首尔—有如文火慢炖般的朝鲜核危机终于接近了沸点。上个月，这个隐秘王国发射了两枚能够袭击美国大城市的洲际弹道导弹。联合国安理会因此一致投票同意对朝鲜施加新的经济制裁——也是迄今为止最严厉的制裁，将至少让朝鲜出口收入减少三分之一。此后，朝鲜领导人金正恩和美国总统特朗普的口头威胁日益升级。
到了这个地步，不可能预料朝鲜半岛会发生什么。目前，整个国际社会确实能够做的，无非是继续利用经济制裁、军事压力和外交斡旋多管齐下，让金氏政权回到谈判桌前。但与此同时，我们应该考虑所有可能性并做好准备，不管是军事冲突还是南北朝鲜的和平统一。
最糟糕的灾难性情景当然是军事冲突。但这一结果的可能性事实上大大增加了，因为特朗普政府最近宣布正在评估军事选项，包括“预防性的战争”。
真相是先发制人的打击远非务实选择。这一方针是否能让朝鲜去核化或推翻金氏政权，我们完全不清楚。不过它演变为美国和中国之间的武装冲突，甚至爆发核战争这一最坏的结果，这倒是可能的。
位于朝鲜武器射程之内的韩国，将因为金氏政权报复美国的打击而遭受惨痛代价。在考虑这一点时，想一想1950—1953年的朝鲜战争杀死了两百多万韩国人，以及36,000美国人和600,000中国士兵——而这场战争并没有动用核武器。
一个更安全、更务实的方针是着重于加紧对朝鲜的经济这政治制裁。诚然，有人认为经济制裁不论多么严厉，都不足以迫使朝鲜领导人放弃核武器。毕竟，伊拉克的萨达姆和利比亚的卡扎菲都停止了获得大规模杀伤性武器的计划，最后的结果是被推翻，然后被处决。
考虑到采取军事行动所隐含的风险，加强的经济和政治压力仍然是国际社会解决朝鲜核威胁的最好办法，不管是通过迫使金氏政权放弃核计划，还是通过引发政权更迭实现。联合国安理会的制裁是方向正确的一步，但还不够，因为它没有禁止向朝鲜供给原油，而这显然是因为中国和俄罗斯的反对。
事实上，尽管中国同意了制裁，但它并不愿意进一步恶化与其被保护人朝鲜已经十分紧张的关系。这一点必须改变。更强、更集中的中美合作是让制裁起作用的关键。避免这样的合作只能增加导致灾难性结果的可能性——不管是军事冲突还是金氏政权不可控地倒台。
仍然能够说服中国在约束金氏政权方面起到更加积极的作用。事实上，不合作可能危及其与美国、欧洲、日本和韩国的关系——而作为合作伙伴，它们都要比难以控制又一贫如洗的朝鲜更有价值。
但要想中国做出更多贡献，就要保证它不会立即失去在朝鲜半岛的战略缓冲。因此，现在必须达成一个关于如何处理金氏政权可能的倒台、朝鲜半岛可能的统一的协议。和柏林墙的倒塌一样，金氏政权的倒台可能会在一夜之间发生。因此中国需要知道，统一的朝鲜不会是它的敌人，并且美国将撤出目前驻扎在韩国的军队。
当然，朝鲜政权的倒台的影响不仅仅限于中国的战略利益。事实上，这对于整个地区都将产生巨大的经济和政治影响。因此，更加必须事先制定一套全面的计划以确保和平过渡。
我最近对南北朝鲜的统一的经济影响做了量化评估。我做了几个假象情景，假设朝鲜突然崩溃。我的评估结果表明，和平管理的统一过程将伴随全面的经济改革和开放，能够让朝鲜实现持续的两位数GDP增长，但在崩溃之初，经济将急剧放缓。
成功的关键是让朝鲜利用其相对充足的人力和自然资源，包括丰富的矿藏，实现出口拉动型工业化。至于韩国，如能做好充分的准备，制定有效的政策，获得更多的金融资源，就能够管理好和平统一，减小冲击的消极影响。
相反，如果韩国没有为统一做好准备，而朝鲜在无序状态下迅速解体，朝鲜半岛的风险升水将急剧上升，改革有可能被拖延。这将导致整个朝鲜半岛投资和GDP增长持续萎靡，韩国GDP在危机的最初几年将收缩超过3%。朝鲜移民的大量涌入将加剧风险，有可能干扰韩国劳动力市场、导致社会动荡。
目前，包括中国在内的国际社会应该利用不断加强的经济制裁，继续致力于推动朝鲜放弃核武器、采取经济改革。与此同时，韩国韩国必须继续努力重启与朝鲜进行人道、卫生和环境问题的对话。民间交流和信息流动有助于培养从内部发生根本性变化的力量。
在分裂了70年后，韩国人仍然不可放弃与我们的北方同胞和平统一的希望，相反，我们必须充满希望。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented ron smith
Such an ahistorical view, both by Lee and by the posts to date. The Kim family, from world war II to this day, have made clear that they intend to be tyrants over all of Korea. Lee's "peaceful reunification" can happen if and only if South Koreans are willing to submit to become PRK inhabitants with far fewer freedoms and vastly less income than they now enjoy.
Thus I conclude that war must happen. Assume that is true: what can be done to minimize casualties, especially in the most vulnerable city of Seoul? First, the US Navy must prepare to dump a fabulous amount of tactical destruction on the PRNK army and artillery close to the 38th parallel. A second wave should be prepared on Guam to apply the coup de grace to the NK attack position.
Second, the lids must come off of US strategic missile silos. At ICBM impact minus 10 minutes (or 12?) the US Navy & Air Command launch their attack. First missiles falling on Pyongyang detonate at 22,000 feet which will disable all communications other than tin cans on a string. Later missiles drop into the zone between Pyongyang and the border with China all the way from one side of the peninsula to the other, creating a fence of sorts that will tend to kill invaders.
Estimated losses in Seoul and points South: no more than 25,000 with a best case loss of more like 25.
I cannot guess just how ignorant Trump is but I know how ignorant the Kim family is. Does Xi want to go to war with the US? Doubtful. In 1949 the Kim patriarch began the war that Stalin forced Mao to support.
To put it in terms of the Farengi of Deep Space Nine, "Where is the profit in Xi fighting?" Especially when China can gain more profit and more face by increasing trade in Europe instead. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
ron
It is precisely because the US always leans to physical conflict intervention that US foreign policy is suboptimal. The idea you can control conflict once involved is questionable. QED major conflicts post ww2.
'Every war when it comes, or before it comes, is represented not as a war but as an act of self-defense against a homicidal maniac.' George Orwell Read more
Comment Commented portocala mechanica
In the last few days read a lot of opinions from the peoples most interested (Koreans) in the matter. And is very clear nobody wants the war. It is also obvious that things change all around the globe and probably soon Korea will become one entity. The question is under which protectorate it will breathing? The Chinese or American?
In between 3 and 5 years the second option will be out of question.
This explain the extended visit in S.America of Mr. Mike Pence: will you stand by me? (If this really happened?)
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Seems bipolar in the options Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"For now, all the international community can really do is continue to leverage a combination of economic sanctions, military pressures, and diplomacy to try to get the Kim regime to the negotiating table. "
I don't agree. What the international community could be doing that would be far less dangerous is backing off on its demands that North Korea stop its nuclear weapons program. These demands are sheer hypocrisy coming from states that are armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons. The only way to tame nuclear proliferation is for everybody to scale back, including today's nuclear powers. Then, they would have the moral authority to make demands of North Korea.
The Kim Jong-un seems to have backed off just a bit with his threats on Guam. So now, we have a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old playing with nuclear weapons. The 6-year-old just did something remotely sensible. I feel safer already. Read more
Featured
The Lost Lesson of the Financial Crisis
Mohamed A. El-Erian argues that advanced economies still haven't done enough to fix their flawed growth models.
The Wrong Way to Prevent Nuclear War
Carl Bildt explains why a proposed treaty to ban nuclear weapons would be ineffective, or even dangerous.
The End of Asia’s Strategic Miracle?
Richard N. Haass worries that the longstanding foundation of peace and order in the region is starting to crumble.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.