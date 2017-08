План объединения Кореи

Paul Friesen AUG 16, 2017

"For now, all the international community can really do is continue to leverage a combination of economic sanctions, military pressures, and diplomacy to try to get the Kim regime to the negotiating table. "



I don't agree. What the international community could be doing that would be far less dangerous is backing off on its demands that North Korea stop its nuclear weapons program. These demands are sheer hypocrisy coming from states that are armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons. The only way to tame nuclear proliferation is for everybody to scale back, including today's nuclear powers. Then, they would have the moral authority to make demands of North Korea.



The Kim Jong-un seems to have backed off just a bit with his threats on Guam. So now, we have a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old playing with nuclear weapons. The 6-year-old just did something remotely sensible. I feel safer already.