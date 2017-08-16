ron smith AUG 17, 2017

Such an ahistorical view, both by Lee and by the posts to date. The Kim family, from world war II to this day, have made clear that they intend to be tyrants over all of Korea. Lee's "peaceful reunification" can happen if and only if South Koreans are willing to submit to become PRK inhabitants with far fewer freedoms and vastly less income than they now enjoy.



Thus I conclude that war must happen. Assume that is true: what can be done to minimize casualties, especially in the most vulnerable city of Seoul? First, the US Navy must prepare to dump a fabulous amount of tactical destruction on the PRNK army and artillery close to the 38th parallel. A second wave should be prepared on Guam to apply the coup de grace to the NK attack position.



Second, the lids must come off of US strategic missile silos. At ICBM impact minus 10 minutes (or 12?) the US Navy & Air Command launch their attack. First missiles falling on Pyongyang detonate at 22,000 feet which will disable all communications other than tin cans on a string. Later missiles drop into the zone between Pyongyang and the border with China all the way from one side of the peninsula to the other, creating a fence of sorts that will tend to kill invaders.



Estimated losses in Seoul and points South: no more than 25,000 with a best case loss of more like 25.



I cannot guess just how ignorant Trump is but I know how ignorant the Kim family is. Does Xi want to go to war with the US? Doubtful. In 1949 the Kim patriarch began the war that Stalin forced Mao to support.



To put it in terms of the Farengi of Deep Space Nine, "Where is the profit in Xi fighting?" Especially when China can gain more profit and more face by increasing trade in Europe instead.