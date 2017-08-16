الطريقة الخاطئة لمنع الحرب النووية

Robert Bruce AUG 17, 2017

The utopian desire to limit and ultimately eliminate stockpiles of nuclear weapons is understandable. However, if we want to end the risk from all weapons of mass destruction we must think in much broader terms about the emerging technological realities.



Throughout the nuclear age strategic caluculations were simple because delivery systems for nuclear weapons could not be hidden. We would always know where ballistic missiles originated from, and therefore who fired them. In addition, the resources required to create WMD meant that only large nation states with clearly identifiable political power structures could possess them.



With the next generation of WMD this will simply not be the case. How could we know with certainty the origin of biological weapons or attacks on vital infrastructure such as poisoning of water systems, or sarin gas attacks in our city centres. Drones controlled from anywhere in the World can now delivery dirty bombs, biological weapons, or even nuclear warheads, without any evidence of who is responsible. This undermines the whole basis of mutually assured destruction, which has been the basis of peace between nuclear states ever since 1945. This all means we are now entering on perhaps the most dangerous period in all of human history.



The obvious logic test to confirm this conclusion is to ask, even after maximum efforts to limit WMD, will the potential still remain to wreak mass devastation on human populations. The answer to this question will always be yes.



The only reliable way to prevent WMDs being used is therefore to work on eliminating the root causes of conflict, not just between nation states, but also between communities. Almost without exception the remaining violent conflicts around the World today are all in regions where extreme poverty and inequality persist, at least in some parts of their territory. Yet in a World with record levels of GDP we could fully implement the UN Global Goals, including the elimination of poverty everywhere by 2030, for just 4% of Global GDP.



To do this we must learn to evolve beyond nationalist instincts of Trump and Brexit. Instead we must come to accept that in a World of increasingly Global threats we can no longer think in terms of "them and us" but need at last to realise the truth - that there is only one us.



As Martin Luther King expressed so clearly "We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools."



