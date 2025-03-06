Trump and the Defense of Democracy in the Americas

This month's election to select the next secretary-general of the Organization of American States represents an important opportunity for the region. Latin America's oldest Pan-American institution needs a seasoned diplomat who can deal effectively with all the challenges posed by the Trump administration.
BOSTON – While much of the media’s focus has understandably been directed at US President Donald Trump’s brusque treatment of Ukraine, Latin America has also been significantly affected by the new administration’s flurry of sudden policy changes. Most prominently, the United States is now pursuing mass deportation of undocumented immigrants from the region, imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico, and considering options for “taking back” the Panama Canal.
BOSTON – While much of the media’s focus has understandably been directed at US President Donald Trump’s brusque treatment of Ukraine, Latin America has also been significantly affected by the new administration’s flurry of sudden policy changes. Most prominently, the United States is now pursuing mass deportation of undocumented immigrants from the region, imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico, and considering options for “taking back” the Panama Canal.