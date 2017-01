Укрощение чеболов

Michael Public JAN 20, 2017

Plutocracy has run its course for a while. Trump in America. Brexit in UK. Now its South Koreas turn. The thing is though... it is no good replacing it with populist demogogues as what they bring is not sustainable.



There has existed for a long time the ideas needed to build fair societies without resorting to communism and handouts. How about for starters make employees automatically 50% shareholders in the exporting corporations and give them a veto vote? Read more