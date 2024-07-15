Restore the Olympic Peace
When the Olympics were held in ancient times, the frequent wars between the Greek city states were suspended. If the billions of people who will watch this summer's Paris Olympic Games were to take inspiration from this history and call for ceasefires in today's wars, how many lives might be saved?
PARIS – There are at least 55 ongoing wars around the world. Politicians have consistently failed to end the armed conflicts that are ravaging their societies, and the dangers have been multiplied by the fact that local wars no longer remain local.