the Status Quo, how very Brussels. There is however no stopping the tide of history, as King Knut demonstrated. Markets bank on something because markets have to bank on something, to suggest markets possess wisdom is a.. well... joke. What markets do possess is bubbles and some seem to be forming Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY MUST BE HEARD
Disappointed by the Author being apologetic about "UK and US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners".
Without blaming the predicaments that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - both democratically delivered.
Democracy was not flawed - the Institutions and the Economics were believed to be stacked.
Democracy delivered the verdict - pained by the thanklessness felt in The Anglosphere.
Peace n Prosperity of 1945 - 2015 was underwritten by The Anglosphere.
Yet the Economic Architecture had reached a point of no return.
Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin.
Trump is questioning the Security Architecture.
To achieve the appropriate price.
So that Democracy in The Anglosphere - is heard.
Underwriting Security - when Economics is hurting - is not good business.
Brussels wielding the Economic guillotine - and Britain is required to defend The European Union !!!
And the Author see Britain's democratic response as - "Unpredictable and Unreliable" !!!
Something somewhere fundamentally flawed.
Read more
Comment Commented PARTHA BHATTACHARYYA
Emerging Markets seem to be experiencing delayed effects from the effects of global warming and the resultant uncertainties in monsoons. These have caused significant losses in recent times, made worse by arbitrary distribution of subsidies and sometimes complete loan waivers for voting in landlords who seek to control and usurp the economy. This has resulted in an inflation which can be hidden from official records but cannot be hidden from the large discrepancy between food prices in the farmer's markets and in corporation markets. Central banks find it convenient to make a case for high interest rates allowing richer borrowers to pay for the legacy debts of the past while, in fact, driving up bank NPLs and farmer destitution due to higher input costs. Clearly, the 'recovery' of such markets needs to be carefully monitored to see that financial institutions provide basic income for the poor and impoverished while getting loan recovery from the beneficiaries of subsidies. Central banks intent on high interest rates will, in time, make the economy vulnerable to climate fluctuations more and more. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immigration remains the key issue for most British voters - and the only way this can be addressed is by Brexit. So like it or not Brexit, whilst its shape and means is up for debate, will go ahead
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40630242
'Leaders in Europe, as well as in a number of emerging economies, have now concluded that both the UK and the US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners. Asia, with China in the lead, has decided to go its own way'
To suggest the UK and USA are unreliable allies and trading partners is ridiculous. As for Europe, they will find the same domestic issues will develop, wonder boy Macron is already running into problems slumping 10 points in the French popularity rating in 2 months. Asia has to face the fact there are limitations to the Western consumers pocket and have a far bigger problem in trying to develop their own domestic consumer markets; which as China has already seen is more difficult than expected - put simply it is easier to penetrate an existing consumer market on a like-for-like product basis with a labour cost advantage then to raise the disposable income of an entire country's consumers to create a new market. Thus China's Silk Road development in the face of their own domestic development issues. If the entire basis of Asia's economic development is over optimistic then they have a great deal to worry about, because the Western consumer is all topped out
.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Conventional economics, even festooned with a spectrum of ribbons representing 'moral sentiments', inscribed with formulaic equilibria and tempting tautologies, is not philosophy, science or wisdom. It is the operating manual for a meatpacking plant. A tofu collective operates differently. You are what you eat. (Advaitists, et al. excepted.) Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Spence offers 'a more hopeful explanation' of 'strong economic and financial market performance' despite 'political dysfunction', viz- 'The inequality of opportunity and outcomes that have fueled popular discontent and political polarization are very real, and, after years of neglect, they are finally getting the attention they deserve.'
In other words, markets think that increased media & political 'attention' to distributional issues is a good thing as it will solve fundamental socio-economic problems and promote 'social cohesion'. This is scarcely a reasonable view unless either some particularly altruistic Rational Expectations paradigm obtains or the Freudian 'Death instinct' obtains and turkeys habitually vote for Christmas.
Spence thinks national and international institutions and agreements guard against political risk. However, they also militate against meaningfully addressing domestic distributional issues because strong institutions and agreements of the sort Spence mentions also make Capital more mobile across borders. Countries or States may follow 'beggar my neighbour' tax regimes to attract Capital.
There is a simpler explanation for what is happening, Markets expect U turns. There is more diffusion volatility, which is positively related to liquidity, but genuine jump volatility has not increased. Read more
