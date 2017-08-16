5

الطريقة الخاطئة لمنع الحرب النووية

ستوكهولم – ترغب الغالبية العظمى من الدول فى القضاء على التهديد الوجودي للكوارث النووية و هم محقين في ذلك ولكن تحقيق عالم خال من الأسلحة النووية أمر سهل القول و صعب الفعل  وهناك خطر بأن بعض المحاولات للقيام بذلك تحمل في طياتها بوادر الفشل.

لقد إنخفضت المخزونات النووية منذ نهاية الحرب الباردة في جميع أنحاء العالم بشكل كبير وقد خفضت كل من روسيا والولايات المتحدة ترساناتهما النووية بنسبة 80٪، وخلال رئاسة باراك أوباما، حثت الولايات المتحدة روسيا على مواصلة إجراء المزيد من التخفيضات وفي أوروبا الغربية، جعلت المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا ترساناتهما الصغيرة بالفعل أصغر.

ولهذه البلدان أسباب مختلفة لتخفيض مخزوناتها ولكن كدول موقعة على معاهدة عدم إنتشار الأسلحة النووية لعام 1968 - وهي أساس الجهود العالمية للحد من التهديد الذي تمثله الأسلحة النووية - فإن عليها أيضا إلتزام بعمل ذلك.

لقد توقف التقدم في السنوات الأخيرة نحو نزع السلاح النووي وتقوم روسيا حاليا بتحديث قواتها النووية الإستراتيجية وبدأت تشير إلى قدراتها النووية في كثير من الأحيان في البيانات العامة وهذا ما يفسر توقف الجهود الرامية إلى خفض الترسانات النووية في أوروبا الغربية. تراجع الولايات المتحدة، من جانبها، أيضا خياراتها لتحديث ترسانتها النووية.

وفي الوقت نفسه واصلت الباكستان إنتاج المواد الإنشطارية المستخدمة في الأسلحة النووية كما أن الجهود الرامية إلى جعل منطقة الشرق الأوسط منطقة خالية من الأسلحة النووية لم تحقق نجاحا يذكر، ويرجع ذلك بشكل كبير إلى إسرائيل. لم يتمكن المجتمع الدولي من الإتفاق على وسيلة للمضي قدما في مؤتمرات مراجعة معاهدة عدم إنتشار الأسلحة النووية في عامي 2005 و 2015 وبالطبع، فإن الطموحات النووية لكوريا الشمالية خلقت أزمة نووية أخرى في شرق آسيا.

وفي ظل هذه الخلفية، اقترحت مجموعة كبيرة من البلدان معاهدة شاملة بشأن حظر الأسلحة النووية حيث أقرت 122 دولة من الدول الأعضاء في الأمم المتحدة مسودة تلك المعاهدة في أوائل يوليو  و مع الأسف، فإن ما بدأ كجهد إنساني جدير بالإهتمام بلغ ذروته بإقتراح معيب للغاية.

هناك ثلاث قضايا تبرز أولا، بما أنه لا توجد دول نووية تؤيد معاهدة حظر الأسلحة النووية، فإن الإقتراح الحالي، بحد ذاته، لن يخلص العالم من رأس حربي نووي واحد. والأسوأ من ذلك، أن المعاهدة الجديدة يمكن أن تقوض معاهدة عدم الإنتشار، التي على الرغم من عيوبها، تحظى بدعم أوسع بكثير، بما في ذلك من الأعضاء الخمسة الدائمين في مجلس الأمن (الصين وفرنسا وروسيا والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة). وأخيرا، فإن التعامل مع مفهوم الردع النووي الشامل على أنه غير قانوني أو حتى غير أخلاقي يمكن أن يهدد الأمن في أوروبا وشرق آسيا.

لم تتضمن المسودة الأولى للمعاهدة عندما تم الكشف عنها في وقت سابق من هذا العام نصوصا تحظر صراحة إستخدام الأسلحة النووية كرادع ولكن النسخة التي صوتت عليها البلدان في يوليو  تضمنت ذلك وهذا يعتبر تغييرا حاسما. إن التهديد بضربة نووية مضادة هو ما يمنع البلدان من إستخدام الأسلحة النووية في المقام الأول علما أن ما يسمى بالردع الشامل من خلال التحالفات هو ما يحمي الدول غير النووية من الإبتزاز من قبل الدول النووية وبدون الردع الشامل، يمكن للبلدان غير النووية أن ترى أن من المناسب الحصول على أسلحة نووية خاصة بها.

ولهذ�� السبب صوتت هولندا في نهاية المطاف ضدها وهي البلد الوحيد العضو في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي الذي شارك في صياغة معاهدة حظر الأسلحة النووية.كما أمتنعت اليابان، وهي الدولة الوحيدة التى تعرضت للهجوم بالاسلحة النووية عن تأييد المعاهدة لانها تعتمد على الردع النووي الشامل من الولايات المتحدة.

وبدون هذه الحماية، ستكون اليابان معرضة تماما للإبتزاز النووي الصيني والهجمات الصاروخية الكورية الشمالية والواقع أنه نظرا لأن الدبلوماسية والعقوبات الصارمة لم تضع حدا للبرنامج النووي لكوريا الشمالية، فإن الردع النووي هو الوسيلة العملية الوحيدة لحماية بلدان شرق آسيا من الإبتزاز أو الهجوم النووي وبالمثل، فإن الغالبية العظمى من البلدان الأوروبية - من فنلندا إلى البرتغال - لا ترغب في العيش تحت ظل الرؤوس الحربية النووية الروسية دون أي شيء لحمايتها.

يمكن أن تؤدي مسودة المعاهدة من خلال حظر الردع فعليا لعالم أقل أمنا مما هو عليه بالفعل وبطبيعة الحال، يقول مؤيدو المعاهدة أنهم سيبنون الدعم الشعبي لحظر الأسلحة النووية على مر الزمن، مما يجبر حكومات الدول النووية على التخلي عن ترساناتها في نهاية المطاف.

ولكن هذا هو يعتبر من السذاجة بمكان حيث لا يمكن لأي شخص ذو صلة بالواقع أن يعتقد جديا أن حكومات الصين وإسرائيل والباكستان وروسيا سوف تتخلى ببساطة عن أسلحتها النووية لأن الرأي العام قد تحول ضدها.

ومما يؤسف له أن الأسلحة النووية تحظى بشعبية واسعة في هذه البلدان، لأنها تعتبر كضمان أمني وكتجسيد لطموحات وطنية على الساحة العالمية. إن أولئك الذين يريدون عالم خال من الأسلحة النووية لا يجب أن يوافقوا على هذه النظرة؛ ولكن لا يمكن أن نتجاهلها.

 هناك نهج أكثر واقعية و الذي يتمثل في مواصلة إجراء مزيد من التخفيضات في الأسلحة النووية في كل من الولايات المتحدة وروسيا حيث لا تزال هناك حاجة للتعامل مع مخاطر كبيرة ومن أجل تحقيق هذه الغاية فإن من الأهمية بمكان ألا يقوم أي من البلدين بتحديث ترسانته النووية بطريقة ينظر إليها على أنها توسع قدراته النووية وبدلا من ذلك، يجب أن يمهد البلدان الطريق لمزيد من التخفيضات.

أما في الشرق الأوسط، يمكن أن يؤدي إنهاء الصراعات الحالية وتطوير آليات حل النزاعات إلى دفع عجلة التقدم نحو منطقة خالية من الأسلحة النووية بمرور الوقت وفي هذا الصدد، يعتبر الإتفاق النووي بين إيران و 5 + 1 (الأعضاء الخمسة الدائمين في مجلس الأمن، بالإضافة إلى ألمانيا) خطوة أولى هامة.

أما بالنسبة لجنوب آسيا فإن المرء يأمل في أن يساهم الإنفراج بين الهند والباكستان في تحسين السيطرة على الأسلحة النووية حتى لو بقي ظل الصين – التي ترى قنبلتها كجزء من مكانتها في العالم - يخيم على الهند.

وفي النهاية، ربما لا يمكن تحقيق نزع السلاح النووي الشامل من خلال خطوة كبيرة واحدة فالعالم يحتاج لنهج تدريجي يستند إلى معاهدة عدم الإنتشار النووي وتخفيضات الأسلحة الإستراتيجية من جانب القوى الكبرى وحل النزاعات في المناطق الرئيسية.

وفي السيناريو الأفضل، ستكون معاهدة الحظر النووي المقترحة مجرد موضوع ثانوي ولكن هناك ما يدعو إلى الخوف من أنها ستؤدي لتعقيد الجهود الجارية لتخفيض الترسانات النووية وزيادة الفجوة بين الدول النووية وغير النووية وفي أسوأ السيناريوهات يمكن أن تزيد من خطر نشوب صراع نووي في المناطق الرئيسية.