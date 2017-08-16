7

التخطيط لإعادة توحيد الكوريتين

سيول - وصلت الأزمة النووية الكورية الشمالية التى طال أمدها إلى نقطة غليان قريبة. في الشهر الماضي، أطلقت المملكة المعزولة قذيفتين باليستيتين عابرتين للقارات قادرتان على ضرب المدن الأمريكية الكبرى. ورد مجلس الامن الدولى بالتصويت بالاجماع على فرض عقوبات اقتصادية جديدة على البلاد، وهى الاكثر صرامة حتى الان، مما سيخفض ما لا يقل عن ثلث ايرادات صادراتها السنوية. ومنذ ذلك الحين، اطلق الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ-أون والرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب تهديدات متصاعدة على بعضهما البعض.

عند هذه النقطة، من المستحيل أن نتنبأ بما سيحدث في شبه الجزيرة الكورية. وفي الوقت الحالي، ما يمكن للمجتمع الدولي فعله هو الاستمرار في فرض مجموعة من العقوبات الاقتصادية والضغوط العسكرية والدبلوماسية في محاولة للوصول بنظام كيم إلى طاولة المفاوضات. ولكن، في الوقت نفسه، ينبغي لنا أن ننظر إلى جميع الاحتمالات، ونستعد لها، من الصراع العسكري إلى إعادة التوحيد السلمي لكوريا الشمالية وكوريا الجنوبية.

ولا شك أن أكثر السيناريوهات كارثية سيكون صراعا عسكريا. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا الاحتمال قد ازداد  قوة بالفعل، بسبب إعلان إدارة ترامب مؤخرا أنها تنظر إلى خياراتها العسكرية، بما في ذلك "الحرب الوقائية".

والحقيقة هي أن الضربة الاستباقية بعيدة عن الحل العملي. وليس من الواضح على الإطلاق أن مثل هذا النهج سيؤدي إلى نزع السلاح النووي في كوريا الشمالية أو إسقاط نظام كيم. التصعيد إلى مواجهة مسلحة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، مع الحرب النووية سوف يكون أسوأ نتيجة ممكنة.

وسيعاني الكوريون الجنوبيون، الذين يقعون ضمن نطاق أسلحة كوريا الشمالية، بشدة من انتقام نظام كيم ضد الضربة الأمريكية. ومن أجل وضع هذا الرد في المنظور، فقد قتلت الحرب الكورية في الفترة 1950-1953 أكثر من مليوني كوري، فضلا عن 000 36 أمريكي و 600 ألف جندي صينى، ولم تُستعمل فيها حتى الأسلحة النووية.

وعلى اتباع النهج الأكثر أمنا والأكثر عملي التركيز على تشديد العقوبات الاقتصادية والسياسية على كوريا الشمالية. ومما لا شك فيه أن البعض يقول إن العقوبات الاقتصادية، مهما كانت قاسية، لن تكون كافية لإجبار قادة كوريا الشمالية على التخلي عن أسلحتهم النووية. بعد كل شيء، لقد أوقف كل من صدام حسين والعقيد الليبي العقيد معمر القذافي برامجهما للحصول على أسلحة الدمار الشامل، إلا أن تم خلعهما من السلطة وبعد ذلك إعدامهما.

وبالنظر إلى الخطر الذي ينطوي عليه الحل العسكري، فإن الضغط الاقتصادي والسياسي الأكثر قوة يظل أفضل رهان للمجتمع الدولي من أجل نزع فتيل التهديد النووي لكوريا الشمالية، سواء من خلال إجبار نظام كيم على التخلي عن برنامجه أو عن طريق انهيار النظام. وتشكل العقوبات التي فرضها مجلس الامن الدولي خطوة في الاتجاه الصحيح لكنها لا تكفي لانها لا تحظر امدادات النفط الى كوريا الشمالية على ما يبدو بسبب المعارضة الصينية والروسية.

في الواقع، على الرغم من أن الصين وافقت على العقوبات، فإنها لا تزال مترددة في تفاقم العلاقة المتوترة أصلا مع  كوريا الشمالية. وهذا يجب أن يتغير. فالتعاون الأمريكى - الصينى الأقوى والأكثر تركيزا يعد أمرا ضروريا إذا أريد للعقوبات أن تتاح لها فرصة العمل. إن تجنب هذا التعاون لن يؤدي إلا إلى نتيجة مدمرة - سواء كان ذلك صراعا عسكريا أو انهيارا غير منظم لنظام كيم - على الأرجح.

ولا يزال من الممكن إقناع الصين بأن تضطلع بدور أكثر فعالية في تقييد نظام كيم. في الواقع، فإن عدم موافقتها يمكن أن يضر بعلاقاتها مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية، وكلهم في النهاية شركاء أكثر قيمة من كوريا الشمالية المنكوبة والفقيرة.

ولكن بالنسبة للصين، لبذل المزيد من الجهد، فإنها تحتاج إلى تأكيدات بأنها لن تفقد فورا حاجزها الاستراتيجى فى شبه الجزيرة الكورية. ومن هنا تأتي الحاجة إلى اتفاق الآن بشأن كيفية معالجة الانهيار المحتمل لنظام كيم وإعادة توحيد شبه الجزيرة الكورية. ومثل سقوط حائط برلين، يمكن انهيار نظام كيم فجأة. لذا يتعين على الصين أن تعرف الآن أن كوريا المعادة توحيدها لن تكون عدوها، وأن الولايات المتحدة ستسحب قواتها المتمركزة حاليا في كوريا الجنوبية.

وبطبيعة الحال، فإن آثار النظام المنهار في كوريا الشمالية تتجاوز بكثير المصالح الإستراتيجية للصين. والواقع أنه سيكون له أثر اقتصادي وسياسي كبير في جميع أنحاء المنطقة. وهذا هو السبب الأكثر أهمية لوضع خطة شاملة لضمان الانتقال السلمي.

أجريتُ مؤخرا تقييما كميا للآثار الاقتصادية للتوحيد على كوريا الشمالية وكوريا الجنوبية في ظل العديد من السيناريوهات الافتراضية، بافتراض الانهيار المفاجئ لكوريا الشمالية. وكما اتضح، فإن عملية التوحيد التي تدار سلميا، والتي تتميز بالإصلاح الاقتصادي الشامل والانفتاح، يمكن أن تساعد كوريا الشمالية على تحقيق نمو مستمر في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي من رقمين، على الرغم من التباطؤ الحاد بعد الانهيار مباشرة.

وسيكون مفتاح النجاح هو السماح لكوريا الشمالية بالاستفادة من مواردها البشرية والطبيعية الوفيرة نسبيا، بما في ذلك احتياطيات المعادن الغنية، لتحقيق التصنيع الذي يقوده التصدير. أما بالنسبة لكوريا الجنوبية، مع الإعداد الكافي، والسياسات الفعالة، والمزيد من الموارد المالية، فيمكنها إدارة إعادة التوحيد السلمي والتخفيف من الآثار السلبية للصدمة.

وعلى النقيض من ذلك، ففي السيناريو الذي لا تريد  فيه كوريا الجنوبية لإعادة التوحيد، سرعان ما سيذوب الشمال في حالة من الفوضى، وستتصاعد المخاطرة في شبه الجزيرة الكورية  بشكل حاد، وستتأخر الإصلاحات. وهذا من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى استمرار ضعف الاستثمار ونمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في شبه الجزيرة الكورية، مما سوف يتسبب في انخفاض الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في كوريا الجنوبية بأكثر من 3٪ في السنوات الأولى من الأزمة. ومن شأن تدفقات المهاجرين من الشمال أن تفاقم المخاطر، مما قد يعرقل أسواق العمل في كوريا الجنوبية ويسبب اضطرابات اجتماعية.

وفي الوقت الراهن، ينبغي للمجتمع الدولي، بما في ذلك الصين، أن يواصل دفع كوريا الشمالية إلى التخلي عن أسلحتها النووية ومواصلة الإصلاحات الاقتصادية باستخدام عقوبات اقتصادية أقوى من أي وقت مضى. ومن ناحية اخرى، يتعين على كوريا الجنوبية مواصلة جهودها لاستئناف الحوار مع الشمال حول القضايا الانسانية والصحية والبيئية. فالتبادلات المدنية وتدفقات المعلومات يمكن أن تعزز القوى التي من شأنها إحداث تغيير أساسي من الداخل.

وحتى بعد انقضاء 70 عاما من الانقسام، يجب على الكوريين الجنوبيين ألا يتخلوا عن الأمل في إعادة التوحيد السلمي مع إخوتهم في الشمال. بل على العكس من ذلك، يجب التخطيط لها.