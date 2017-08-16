التخطيط لإعادة توحيد الكوريتين

j. von Hettlingen AUG 17, 2017

Lee Jong-Wha suggests a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas without posing a threat to China - a withdrawal of American troops on the Korean Peninsula. So far Beijing needs a stable North Korea as a buffer between itself and South Korea, which is home to around twenty-nine thousand US troops. It loathes the prospect of the North’s collapse and its unification with Seoul as the capital.

Beijing has relentlessly urged world powers not to push Pyongyang too hard, for fear of precipitating a collapse of the Kim regime, which would trigger dangerous military action and a mass influx of refugees into China. Instability could cascade into the country, posing a huge challenge to Beijing's ability to provide for its own people. There are - officially - tens of thousands of North Korean refugees living in China, that wants to repatriate them.

Although China agreed to the UN Security Council solution on August 5, which unanimously approved a new round of tough sanctions against North Korea, Beijing remains "reluctant to aggravate its already tense relationship with its North Korean client." Feeling the nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang that could hit the US, Trump is exercising pressure on China to play a more active role in reining in the Kim regime.

Washington and Beijing, while sharing the goal of denuclearising North Korea, have different views on how to reach it. The US has pushed Pyongyang to irreversibly give up its nuclear weapons programme in return for aid, diplomatic benefits, and normalisation of relations. But Kim Jong-un doesn't trust the West, after seeing what had happened to Saddam Hussein and Muarmmar Gaddafi. Beijing insists on ending these annual military exercises conducted by the US and the South, saying they pose a threat to the North.

The author proposes a "US-China cooperation" in order to avoid "a devastating outcome, like "a military conflict or an unruly collapse of the Kim regime." He points out the downsides of China's "uncooperativeness," as it "could damage its relationships with the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea – all of which are ultimately more valuable partners than the unruly, impoverished North Korea."

Indeed, the US and South Korea will have to convince China by assuring that Beijing "will not immediately lose its strategic buffer on the Korean Peninsula."

In this case China would ensure a nuclear freeze in the North and a guarantee for the security of the Kim regime, in return for ending the annual military exercises in South Korea. A withdrawal of US troops would only be approved if the North gives up its nuclear programme, in pursuit of economic and political reforms, for the benefit of its citizens. It needs much efforts on both sides to build mutual trust.

Although the author sees the necessity "for an agreement now on how to handle the potential collapse of the Kim regime and the reunification of the Korean Peninsula," he has not explained how the regime would collapse. For the time being Kim Joung-un is in control of his hermit kingdom.

It's quite true that, "like the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Kim regime's collapse could come about quite suddenly." The sanctions could take a toll on the livelihoods of ordinary North Koreans and lead to an implosion." It may be useful for China to know "that a reunified Korea would not be its enemy, and that the US would withdraw its troops that are currently stationed in South Korea." The author looks forward to realising his dream and is planning for a peaceful reunification with his "northern brethren" after 70 years of division. We wish him luck.