The Imperfect Shape of Peace in Ukraine

I agree. I would just add that there are, as far as I know, quite a few people in Eastern Ukraine and the Crimea who want to be part of Russia rather than Ukraine. I do not think that a reasonable deal to end this should involve the return of all these regions to Ukraine. I really hope that this could be ended soon with a deal that allows Putin to save a bit of face. Something to end the shooting should be our priority, not something to allow us to strut around declaring victory.