استثمار الأثر الاجتماعي يؤتي ثماره

vivek iyer JUL 31, 2017

Brown was perhaps our best educated Prime Minister ever. Sir Ronald Cohen, too, was academically brilliant. Sadly, they are wrong about SIBs. For a reason discovered in early Victorian England, such 'payment by results' schemes are incentive incompatible- vide http://socioproctology.blogspot.co.uk/2015/09/simpsons-paradox-and-social-impact-bonds.html .



I suppose, there's no harm in trying them as a one-off or using a similar methodology internally as a discovery mechanism. But that happens anyway in an informal manner.



Read more