The Emancipatory Meaning of the Paris Olympics’ Opening Ceremony
The ironic, obscene spectacle of the Paris Olympic opening ceremony was as far away as possible from the sterile, humorless political correctness that its critics have decried. It did not merely present Europe at its best; it reminded the world that only in Europe is such a ceremony even possible.
LJUBLJANA – Two big cultural events this summer, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics and the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, both offer dazzling spectacles saturated by irony. But that is about all they have in common, and by analyzing their differences, we can better appreciate the profoundly ambiguous nature of irony today.