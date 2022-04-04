Send Merkel to Moscow

Perhaps Ms Marton should read The Kremlin Enablers by CSIS (Heather Conley) which describes how Germany under Merkel helped Putin gain ever more power. Just like Goethe’s Faust, Merkel sold her soul to the devil, against all advice, in exchange for cheap Russian gas, in order to reduce competitive stress for Germany’s industry. Merkel felt arrogantly special, superior while hypocritically doing business with a killer. With this war Putin has pulled Germany down into the gutter where he operates, and the mud will stick. It will take Germany years to regain respect. Forget Merkel, she was one of Putin’s „useful idiots“. Millions will now suffer because of her poor judgment.