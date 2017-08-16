الطريقة الخاطئة لمنع الحرب النووية

ستوكهولم – ترغب الغالبية العظمى من الدول فى القضاء على التهديد الوجودي للكوارث النووية و هم محقين في ذلك ولكن تحقيق عالم خال من الأسلحة النووية أمر سهل القول و صعب الفعل وهناك خطر بأن بعض المحاولات للقيام بذلك تحمل في طياتها بوادر الفشل.
لقد إنخفضت المخزونات النووية منذ نهاية الحرب الباردة في جميع أنحاء العالم بشكل كبير وقد خفضت كل من روسيا والولايات المتحدة ترساناتهما النووية بنسبة 80٪، وخلال رئاسة باراك أوباما، حثت الولايات المتحدة روسيا على مواصلة إجراء المزيد من التخفيضات وفي أوروبا الغربية، جعلت المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا ترساناتهما الصغيرة بالفعل أصغر.
ولهذه البلدان أسباب مختلفة لتخفيض مخزوناتها ولكن كدول موقعة على معاهدة عدم إنتشار الأسلحة النووية لعام 1968 - وهي أساس الجهود العالمية للحد من التهديد الذي تمثله الأسلحة النووية - فإن عليها أيضا إلتزام بعمل ذلك.
لقد توقف التقدم في السنوات الأخيرة نحو نزع السلاح النووي وتقوم روسيا حاليا بتحديث قواتها النووية الإستراتيجية وبدأت تشير إلى قدراتها النووية في كثير من الأحيان في البيانات العامة وهذا ما يفسر توقف الجهود الرامية إلى خفض الترسانات النووية في أوروبا الغربية. تراجع الولايات المتحدة، من جانبها، أيضا خياراتها لتحديث ترسانتها النووية.
وفي الوقت نفسه واصلت الباكستان إنتاج المواد الإنشطارية المستخدمة في الأسلحة النووية كما أن الجهود الرامية إلى جعل منطقة الشرق الأوسط منطقة خالية من الأسلحة النووية لم تحقق نجاحا يذكر، ويرجع ذلك بشكل كبير إلى إسرائيل. لم يتمكن المجتمع الدولي من الإتفاق على وسيلة للمضي قدما في مؤتمرات مراجعة معاهدة عدم إنتشار الأسلحة النووية في عامي 2005 و 2015 وبالطبع، فإن الطموحات النووية لكوريا الشمالية خلقت أزمة نووية أخرى في شرق آسيا.
وفي ظل هذه الخلفية، اقترحت مجموعة كبيرة من البلدان معاهدة شاملة بشأن حظر الأسلحة النووية حيث أقرت 122 دولة من الدول الأعضاء في الأمم المتحدة مسودة تلك المعاهدة في أوائل يوليو و مع الأسف، فإن ما بدأ كجهد إنساني جدير بالإهتمام بلغ ذروته بإقتراح معيب للغاية.
هناك ثلاث قضايا تبرز أولا، بما أنه لا توجد دول نووية تؤيد معاهدة حظر الأسلحة النووية، فإن الإقتراح الحالي، بحد ذاته، لن يخلص العالم من رأس حربي نووي واحد. والأسوأ من ذلك، أن المعاهدة الجديدة يمكن أن تقوض معاهدة عدم الإنتشار، التي على الرغم من عيوبها، تحظى بدعم أوسع بكثير، بما في ذلك من الأعضاء الخمسة الدائمين في مجلس الأمن (الصين وفرنسا وروسيا والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة). وأخيرا، فإن التعامل مع مفهوم الردع النووي الشامل على أنه غير قانوني أو حتى غير أخلاقي يمكن أن يهدد الأمن في أوروبا وشرق آسيا.
لم تتضمن المسودة الأولى للمعاهدة عندما تم الكشف عنها في وقت سابق من هذا العام نصوصا تحظر صراحة إستخدام الأسلحة النووية كرادع ولكن النسخة التي صوتت عليها البلدان في يوليو تضمنت ذلك وهذا يعتبر تغييرا حاسما. إن التهديد بضربة نووية مضادة هو ما يمنع البلدان من إستخدام الأسلحة النووية في المقام الأول علما أن ما يسمى بالردع الشامل من خلال التحالفات هو ما يحمي الدول غير النووية من الإبتزاز من قبل الدول النووية وبدون الردع الشامل، يمكن للبلدان غير النووية أن ترى أن من المناسب الحصول على أسلحة نووية خاصة بها.
ولهذ�� السبب صوتت هولندا في نهاية المطاف ضدها وهي البلد الوحيد العضو في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي الذي شارك في صياغة معاهدة حظر الأسلحة النووية.كما أمتنعت اليابان، وهي الدولة الوحيدة التى تعرضت للهجوم بالاسلحة النووية عن تأييد المعاهدة لانها تعتمد على الردع النووي الشامل من الولايات المتحدة.
وبدون هذه الحماية، ستكون اليابان معرضة تماما للإبتزاز النووي الصيني والهجمات الصاروخية الكورية الشمالية والواقع أنه نظرا لأن الدبلوماسية والعقوبات الصارمة لم تضع حدا للبرنامج النووي لكوريا الشمالية، فإن الردع النووي هو الوسيلة العملية الوحيدة لحماية بلدان شرق آسيا من الإبتزاز أو الهجوم النووي وبالمثل، فإن الغالبية العظمى من البلدان الأوروبية - من فنلندا إلى البرتغال - لا ترغب في العيش تحت ظل الرؤوس الحربية النووية الروسية دون أي شيء لحمايتها.
يمكن أن تؤدي مسودة المعاهدة من خلال حظر الردع فعليا لعالم أقل أمنا مما هو عليه بالفعل وبطبيعة الحال، يقول مؤيدو المعاهدة أنهم سيبنون الدعم الشعبي لحظر الأسلحة النووية على مر الزمن، مما يجبر حكومات الدول النووية على التخلي عن ترساناتها في نهاية المطاف.
ولكن هذا هو يعتبر من السذاجة بمكان حيث لا يمكن لأي شخص ذو صلة بالواقع أن يعتقد جديا أن حكومات الصين وإسرائيل والباكستان وروسيا سوف تتخلى ببساطة عن أسلحتها النووية لأن الرأي العام قد تحول ضدها.
ومما يؤسف له أن الأسلحة النووية تحظى بشعبية واسعة في هذه البلدان، لأنها تعتبر كضمان أمني وكتجسيد لطموحات وطنية على الساحة العالمية. إن أولئك الذين يريدون عالم خال من الأسلحة النووية لا يجب أن يوافقوا على هذه النظرة؛ ولكن لا يمكن أن نتجاهلها.
هناك نهج أكثر واقعية و الذي يتمثل في مواصلة إجراء مزيد من التخفيضات في الأسلحة النووية في كل من الولايات المتحدة وروسيا حيث لا تزال هناك حاجة للتعامل مع مخاطر كبيرة ومن أجل تحقيق هذه الغاية فإن من الأهمية بمكان ألا يقوم أي من البلدين بتحديث ترسانته النووية بطريقة ينظر إليها على أنها توسع قدراته النووية وبدلا من ذلك، يجب أن يمهد البلدان الطريق لمزيد من التخفيضات.
أما في الشرق الأوسط، يمكن أن يؤدي إنهاء الصراعات الحالية وتطوير آليات حل النزاعات إلى دفع عجلة التقدم نحو منطقة خالية من الأسلحة النووية بمرور الوقت وفي هذا الصدد، يعتبر الإتفاق النووي بين إيران و 5 + 1 (الأعضاء الخمسة الدائمين في مجلس الأمن، بالإضافة إلى ألمانيا) خطوة أولى هامة.
أما بالنسبة لجنوب آسيا فإن المرء يأمل في أن يساهم الإنفراج بين الهند والباكستان في تحسين السيطرة على الأسلحة النووية حتى لو بقي ظل الصين – التي ترى قنبلتها كجزء من مكانتها في العالم - يخيم على الهند.
وفي النهاية، ربما لا يمكن تحقيق نزع السلاح النووي الشامل من خلال خطوة كبيرة واحدة فالعالم يحتاج لنهج تدريجي يستند إلى معاهدة عدم الإنتشار النووي وتخفيضات الأسلحة الإستراتيجية من جانب القوى الكبرى وحل النزاعات في المناطق الرئيسية.
وفي السيناريو الأفضل، ستكون معاهدة الحظر النووي المقترحة مجرد موضوع ثانوي ولكن هناك ما يدعو إلى الخوف من أنها ستؤدي لتعقيد الجهود الجارية لتخفيض الترسانات النووية وزيادة الفجوة بين الدول النووية وغير النووية وفي أسوأ السيناريوهات يمكن أن تزيد من خطر نشوب صراع نووي في المناطق الرئيسية.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
The utopian desire to limit and ultimately eliminate stockpiles of nuclear weapons is understandable. However, if we want to end the risk from all weapons of mass destruction we must think in much broader terms about the emerging technological realities.
Throughout the nuclear age strategic caluculations were simple because delivery systems for nuclear weapons could not be hidden. We would always know where ballistic missiles originated from, and therefore who fired them. In addition, the resources required to create WMD meant that only large nation states with clearly identifiable political power structures could possess them.
With the next generation of WMD this will simply not be the case. How could we know with certainty the origin of biological weapons or attacks on vital infrastructure such as poisoning of water systems, or sarin gas attacks in our city centres. Drones controlled from anywhere in the World can now delivery dirty bombs, biological weapons, or even nuclear warheads, without any evidence of who is responsible. This undermines the whole basis of mutually assured destruction, which has been the basis of peace between nuclear states ever since 1945. This all means we are now entering on perhaps the most dangerous period in all of human history.
The obvious logic test to confirm this conclusion is to ask, even after maximum efforts to limit WMD, will the potential still remain to wreak mass devastation on human populations. The answer to this question will always be yes.
The only reliable way to prevent WMDs being used is therefore to work on eliminating the root causes of conflict, not just between nation states, but also between communities. Almost without exception the remaining violent conflicts around the World today are all in regions where extreme poverty and inequality persist, at least in some parts of their territory. Yet in a World with record levels of GDP we could fully implement the UN Global Goals, including the elimination of poverty everywhere by 2030, for just 4% of Global GDP.
To do this we must learn to evolve beyond nationalist instincts of Trump and Brexit. Instead we must come to accept that in a World of increasingly Global threats we can no longer think in terms of "them and us" but need at last to realise the truth - that there is only one us.
As Martin Luther King expressed so clearly "We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools."
www.TheGlobalRace.net
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
"...Since the end of the Cold War, nuclear stockpiles around the world have been significantly reduced..."
Number game eh? But, nations who have nukes have learnt how to increase the destructive power of the bomb. They don't build peanut nukes in kilo ton range, but have graduated to producing megaton toys! The precision and reliability of delivery systems like missiles, aircrafts have improved a hundred fold! Nukes have been miniaturised too.
So horses have bolted from the stable. Nuke technology is not a mystery anymore!
My fond wish is that nations should worry more about "population explosion bomb" than the nuke So! Read more
Comment Commented matias ilivitzky
This is a very interesting article by Carl Bildt. We would all like to have a world free of nuclear weapons, but at the same time the MAD dilemma is still the best assurance, unfortunately, against its use and employment. The nuclear arms ban treaty is a step in the right direction, but the inclusion of the current nuclear powers is vital if the treaty is to be effective. Therefore, the NPT is still the instrument par excellence to deal with this issue. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Since the end of the Cold War, nuclear stockpiles around the world have been significantly reduced.'
This is meaningless because overcapacity existed and still exists Read more
Comment Commented portocala mechanica
I was child long times ago, but from that period I ask myself way was it necessary a second bomb, in Nagasaki?
If they want to finish faster the war, one bomb in Hiroshima would be enough! The enemy will understand! Way the second one? Why should few more thousand peoples should die and more others make suffering such a horrible way?
"Without such protection, Japan would be completely vulnerable to Chinese nuclear blackmail and North Korean missile attacks."
So Mr. Bild look in the mirror and ask yourself who is the most aggressive, who is blackmailing most due to his power, who is opposing through opinions like yours to the totally ban of nuclear weapons, or as a best way to prevent a nuclear war to democratization of power, each country should have few, just in case? And if they are not able to build them to receive from USA as democratic sign of mutual respect! This will be a better way to prevent nuclear war.
But, I am sorry to ask you, because you maybe do not know the answer, did the Iranians, Afghans, Syrians etc really care about the way they die? Do you think they are merciful they were not be killed by the nukes?
Read more
Featured
The Lost Lesson of the Financial Crisis
Mohamed A. El-Erian argues that advanced economies still haven't done enough to fix their flawed growth models.
The End of Asia’s Strategic Miracle?
Richard N. Haass worries that the longstanding foundation of peace and order in the region is starting to crumble.
We Weep for You, Venezuela
Juan Manuel Santos calls on the Maduro government to make way for a fair and peaceful end to the country's crisis.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.