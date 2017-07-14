1

المعارضة التركية تستجمع قواها

إسطنبول ــ في تركيا، حيث كانت حكومة الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان حريصة على تركيز السلطة السياسية، لم تكن الأسباب الداعية إلى التفاؤل لدى الأحزاب المعارضة كثيرة مؤخرا. وكان التجمهر الحاشد الذي شهدته مدينة إسطنبول هذا الشهر استثناءً نادرا.

في التاسع من يوليو/تموز، بعد مسيرة دامت 25 يوما من العاصمة أنقرة، حث زعيم المعارضة البارز كمال كيليكدار أوجلو أنصاره على مقاومة تراجع الحريات الديمقراطية، فخاطب حشدا من مئات الآلاف من المتظاهرين قائلا: "سوف نُسقِط جدران الخوف، واليوم الأخير في مسيرتنا إلى العدالة هو بداية جديدة، وخطوة جديدة". والسؤال الآن هو ما إذا كانت المعارضة السياسية المنقسمة في تركيا قادرة على تجاوز الخطابة وتشكيل تحد حقيقي موحد لهيمنة أردوغان السياسية.

الواقع أن الحزب الذي يتزعمه كيليكدار أوجلو، حزب الشعب الجمهوري، يحظى بمستوى عال من الدعم بين الأتراك المحبطين إزاء حكم أغلبية أردوغان. ولكن في البيئة السياسية المقيدة في تركيا، وفي ظل رئيس شعبوي لا يزال على رأس السلطة وإن كان مستقطبا للجماهير، سوف يواجه قادة المعارضة صراعا عصيبا للحفاظ على الزخم الذي تمكنوا من بنائه.

عندما تحدثت مع كيليكدار أوجلو قبل بضعة أيام من وصوله إلى إسطنبول، مع اقترابه من حدود المدينة، بدت عليه علامات الدهشة والتعجب مثله كمثل أي شخص إزاء حجم الاحتجاج الحاشد، وكان مدركا تمام الإدراك للمصاعب التي تلوح في الأفق. كانت المسيرة ردا لم يسبقه تخطيط على اعتقال اينيس بيربير أوجلو، رئيس تحرير جريدة حريت الذائعة الانتشار سابقا، وعضو البرلمان عن حزب الشعب الجمهوري.

غير أن أهداف المسيرة الأكثر تحديدا، مثل مسارها، لم تُعرَف إلا بعد انطلاق المسيرة الاحتجاجية التي بلغت 280 ميلا (450 كيلومترا). وعندما وصل كيليكدار أوجلو إلى إسطنبول، كان المشاركون في المسيرة ينادون بالعدالة الاقتصادية، والفرصة التعليمية، والمساواة بين الجنسين، وضمان عدم التمييز على إساس العِرق أو الدين أو الهوية الثقافية. من ناحية أخرى، قال كيليكدار أوجلو إن هدفه يتلخص في إعادة تشكيل الدولة التركية بشكل كامل، وتعيين حدود واضحة للسلطة التنفيذية من خلال البرلمان بعد إعادة تمكينه، والسلطة القضائية النزيهة، ووسائل الإعلام الحرة. ومن الواضح أن صياغة برنامج سياسي متما��ك من هذه المجموعة المتنوعة من الأهداف، تُعَد اختبارا حقيقيا لقيادات حزب الشعب الجمهوري.

في السنوات الأخيرة، لم تقدم المظاهرات العفوية، مثل تلك التي انتهت للتو، الإصلاحات التي سعى المشاركون إلى تحقيقها. ففي مايو/أيار 2013، على سبيل المثال، تجمعت حشود ضخمة لتحدي خطط الحكومة لتطوير متنزه جيزي بارك في إسطنبول؛ وانتهت المظاهرات دون أن تخلف أي تأثير سياسي حقيقي. وربما تكون النتيجة مماثلة هذه المرة.

ومع ذلك، تشير أرقام الاستطلاعات إلى أن الجماهير تقف على نحو متزايد خلف كيليكدار أوجلو. فوفقا لدراسة استقصائية نشرتها مؤسسة إسطنبول للبحوث في يوم المسيرة الحاشدة، بلغ الدعم للمسيرة 43%، أي ما يزيد بنحو 17 نقطة مئوية عن معدلات شعبية حزب الشعب الجمهوري. بعبارة أخرى، استمد المشاركون في مسيرة حزب الشعب الجمهوري الدعم من خارج قواعدهم، وهو ما يشير إلى خيبة الأمل العميقة إزاء الوضع القائم في تركيا.

وقد شارك في المسيرة أعضاء من حزب الشعب الديمقراطي المناصر للأكراد، الذين وافق 83% منهم على الاحتجاج. كما لاقت المسيرة قبولا حتى بين أعضاء حزب أردوغان العدالة والتنمية؛ فقد ذكر 10% من أعضاء حزب العدالة والتنمية الذين شملهم الاستطلاع أنهم يؤيدون أهداف المسيرة.

مع عصيانه المدني الذي لم يكون متوقعا ولم يسبقه تخطيط، يبدو أن كيليكدار أوجلو وطد دوره بوصفه زعيما للمعارضة الأكبر والمجزأة إلى حد ما. في السنة التي انقضت منذ انقلاب يوليو/تموز الفاشل، كانت استجابة الحكومة الحتمية وإن كانت مفرطة في الغِلظة سببا في تنفير العديد من الأتراك. ومع استمرار حكم الطوارئ، يبدو أن شريحة متزايدة من عامة الناس، أصبحت متقبلة لدعوات المعارضة لتعزيز سيادة القانون.

وكان انتصار أردوغان بفارق ضئيل في الاستفتاء الدستوري في إبريل/نيسان، والذي منح الرئيس صلاحيات جديدة كاسحة لحل البرلمان، وإصدار المراسيم، وتعيين القضاة بقرار منفرد، سببا في اشتداد عزيمة المعارضة. ولكنه ساعد أيضا في دفع المزيد من الأتراك إلى إحضان المعارضة. فوفقا لدراسة أجرتها مؤسسة إسطنبول للبحوث، ذهب 85% من أولئك الذين صوتوا بالرفض في الاستفتاء إلى تأييد المشاركين في مسيرة كيليكدار أوجلو. وما ينبئنا بالكثير أيضا أن 7% من أولئك الذين صوتوا بقبول الاستفتاء أيدوا المشاركين في المسيرة.

من السابق للأوان أن نتكهن بما إذا كانت مسيرة كيليكدار أوجلو ستخلف أثرا دائما على الاتجاه السياسي في تركيا. ولكنها على الأقل أعادت صياغة التوقعات في ما يتصل بالانتخابات الرئاسية التالية في البلاد، والتي من المقرر أن تُجرى في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2019. ولكن حتى مع المكاسب المتواضعة التي تحققت في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، يظل أردوغان خصما شرسا، ولا يزال الطريق طويلا قبل أن تتحقق "البداية الجديدة" التي أطلقها كيليكدار أوجلو.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel