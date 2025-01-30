Norway Should Cede Its War Windfall to Ukraine
After the Ukraine war caused natural gas prices to rise sharply, Norway collected windfall profits totaling an estimated $113 billion. Refusing to use these gains to support Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction is not only morally wrong; it also reflects a myopic perspective that Norway’s government should abandon.
EDINBURGH/TRONDHEIM – Norway’s government has effectively become a war profiteer, we argued in a commentary in December. It is an opinion shared by a number of European politicians, and by European and Norwegian media. But rather than paying attention, Norway’s government is getting defensive.