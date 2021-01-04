The Pandemic’s Big Sort

As with every global crisis, the race is on to determine which political systems will emerge stronger from the pandemic, and which will be discredited by their response to it. But if the past is any guide, it is too early to make such judgements, because the real test for competing systems is yet to come.
PRINCETON – Political systems live on competition. Political incumbents and aspirants are constantly claiming that they can manage problems better than their rivals can. Modern wars of ideas, political projects, and systems of organization are merely updated versions of older forms of combat.
The 2008 financial crisis is one recent example of competitive politics in action. At first, non-Americans who focused on the origins of the crisis – subprime mortgages in the United States – concluded that American capitalism had failed, and that Chinese planning or European corporatism were superior systems. But then Europe became mired in a debt crisis, allowing Americans to boast that their model was still better, owing to its system of debt mutualization and support, which had been created in 1790 under then-Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.
Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has also offered grounds for competing claims of political superiority. Amid quickly changing scenarios, many political and business leaders have once again rushed to declare victory for their own system. We should be skeptical of these claims. With the exception of less populated, geographically distanced island countries like New Zealand (25 deaths), Taiwan (7 deaths), or Greenland (no deaths), no obviously superior model has yet emerged.
To be sure, China has so far appeared to be the pandemic’s winner: its economy continued to grow strongly in 2020, and was one of the only large economies to have grown at all. After imposing severe lockdowns to suppress the spread of the virus, China was able to restart economic activity and serve as a leading global supplier of products – including personal protective equipment (PPE) and pharmaceuticals – needed to deal with the pandemic.
By contrast, the European Union and the US exhibited deep dysfunctionality in the face of the pandemic. US President Donald Trump’s administration will long serve as a cautionary tale of incompetence, mendacity, and corruption. Trump denied the severity of the pandemic in full knowledge of its likely impact, mostly because he saw lockdowns as a threat to the economy and thus to his re-election. When the US did act to mobilize suppliers of critical equipment, the process was permeated by cronyism, with many contracts going to insiders linked to the Trump family.
Since then, President-elect Joe Biden has faced resistance from the outgoing administration as he tries to oversee a smooth transition, and partisan squabbling over additional stimulus spending has continued, resulting in the temporary lapse in unemployment benefits in late December. Though there are now multiple approved vaccines being rolled out, distributing them as they become available will be divisive and controversial.
Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world's leading thinkers, including weekly long reads, book reviews, and interviews; The Year Ahead annual print magazine; the complete PS archive; and more – All for less than $9 a month.
Subscribe Now
The US in 2020 became even more polarized, not just by the virus but also by the unequal clinical effects of COVID-19 and the lockdowns and other measures implemented to address it. The issue of systemic racism and police violence returned to the fore after the death of George Floyd in May, creating a perfect storm of social, political, and economic injustice. People of color could not breathe because of the effect of the virus in their lungs, and because of policemen kneeling on their necks.
In his recent memoir, former President Barack Obama writes almost despondently of the US as a supposed exemplar of a multicultural and multiethnic society. The outcome of that experiment, he notes, remains deeply uncertain. The divisive legacy of Trumpism points to the need for a new founding of the American Republic.
The US has already been made twice: in the American Revolution, after the thirteen colonies declared their independence from Britain in 1776; and then again in the 1860s and 1870s, following the post-Civil War period known as Reconstruction (a process that would take at least a century to see through). Each time, only a partial accommodation was made for the foundational assertion of the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal.
To President Abraham Lincoln, this meant “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” and he promised a “new birth of freedom.” Two and a half years earlier, at his first inauguration, he had explained that, “In your hands, my dissatisfied fellow countrymen, and not in mine, is the momentous issue of civil war.” It is easy to imagine Biden marshaling these same phrases in support of a third founding when his presidency begins on January 20.
The EU, meanwhile, is plagued by different worries, and is confronting risks to its integrity that are even greater than in the US. Disputes over access to PPE and vaccines will continue to polarize the bloc along national lines, and eastern and southern Europe will continue to witness the dramatic consequences of the brain drain (including of medical professionals) that has intensified over the past decade.
There are promising signs in the agreements on the next seven-year budget, a new recovery fund (dubbed Next Generation EU), and a rule-of-law mechanism that faced opposition from Hungary and Poland. But whether these developments are enough to secure European solidarity remains to be seen. The experience of the dark years after the euro crisis made it clear that there is no appetite for a centralized regime administering funds according to complex and politicized conditions. Like the US, Europe is on the cusp of its own moment of re-founding, but it will remain wracked by anxiety and uncertainty.
Still, one final element might focus minds, especially in Europe. It is tempting to think that New Zealand, Taiwan, or Greenland can simply be emulated, and it appears as though the United Kingdom is embarking on precisely such an experiment. But British leaders are pursuing a fantasy, built on the idea that by reclaiming national sovereignty, the UK can control its own destiny.
In due time, there will be ample evidence with which to compare the UK’s performance to that of others. It is all but certain that those who chose to pursue cooperation in the face of multiplying health, economic, and social problems will come out better. The UK’s woes will convince others around the world to embrace more solidarity, while producing no shortage of schadenfreude.
Support High-Quality Commentary
US President-elect Joe Biden may have promised a “return to normalcy,” but the truth is that there is no going back. The world is changing in fundamental ways, and the actions the world takes in the next few years will be critical to lay the groundwork for a sustainable, secure, and prosperous future.
For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world’s foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.
But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.
As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads and book reviews, Say More contributor interviews, The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.
By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.
With the completion of a major investment treaty between the European Union and China, the new year will begin on a promising footing. Now is the time for the world's leading powers to stop casting stones from glass houses, and start coming together to end the pandemic and set the stage for a green, digital global recovery.
welcomes a new investment treaty between the two powers, and hopes for more engagement in the year to come.
Although there will be a temptation to forget this pandemic-ridden year as quickly as we can, the COVID-19 crisis holds useful lessons that must not be neglected. A major question for 2021 is which of the significant changes wrought in 2020 will prove to be temporary, and which deeper and longer-lasting.
Log in/Register
Please log in or register to continue. Registration is free and requires only your email address.
PRINCETON – Political systems live on competition. Political incumbents and aspirants are constantly claiming that they can manage problems better than their rivals can. Modern wars of ideas, political projects, and systems of organization are merely updated versions of older forms of combat.
The 2008 financial crisis is one recent example of competitive politics in action. At first, non-Americans who focused on the origins of the crisis – subprime mortgages in the United States – concluded that American capitalism had failed, and that Chinese planning or European corporatism were superior systems. But then Europe became mired in a debt crisis, allowing Americans to boast that their model was still better, owing to its system of debt mutualization and support, which had been created in 1790 under then-Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.
Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has also offered grounds for competing claims of political superiority. Amid quickly changing scenarios, many political and business leaders have once again rushed to declare victory for their own system. We should be skeptical of these claims. With the exception of less populated, geographically distanced island countries like New Zealand (25 deaths), Taiwan (7 deaths), or Greenland (no deaths), no obviously superior model has yet emerged.
To be sure, China has so far appeared to be the pandemic’s winner: its economy continued to grow strongly in 2020, and was one of the only large economies to have grown at all. After imposing severe lockdowns to suppress the spread of the virus, China was able to restart economic activity and serve as a leading global supplier of products – including personal protective equipment (PPE) and pharmaceuticals – needed to deal with the pandemic.
By contrast, the European Union and the US exhibited deep dysfunctionality in the face of the pandemic. US President Donald Trump’s administration will long serve as a cautionary tale of incompetence, mendacity, and corruption. Trump denied the severity of the pandemic in full knowledge of its likely impact, mostly because he saw lockdowns as a threat to the economy and thus to his re-election. When the US did act to mobilize suppliers of critical equipment, the process was permeated by cronyism, with many contracts going to insiders linked to the Trump family.
Since then, President-elect Joe Biden has faced resistance from the outgoing administration as he tries to oversee a smooth transition, and partisan squabbling over additional stimulus spending has continued, resulting in the temporary lapse in unemployment benefits in late December. Though there are now multiple approved vaccines being rolled out, distributing them as they become available will be divisive and controversial.
Subscribe to Project Syndicate
Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world's leading thinkers, including weekly long reads, book reviews, and interviews; The Year Ahead annual print magazine; the complete PS archive; and more – All for less than $9 a month.
Subscribe Now
The US in 2020 became even more polarized, not just by the virus but also by the unequal clinical effects of COVID-19 and the lockdowns and other measures implemented to address it. The issue of systemic racism and police violence returned to the fore after the death of George Floyd in May, creating a perfect storm of social, political, and economic injustice. People of color could not breathe because of the effect of the virus in their lungs, and because of policemen kneeling on their necks.
In his recent memoir, former President Barack Obama writes almost despondently of the US as a supposed exemplar of a multicultural and multiethnic society. The outcome of that experiment, he notes, remains deeply uncertain. The divisive legacy of Trumpism points to the need for a new founding of the American Republic.
The US has already been made twice: in the American Revolution, after the thirteen colonies declared their independence from Britain in 1776; and then again in the 1860s and 1870s, following the post-Civil War period known as Reconstruction (a process that would take at least a century to see through). Each time, only a partial accommodation was made for the foundational assertion of the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal.
To President Abraham Lincoln, this meant “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” and he promised a “new birth of freedom.” Two and a half years earlier, at his first inauguration, he had explained that, “In your hands, my dissatisfied fellow countrymen, and not in mine, is the momentous issue of civil war.” It is easy to imagine Biden marshaling these same phrases in support of a third founding when his presidency begins on January 20.
The EU, meanwhile, is plagued by different worries, and is confronting risks to its integrity that are even greater than in the US. Disputes over access to PPE and vaccines will continue to polarize the bloc along national lines, and eastern and southern Europe will continue to witness the dramatic consequences of the brain drain (including of medical professionals) that has intensified over the past decade.
There are promising signs in the agreements on the next seven-year budget, a new recovery fund (dubbed Next Generation EU), and a rule-of-law mechanism that faced opposition from Hungary and Poland. But whether these developments are enough to secure European solidarity remains to be seen. The experience of the dark years after the euro crisis made it clear that there is no appetite for a centralized regime administering funds according to complex and politicized conditions. Like the US, Europe is on the cusp of its own moment of re-founding, but it will remain wracked by anxiety and uncertainty.
Still, one final element might focus minds, especially in Europe. It is tempting to think that New Zealand, Taiwan, or Greenland can simply be emulated, and it appears as though the United Kingdom is embarking on precisely such an experiment. But British leaders are pursuing a fantasy, built on the idea that by reclaiming national sovereignty, the UK can control its own destiny.
In due time, there will be ample evidence with which to compare the UK’s performance to that of others. It is all but certain that those who chose to pursue cooperation in the face of multiplying health, economic, and social problems will come out better. The UK’s woes will convince others around the world to embrace more solidarity, while producing no shortage of schadenfreude.