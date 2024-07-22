As Disinformation Thrives, Democracy Dies
A new report from the OECD Development Assistance Committee shows how foreign-aid spending on public-interest journalism remains shockingly low, even though policymakers have been lamenting the crisis jeopardizing independent media for well over a decade. A shift in donor strategy is long overdue.
LONDON – Last year, OECD countries collectively allocated more than $220 billion in official development assistance (ODA). But a rising tide of disinformation is undermining the effectiveness of these investments.