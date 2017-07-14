المعارضة التركية تستجمع قواها

إسطنبول ــ في تركيا، حيث كانت حكومة الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان حريصة على تركيز السلطة السياسية، لم تكن الأسباب الداعية إلى التفاؤل لدى الأحزاب المعارضة كثيرة مؤخرا. وكان التجمهر الحاشد الذي شهدته مدينة إسطنبول هذا الشهر استثناءً نادرا.
في التاسع من يوليو/تموز، بعد مسيرة دامت 25 يوما من العاصمة أنقرة، حث زعيم المعارضة البارز كمال كيليكدار أوجلو أنصاره على مقاومة تراجع الحريات الديمقراطية، فخاطب حشدا من مئات الآلاف من المتظاهرين قائلا: "سوف نُسقِط جدران الخوف، واليوم الأخير في مسيرتنا إلى العدالة هو بداية جديدة، وخطوة جديدة". والسؤال الآن هو ما إذا كانت المعارضة السياسية المنقسمة في تركيا قادرة على تجاوز الخطابة وتشكيل تحد حقيقي موحد لهيمنة أردوغان السياسية.
الواقع أن الحزب الذي يتزعمه كيليكدار أوجلو، حزب الشعب الجمهوري، يحظى بمستوى عال من الدعم بين الأتراك المحبطين إزاء حكم أغلبية أردوغان. ولكن في البيئة السياسية المقيدة في تركيا، وفي ظل رئيس شعبوي لا يزال على رأس السلطة وإن كان مستقطبا للجماهير، سوف يواجه قادة المعارضة صراعا عصيبا للحفاظ على الزخم الذي تمكنوا من بنائه.
عندما تحدثت مع كيليكدار أوجلو قبل بضعة أيام من وصوله إلى إسطنبول، مع اقترابه من حدود المدينة، بدت عليه علامات الدهشة والتعجب مثله كمثل أي شخص إزاء حجم الاحتجاج الحاشد، وكان مدركا تمام الإدراك للمصاعب التي تلوح في الأفق. كانت المسيرة ردا لم يسبقه تخطيط على اعتقال اينيس بيربير أوجلو، رئيس تحرير جريدة حريت الذائعة الانتشار سابقا، وعضو البرلمان عن حزب الشعب الجمهوري.
غير أن أهداف المسيرة الأكثر تحديدا، مثل مسارها، لم تُعرَف إلا بعد انطلاق المسيرة الاحتجاجية التي بلغت 280 ميلا (450 كيلومترا). وعندما وصل كيليكدار أوجلو إلى إسطنبول، كان المشاركون في المسيرة ينادون بالعدالة الاقتصادية، والفرصة التعليمية، والمساواة بين الجنسين، وضمان عدم التمييز على إساس العِرق أو الدين أو الهوية الثقافية. من ناحية أخرى، قال كيليكدار أوجلو إن هدفه يتلخص في إعادة تشكيل الدولة التركية بشكل كامل، وتعيين حدود واضحة للسلطة التنفيذية من خلال البرلمان بعد إعادة تمكينه، والسلطة القضائية النزيهة، ووسائل الإعلام الحرة. ومن الواضح أن صياغة برنامج سياسي متما��ك من هذه المجموعة المتنوعة من الأهداف، تُعَد اختبارا حقيقيا لقيادات حزب الشعب الجمهوري.
في السنوات الأخيرة، لم تقدم المظاهرات العفوية، مثل تلك التي انتهت للتو، الإصلاحات التي سعى المشاركون إلى تحقيقها. ففي مايو/أيار 2013، على سبيل المثال، تجمعت حشود ضخمة لتحدي خطط الحكومة لتطوير متنزه جيزي بارك في إسطنبول؛ وانتهت المظاهرات دون أن تخلف أي تأثير سياسي حقيقي. وربما تكون النتيجة مماثلة هذه المرة.
ومع ذلك، تشير أرقام الاستطلاعات إلى أن الجماهير تقف على نحو متزايد خلف كيليكدار أوجلو. فوفقا لدراسة استقصائية نشرتها مؤسسة إسطنبول للبحوث في يوم المسيرة الحاشدة، بلغ الدعم للمسيرة 43%، أي ما يزيد بنحو 17 نقطة مئوية عن معدلات شعبية حزب الشعب الجمهوري. بعبارة أخرى، استمد المشاركون في مسيرة حزب الشعب الجمهوري الدعم من خارج قواعدهم، وهو ما يشير إلى خيبة الأمل العميقة إزاء الوضع القائم في تركيا.
وقد شارك في المسيرة أعضاء من حزب الشعب الديمقراطي المناصر للأكراد، الذين وافق 83% منهم على الاحتجاج. كما لاقت المسيرة قبولا حتى بين أعضاء حزب أردوغان العدالة والتنمية؛ فقد ذكر 10% من أعضاء حزب العدالة والتنمية الذين شملهم الاستطلاع أنهم يؤيدون أهداف المسيرة.
مع عصيانه المدني الذي لم يكون متوقعا ولم يسبقه تخطيط، يبدو أن كيليكدار أوجلو وطد دوره بوصفه زعيما للمعارضة الأكبر والمجزأة إلى حد ما. في السنة التي انقضت منذ انقلاب يوليو/تموز الفاشل، كانت استجابة الحكومة الحتمية وإن كانت مفرطة في الغِلظة سببا في تنفير العديد من الأتراك. ومع استمرار حكم الطوارئ، يبدو أن شريحة متزايدة من عامة الناس، أصبحت متقبلة لدعوات المعارضة لتعزيز سيادة القانون.
وكان انتصار أردوغان بفارق ضئيل في الاستفتاء الدستوري في إبريل/نيسان، والذي منح الرئيس صلاحيات جديدة كاسحة لحل البرلمان، وإصدار المراسيم، وتعيين القضاة بقرار منفرد، سببا في اشتداد عزيمة المعارضة. ولكنه ساعد أيضا في دفع المزيد من الأتراك إلى إحضان المعارضة. فوفقا لدراسة أجرتها مؤسسة إسطنبول للبحوث، ذهب 85% من أولئك الذين صوتوا بالرفض في الاستفتاء إلى تأييد المشاركين في مسيرة كيليكدار أوجلو. وما ينبئنا بالكثير أيضا أن 7% من أولئك الذين صوتوا بقبول الاستفتاء أيدوا المشاركين في المسيرة.
من السابق للأوان أن نتكهن بما إذا كانت مسيرة كيليكدار أوجلو ستخلف أثرا دائما على الاتجاه السياسي في تركيا. ولكنها على الأقل أعادت صياغة التوقعات في ما يتصل بالانتخابات الرئاسية التالية في البلاد، والتي من المقرر أن تُجرى في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2019. ولكن حتى مع المكاسب المتواضعة التي تحققت في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، يظل أردوغان خصما شرسا، ولا يزال الطريق طويلا قبل أن تتحقق "البداية الجديدة" التي أطلقها كيليكدار أوجلو.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (1)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Sinan Ülgen hopes that the recent protest march led by Turkey’s main opposition, the CHP-leader, Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu will bear fruit. The CHP is s secular party created by the founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. On June 15 protesters made the 450km (280-mile) march from Ankara to Istanbul, trudging through the heat during 25 days.
What started as an "unplanned reaction" to the arrest of Enis Berberoğlu - former editor-in-chief of the mainstream Hürriyet newspaper, and a CHP lawmaker - ended with a huge anti-Erdogan rally in Istanbul on July 9, drawing hundreds of thousands. It was the biggest show of defiance against Erdogan since the 2013 Gezi Park protests.
Kiliçdaroğlu criticised the suspension of the rule of law since last year's failed coup. Erdogan used emergency powers to demonise and suppress opposition - purging and arresting over a hundred thousand people, mass jailings and sackings. One year on, the crackdown continues. There is a widespread feeling that the government seized the chance to crush all opponents, not just alleged coup supporters.
Ankara was caught completely off guard by this mass protest, that garnered a lot of public support en route. Erdogan accused the marchers of supporting terrorism and serving as the "mouthpiece of traitors." With his bellicose rhetoric of intimidating critics, he mobilises his conservative base.
But this only served to galvanise his opposition into action. The urban, liberal, secular Turks, Kurds and others see the religiously conservative Erdogan as a threat that deliberately erodes Turkey’s democracy. A narrow victory in a constitutional referendum on April 16 granted him sweeping new powers, effectively replacing the parliamentary system with an all-powerful presidency.
The author says "more concrete objectives" had been visualised during the march, and participants
"were calling for economic equity, educational opportunity, gender equality, and a guarantee of non-discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, religion, or cultural identity." Kiliçdaroğlu had his "goal" set - "the complete remodeling of the Turkish state, with clear limits on executive authority by a re-empowered parliament, an impartial judiciary, and a free media."
However uniting a disparate opposition and "forging a coherent political platform from such a diverse array of objectives will test the CHP leadership." The author points out that in 2013 the Gezi Park demonstrations " ended with no real political impact." Perhaps this time there wouldn't be "a similar outcome." Recent polling showed public sympathy for Kiliçdaroğlu's stance. Even AKP supporters were unhappy, particularly over the politicisation of the judiciary.
The march was supported by the main pro-Kurdish opposition party – whose co-leader, Selahattin Demirtas, is in jail on terrorism charges – as well as trade unionists and other civil society groups, and ordinary citizens. No one expects any change so soon, but Kiliçdaroğlu has reinjected hope in millions of Turks who are deeply worried about the rapid worsening of their democracy and secular tradition. He is now trying to build on the momentum by pushing a list of 10 demands. They include restoring parliament’s authority, lifting the state of emergency, re-establishing judicial independence and releasing detainees. The goal is to roll back sweeping executive powers granted to Erdoğan after he narrowly won lthe April referendum.
The author says it remains to be seen whether the "march will have a lasting impact on Turkey’s political direction. But, at the very least, it has reframed expectations for the country’s next presidential election, now scheduled for November 2019." The problem is that Erdogan can rely on his diehard supporters, who hail from the lower strata of the society. They are neither liberal, secular nor educated. So he will remain "a formiddable opponent." It is still a "long road" for Kiliçdaroğlu’s “new beginning” for the country, but there is hope for a resurgent democracy.
Read more
Featured
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
Trump’s Flirtation with Violence
Ian Buruma highlights the sinister underside of what many believe is merely vulgar buffoonery.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.