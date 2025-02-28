America’s Oligarchs Are Trump’s Achilles’ Heel

America’s biggest vulnerability in a new trade war is its highly internationalized oligarchy of ultra-wealthy individuals whose fortunes depend on a global consumer base. The best thing that countries targeted by punitive tariffs can do is condition market access for foreign multinationals and billionaires on fair taxation.
PARIS – Through a flurry of executive orders, US President Donald Trump has spent his first weeks in office trying to dismantle the international order that the United States helped create after World War II. Under the banner of “America First,” his administration has withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement, the World Health Organization, and the UN Human Rights Council. And now, it is poised to go further. A sweeping review of all multilateral organizations is underway to determine whether the US should stay or go.
