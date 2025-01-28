Climate Displacement Is Also a Health Crisis
Climate-induced migration poses both direct and indirect threats to public health, depriving displaced communities of access to vital care. Pharmaceutical companies, as providers of life-saving treatments and vaccines, must play a pivotal role in addressing this crisis and strengthening global health resilience.
AMSTERDAM – Every year, 21.5 million people are forcibly displaced by floods, droughts, wildfires, and storms. This number is set to rise dramatically over the coming decades, with up to 1.2 billion people expected to be driven from their homes by 2050. The unfolding climate crisis is not just a humanitarian disaster but also a global health emergency.