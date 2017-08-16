5

阻止核战争的错误方式

斯德哥尔摩—绝大部分国家都希望消除核灾难所带来的生存威胁，理应如此。但实现无核武器的世界说起来容易做起来难，还存在好心办坏事的风险。

自冷战结束以来，全世界核库存大大减少了。俄罗斯和美国各自将核武库削减了80%，在奥巴马担任总统期间，美国还敦促俄罗斯进一步去核。在西欧，英国和法国也已经进一步减少了核武器数量。

这些国家减少核库存的理由各不相同。但作为减小核武器威胁的全球性措施的基础——1968年核不扩散条约（NPT）的签署国，它们也有义务这样做。

近几年来，去核化的进展陷入了停顿。俄罗斯最近正在现代化其战略核力量，并开始增加公开谈论其核能力的频率。这也解释了为何西欧暂停了去核。至于美国，它也在评估现代化核武库的选项。

与此同时，巴基斯坦仍在制造用于核武器的裂变材料。中东无核化的努力毫无成效，主要原因在于以色列。在2005年和2015年的NPT评估会议上，国际社会都无法就未来政策形成统一意见。当然，朝鲜的核野心更是在东亚制造了又一次核危机。

在这样的背景下，许多国家提出了一个意义深远的禁止核武器条约，其草案在7月初获得了122个联合国成员国的支持。不幸的是，这个极其重要的人道主义计划，最终只形成了一个有严重缺陷的方案。

三个问题非常突出。首先，没有一个有核国家支持禁核条约，因此当前的方案本身无法让世界减少哪怕一枚核弹。更糟糕的是，新条约可能削弱NPT，尽管NPT自身也有缺陷，但它拥有更加广泛的支持，包括联合国五大常任理事国（中国、法国、俄罗斯、英国和美国）的支持。最后，草案将扩大核威慑的概念视为非法，或至少为不道德，因此可能威胁到欧洲和东亚的安全。

公布于今年早些时候的第一份条约草案并不包括明确禁止使用核武器作为威慑的条款。但7月份供各国投票的草案中写入了这些条款。这是一项关键性变化。核反击威胁是一开始就阻止各国使用核武器的关键。所谓的通过联盟扩大威慑可以保护无核国家受有核国家的裹挟。没有了扩大威慑，无核国家有可能认为应该拥有自己的核武器。

出于这个原因，唯一的参与制定禁核条约的北约国家荷兰最终投了否决票。唯一曾经遭受核武器打击的国家日本也没有支持该条约，因为它依靠于美国提供的扩大的核威慑。

没有了美国的保护，日本在中国的核裹挟和朝鲜的导弹打击面前根本不堪一击。事实上，由于外交和深度制裁都没有让朝鲜停止核计划，因此核威慑就成为保护东亚国家免受核裹挟或打击的唯一的可行办法。类似地，绝大多数欧洲国家——从芬兰到葡萄牙——都不想毫无保护地暴露在俄罗斯核弹头的打击范围之下。

条约草案在事实上禁止了核威慑，这可能导致世界变得更加不安全。当然，条约的支持者指出，随着时间的推移，这能够让公众支持禁核，最终迫使有核国家政府放弃核武器。

但这样的想法着实天真。任何了解一丝现实的人，都不可能真以为中国、以色列、巴基斯坦和俄罗斯政府会因为公众观点反对而放弃核武器。

不幸的是，核武器在这些国家很受欢迎，因为它们被视为安全的保证和在世界舞台上实现国家企图的手段。我们这些希望世界无核的人不必同意这一前景；但我们最好也不要忽视它。

更现实的方针是追求美俄两国同时继续削减核武器。美国和俄罗斯都有严重的威胁需要解决。在这方面，至关重要的是两国都不可通过被对方视为扩大核能力的方式来现代化核武器。相反，它们应该为进一步削核铺平道路。

在中东，结束当前的冲突、制定冲突解决机制有助于向日后的无核状况迈进。在这方面，伊朗和P5+1（联合国安理会五大常任理事国加德国）的核协议是重要的第一步。

至于南亚，我们希望印度和巴基斯坦关系的缓和能够促进更好的核军备控制，即使中国——它将核弹视为世界地位的一部分——的阴影仍在困扰印度。

最后，全方位核裁军决不能在出现核爆之后才实现。基于NPT的渐进方针、大国的战��性裁军，以及解决关键地区的冲突对世界更有利。

在最好情景中，禁核条约草案只是次要因素。但我们有理由担心该条约让进一步去核计划复杂化，加深有核和无核国家间的分歧，并（在最糟糕情景中）增加关键地区核冲突的风险。