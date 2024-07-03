velasco149_Nuthawut SomsukGetty Images_solidarityteamwork Nuthawut Somsuk/Getty Images
The Promise of Centrism in a Polarized World

 and 

A centrist politics of hope infused with empathy and pragmatism would represent a dramatic break from the current direction of global politics. It is our best alternative to the politics of fear and alienation being peddled by contemporary populists.

LONDON – Confronted with populists of the right and left in a year when countries accounting for roughly half the global population will hold elections, centrist politicians are very much on the defensive. Can they mount a comeback? Can centrism offer coherent answers to the variety and complexity of challenges around the world? Is there a brand of political centrism that works in Latin America and North America, in Europe and Asia, and in Africa and in Australia?

