Ukraine Needs Security Guarantees

If Ukraine is to survive the war it is currently fighting against Russia, let alone start down the path toward reconstruction, it needs more than symbolic support or vague security assurances. It needs concrete security guarantees, and NATO should provide them.
MADRID – With Israel conducting a ground offensive in Lebanon, and Iran raining ballistic missiles on Israel, fears are rising that the conflict in the Middle East will soon spiral and draw in powers like the United States. But Ukraine is still fighting its own war – one that it will have no chance of winning if its international partners, especially the US and the European Union, turn their attention elsewhere.
