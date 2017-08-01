6

تفسير ظاهرة التعافي العالمي وسط الركود السياسي

ميلانو ــ في فصل الصيف، حيث يهدأ إيقاع الحياة، تكون هناك مساحة للتدبر في القضايا الجوهرية. ومن أحد أكبر الألغاز التي شغلت عقلي مؤخرا ذلك الانفصال بين الاختلال الوظيفي السياسي السائد والأداء القوي نسبيا للاقتصادات الكبرى وأسواق المال.

فاليوم تمر اقتصادات العالم الكبرى بحالة من التعافي المطرد، رغم الانتكاسات العارضة. ولا شك أن الأداء الاقتصادي لايزال بعيدا عن الوصول لكامل إمكاناته: فأينما وجه المرء ناظريه، قد يجد فجوات في الناتج، واستدانة مفرطة، وميزانيات عمومية هشة، ونقص في الاستثمارات، والتزامات غير ممولة أطول أجلا غير مرتبطة بالديون. لكن مع كل هذا، لا تبدي أسواق المال أي أعراض تدل على الاضطراب، حتى مع سحب التحفيز النقدي تدريجيا.

لكن في الوقت ذاته، تبدو الأحوال السياسية آخذة في التدهور. فقد اشتد الاستقطاب وتزايد، ويرجع السبب في ذلك جزئيا إلى المقاومة المتزايدة للعولمة وأنماط النمو غير المتوازنة الناتجة عن هذه المقاومة. ومثال ذلك ما ذكره تقرير مركز بيو للأبحاث في الولايات المتحدة، حيث أكد أن الناس لا يختلفون بشدة مع أبناء جلدتهم الموجودين على الجانب الآخر من الجزيرة فحسب، بل إنهم لا يحبونهم أو لا يحترمونهم.

لقد أضحى الجمود السياسي، الذي طالما تغذى على الانقسام بين اليمين واليسار في أمريكا، سمة متأصلة داخل الحزب الجمهوري الذي يسيطر الآن على الكونجرس بمجلسيه والبيت الأبيض. وحتى الآن لم تسفر تصرفات إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلا عن تفاقم هذا الاضطراب الداخلي، بينما لم تقدم شيئا يذكر لإحداث التحولات المأمولة في السياسات الاقتصادية، التي من شأنها أن تزيد الاستثمارات، وترفع معدل النمو، وتعزز مفهوم التوظيف الجيد. ورغم صعوبة استبيان أولويات إدارة ترمب في هذه المرحلة، قد يكون من الصعب القول بأن هذه الأولويات تشمل تركيزا مخططا وقويا على السياسات المصمَّمة لجعل أنماط النمو أكثر عدالة واستدامة.

وفي بريطانيا، جاء تصويت الصيف الماضي لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي مفاجأة للكثيرين، وزادت المخاوف في أنحاء أوروبا عندما تولت تيريزا ماي رئاسة الوزراء وأعلنت التزامها بتأمين خروج "عسير" من الاتحاد الأوروبي. والآن بعدما جرد ��لناخبون ماي من أغلبيتها البرلمانية في الانتخابات العامة المبكرة التي أجريت في يونيو/حزيران، باتت نتيجة مفاوضات الانسحاب القادمة ــ وكذلك مصير بريطانيا في عصر ما بعد الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ أكثر غموضا والتباسا من ذي قبل.

وعليه فقد انتهى القادة في أوروبا، وكذلك في عدد من دول الاقتصادات الناشئة، إلى نتيجة مفادها أن بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة حليفان وشريكان تجاريان متقلبان ولا يمكن الاعتماد عليهما. وقررت دول آسيا، وفي مقدمتها الصين، أن تمضي في طريقها الخاص. والآن يبدو التعاون الدولي حول قضايا الاقتصاد والأمن ــ وهو أمر لم يكن أبدا سهلا ــ في طريقه للتفكك والانهيار.

في هذا السياق وفي ظل ظروف كهذه، تبدو مرونة الاقتصاد العالمي ــ حتى الآن على الأقل ــ الأمر الأبرز والأغرب (رغم استحالة التنبؤ بطريقة أداء الاقتصاد في بيئة سياسية أكثر استقرارا). حقيقة هناك تفسيرات عدة محتملة (ولا يستبعد بعضها بعضا) لهذا الوضع الذي يتعارض مع البديهة.

بداية، تقيد المؤسسات العريقة الآن سلطات القادة السياسيين والمشرعين حتى لا يؤثروا على الاقتصاد. فكما أن لهذه المؤسسات قدرة على إعاقة تنفيذ سياسات إيجابية، فبوسعها أيضا الحد من المخاطر الاقتصادية والاستثمارية.

لا يستطيع السياسيون بسهولة إحداث انقلاب كبير وفوري في أنماط العولمة التي أُسست واستقرت في العقود الأخيرة، خاصة على الجبهة الدولية. فأي محاولة لفعل ذلك ــ وبالطبع ستكون مدفوعة بضغوط شعبوية وقومية مكثفة ــ قد تسبب ضررا اقتصاديا شديدا، يؤدي في النهاية لاستنزاف رأس المال السياسي لهؤلاء الذين تزعموا هذه المحاولة.

ثمة احتمالية أخرى قد تسبب قلقا أكبر، وهي أن المخاطر تنمو بوتيرة أسرع من إدراكها. ويمكن لمن لا يصدق هذا الرأي أن ينظر في ما حدث في الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008، حينما أدت التباينات المهملة في المعلومات واللوائح التنظيمية إلى نمط من المخاطرة المتزايدة والاختلالات المتعمقة بسرعة، والتي كانت محجوبة عن الأنظار في معظم أجزائها.

وفي السياق الراهن، قد يسفر التأثير التراكمي للتوترات السياسية المتصاعدة، وفقدان الثقة، وعدم احترام المؤسسات الرئيسة عن صدمة كبرى أو ظروف متدهورة للاستثمار. لكن وضع سيناريوهات أو تصورات واقعية أصعب من تجاهل المخاطر المحتملة التي نواجهها.

ورغم كل هذا، لا يزال هناك تفسير أكثر تفاؤلا، وهو التفسير الذي أميل إليه رغم ما ينطوي عليه من مخاطرة قد تؤدي إلى نعتي بالمتفائل الأهوج. ملخص هذا التفسير هو أن عدم المساواة في الفرص، وما استتبعه من نتائج أشعلت السخط الشعبي والاستقطاب السياسي لهي أمور واقعية جدا، وها هي أخيرا تنال الاهتمام التي تستحقه بعد سنوات من الإهمال.

ولن يسهم توسيع الاهتمام بالترابط الاجتماعي والتركيز عليه بصورة أكبر في تحقيق نتائج سريعة. لكن يمكن أن يساعد عبر الوقت في تقليل الحمية الحزبية، وإعادة تركيز اهتمام المواطنين على قيمهم المشتركة، واستعادة كفاءة قادتهم في تدبر الأمور بمسؤولية وتنفيذ السياسات. وكما هي الحال دائما، ستكون هناك خلافات ــ وأحيانا خلافات حادة ــ حول كيفية إنجاز الأهداف المشتركة. ويكمن مفتاح حل هذه الخلافات في معالجتها في سياق من الاحترام النسبي المتبادل.

ورغم عدم ضمان تحقق هذا السيناريو، فإن تحققه غير مستحيل على الإطلاق. فعلى أية حال، هناك تطورات توحي بأن تيار الوسط قد يمسك بزمام الأمور، بعد انتخاب إيمانويل ماكرون رئيسا لفرنسا، والانتكاسة التي حلت برئيسة الوزراء البريطانية ماي فيما يتعلق بالخروج العسير من الاتحاد الأوروبي، والرفض شبه العالمي لموقف إدارة ترمب بشأن تغير المناخ، وظهور نظام اقتصادي عالمي قائم على القواعد داخل وخارج الولايات المتحدة.

في الوقت ذاته، يجب أن تستمر إطارات العمل الوطنية والدولية والمؤسسية في التصدي للتصرفات المدمرة للقادة السياسيين. خلاصة القول إن الثقة في مرونة هذه المؤسسات ــ وفي نهاية قادمة للاختلال الوظيفي السياسي الحالي ــ هي ما تعول عليه الأسواق في ظاهر الأمر.

