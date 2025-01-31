The Big Picture

If there were any doubts that Donald Trump’s second presidency would bring a lurch toward oligarchy in the United States, the front row at his inauguration – comprising a veritable who’s who of Silicon Valley titans and other business elites – laid them to rest. If personnel is policy, Trump’s cabinet nominees, White House appointments, and purges of executive branch agencies makes it clear whom his administration intends to serve.
