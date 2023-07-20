Poland’s Destructive Grievance Politics

deliberate incitement of public emotion is a central part of fascist political method. One of the critical differences between fascism and democracy is that in the latter, politicians assume an implicit obligation to moderate public emotion in favor of rational argument. A healthy political system automatically purges the demagogues. The hallmark of a country that is trending towards Fascism is the opposite: politicians deliberately stoke public emotions. Fascism is so dangerous because it tends to work as a practical political method. It works because of deficiencies of human mind which has a thin veneer of rationality, built upon an emotional platform. Humans struggle to be rational, while emotion, particularly fear, comes to them naturally. Periodically, Fascism and autocracy create horrible outcomes, as in WW1, WW2 or Ukraine today. Generations which are afflicted by these tragedies build up some immunity to Fascism. This immunity wanes over time, which is also known as generational amnesia. We are currently in a historical period when generational amnesia allowed Fascism to return and become a threat to societies again. Generational amnesia is why history never repeats, but she does rhyme.