halland10_TERJE PEDERSENNTBAFP via Getty Images_norwayukraineaid Terje Pedersenntb/AFP via Getty Images
en English

Norway Should Cede Its War Windfall to Ukraine

 and 

After the Ukraine war caused natural gas prices to rise sharply, Norway collected windfall profits totaling an estimated $113 billion. Refusing to use these gains to support Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction is not only morally wrong; it also reflects a myopic perspective that Norway’s government should abandon.

EDINBURGH/TRONDHEIM – Norway’s government has effectively become a war profiteer, we argued in a commentary in December. It is an opinion shared by a number of European politicians, and by European and Norwegian media. But rather than paying attention, Norway’s government is getting defensive.

https://prosyn.org/bXctWai