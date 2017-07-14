المعارضة التركية تستجمع قواها

j. von Hettlingen JUL 16, 2017

Sinan Ülgen hopes that the recent protest march led by Turkey’s main opposition, the CHP-leader, Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu will bear fruit. The CHP is s secular party created by the founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. On June 15 protesters made the 450km (280-mile) march from Ankara to Istanbul, trudging through the heat during 25 days.

What started as an "unplanned reaction" to the arrest of Enis Berberoğlu - former editor-in-chief of the mainstream Hürriyet newspaper, and a CHP lawmaker - ended with a huge anti-Erdogan rally in Istanbul on July 9, drawing hundreds of thousands. It was the biggest show of defiance against Erdogan since the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Kiliçdaroğlu criticised the suspension of the rule of law since last year's failed coup. Erdogan used emergency powers to demonise and suppress opposition - purging and arresting over a hundred thousand people, mass jailings and sackings. One year on, the crackdown continues. There is a widespread feeling that the government seized the chance to crush all opponents, not just alleged coup supporters.

Ankara was caught completely off guard by this mass protest, that garnered a lot of public support en route. Erdogan accused the marchers of supporting terrorism and serving as the "mouthpiece of traitors." With his bellicose rhetoric of intimidating critics, he mobilises his conservative base.

But this only served to galvanise his opposition into action. The urban, liberal, secular Turks, Kurds and others see the religiously conservative Erdogan as a threat that deliberately erodes Turkey’s democracy. A narrow victory in a constitutional referendum on April 16 granted him sweeping new powers, effectively replacing the parliamentary system with an all-powerful presidency.

The author says "more concrete objectives" had been visualised during the march, and participants

"were calling for economic equity, educational opportunity, gender equality, and a guarantee of non-discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, religion, or cultural identity." Kiliçdaroğlu had his "goal" set - "the complete remodeling of the Turkish state, with clear limits on executive authority by a re-empowered parliament, an impartial judiciary, and a free media."

However uniting a disparate opposition and "forging a coherent political platform from such a diverse array of objectives will test the CHP leadership." The author points out that in 2013 the Gezi Park demonstrations " ended with no real political impact." Perhaps this time there wouldn't be "a similar outcome." Recent polling showed public sympathy for Kiliçdaroğlu's stance. Even AKP supporters were unhappy, particularly over the politicisation of the judiciary.

The march was supported by the main pro-Kurdish opposition party – whose co-leader, Selahattin Demirtas, is in jail on terrorism charges – as well as trade unionists and other civil society groups, and ordinary citizens. No one expects any change so soon, but Kiliçdaroğlu has reinjected hope in millions of Turks who are deeply worried about the rapid worsening of their democracy and secular tradition. He is now trying to build on the momentum by pushing a list of 10 demands. They include restoring parliament’s authority, lifting the state of emergency, re-establishing judicial independence and releasing detainees. The goal is to roll back sweeping executive powers granted to Erdoğan after he narrowly won lthe April referendum.

The author says it remains to be seen whether the "march will have a lasting impact on Turkey’s political direction. But, at the very least, it has reframed expectations for the country’s next presidential election, now scheduled for November 2019." The problem is that Erdogan can rely on his diehard supporters, who hail from the lower strata of the society. They are neither liberal, secular nor educated. So he will remain "a formiddable opponent." It is still a "long road" for Kiliçdaroğlu’s “new beginning” for the country, but there is hope for a resurgent democracy.

