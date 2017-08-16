التخطيط لإعادة توحيد الكوريتين

سيول - وصلت الأزمة النووية الكورية الشمالية التى طال أمدها إلى نقطة غليان قريبة. في الشهر الماضي، أطلقت المملكة المعزولة قذيفتين باليستيتين عابرتين للقارات قادرتان على ضرب المدن الأمريكية الكبرى. ورد مجلس الامن الدولى بالتصويت بالاجماع على فرض عقوبات اقتصادية جديدة على البلاد، وهى الاكثر صرامة حتى الان، مما سيخفض ما لا يقل عن ثلث ايرادات صادراتها السنوية. ومنذ ذلك الحين، اطلق الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ-أون والرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب تهديدات متصاعدة على بعضهما البعض.
عند هذه النقطة، من المستحيل أن نتنبأ بما سيحدث في شبه الجزيرة الكورية. وفي الوقت الحالي، ما يمكن للمجتمع الدولي فعله هو الاستمرار في فرض مجموعة من العقوبات الاقتصادية والضغوط العسكرية والدبلوماسية في محاولة للوصول بنظام كيم إلى طاولة المفاوضات. ولكن، في الوقت نفسه، ينبغي لنا أن ننظر إلى جميع الاحتمالات، ونستعد لها، من الصراع العسكري إلى إعادة التوحيد السلمي لكوريا الشمالية وكوريا الجنوبية.
ولا شك أن أكثر السيناريوهات كارثية سيكون صراعا عسكريا. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا الاحتمال قد ازداد قوة بالفعل، بسبب إعلان إدارة ترامب مؤخرا أنها تنظر إلى خياراتها العسكرية، بما في ذلك "الحرب الوقائية".
والحقيقة هي أن الضربة الاستباقية بعيدة عن الحل العملي. وليس من الواضح على الإطلاق أن مثل هذا النهج سيؤدي إلى نزع السلاح النووي في كوريا الشمالية أو إسقاط نظام كيم. التصعيد إلى مواجهة مسلحة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، مع الحرب النووية سوف يكون أسوأ نتيجة ممكنة.
وسيعاني الكوريون الجنوبيون، الذين يقعون ضمن نطاق أسلحة كوريا الشمالية، بشدة من انتقام نظام كيم ضد الضربة الأمريكية. ومن أجل وضع هذا الرد في المنظور، فقد قتلت الحرب الكورية في الفترة 1950-1953 أكثر من مليوني كوري، فضلا عن 000 36 أمريكي و 600 ألف جندي صينى، ولم تُستعمل فيها حتى الأسلحة النووية.
وعلى اتباع النهج الأكثر أمنا والأكثر عملي التركيز على تشديد العقوبات الاقتصادية والسياسية على كوريا الشمالية. ومما لا شك فيه أن البعض يقول إن العقوبات الاقتصادية، مهما كانت قاسية، لن تكون كافية لإجبار قادة كوريا الشمالية على التخلي عن أسلحتهم النووية. بعد كل شيء، لقد أوقف كل من صدام حسين والعقيد الليبي العقيد معمر القذافي برامجهما للحصول على أسلحة الدمار الشامل، إلا أن تم خلعهما من السلطة وبعد ذلك إعدامهما.
وبالنظر إلى الخطر الذي ينطوي عليه الحل العسكري، فإن الضغط الاقتصادي والسياسي الأكثر قوة يظل أفضل رهان للمجتمع الدولي من أجل نزع فتيل التهديد النووي لكوريا الشمالية، سواء من خلال إجبار نظام كيم على التخلي عن برنامجه أو عن طريق انهيار النظام. وتشكل العقوبات التي فرضها مجلس الامن الدولي خطوة في الاتجاه الصحيح لكنها لا تكفي لانها لا تحظر امدادات النفط الى كوريا الشمالية على ما يبدو بسبب المعارضة الصينية والروسية.
في الواقع، على الرغم من أن الصين وافقت على العقوبات، فإنها لا تزال مترددة في تفاقم العلاقة المتوترة أصلا مع كوريا الشمالية. وهذا يجب أن يتغير. فالتعاون الأمريكى - الصينى الأقوى والأكثر تركيزا يعد أمرا ضروريا إذا أريد للعقوبات أن تتاح لها فرصة العمل. إن تجنب هذا التعاون لن يؤدي إلا إلى نتيجة مدمرة - سواء كان ذلك صراعا عسكريا أو انهيارا غير منظم لنظام كيم - على الأرجح.
ولا يزال من الممكن إقناع الصين بأن تضطلع بدور أكثر فعالية في تقييد نظام كيم. في الواقع، فإن عدم موافقتها يمكن أن يضر بعلاقاتها مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية، وكلهم في النهاية شركاء أكثر قيمة من كوريا الشمالية المنكوبة والفقيرة.
ولكن بالنسبة للصين، لبذل المزيد من الجهد، فإنها تحتاج إلى تأكيدات بأنها لن تفقد فورا حاجزها الاستراتيجى فى شبه الجزيرة الكورية. ومن هنا تأتي الحاجة إلى اتفاق الآن بشأن كيفية معالجة الانهيار المحتمل لنظام كيم وإعادة توحيد شبه الجزيرة الكورية. ومثل سقوط حائط برلين، يمكن انهيار نظام كيم فجأة. لذا يتعين على الصين أن تعرف الآن أن كوريا المعادة توحيدها لن تكون عدوها، وأن الولايات المتحدة ستسحب قواتها المتمركزة حاليا في كوريا الجنوبية.
وبطبيعة الحال، فإن آثار النظام المنهار في كوريا الشمالية تتجاوز بكثير المصالح الإستراتيجية للصين. والواقع أنه سيكون له أثر اقتصادي وسياسي كبير في جميع أنحاء المنطقة. وهذا هو السبب الأكثر أهمية لوضع خطة شاملة لضمان الانتقال السلمي.
أجريتُ مؤخرا تقييما كميا للآثار الاقتصادية للتوحيد على كوريا الشمالية وكوريا الجنوبية في ظل العديد من السيناريوهات الافتراضية، بافتراض الانهيار المفاجئ لكوريا الشمالية. وكما اتضح، فإن عملية التوحيد التي تدار سلميا، والتي تتميز بالإصلاح الاقتصادي الشامل والانفتاح، يمكن أن تساعد كوريا الشمالية على تحقيق نمو مستمر في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي من رقمين، على الرغم من التباطؤ الحاد بعد الانهيار مباشرة.
وسيكون مفتاح النجاح هو السماح لكوريا الشمالية بالاستفادة من مواردها البشرية والطبيعية الوفيرة نسبيا، بما في ذلك احتياطيات المعادن الغنية، لتحقيق التصنيع الذي يقوده التصدير. أما بالنسبة لكوريا الجنوبية، مع الإعداد الكافي، والسياسات الفعالة، والمزيد من الموارد المالية، فيمكنها إدارة إعادة التوحيد السلمي والتخفيف من الآثار السلبية للصدمة.
وعلى النقيض من ذلك، ففي السيناريو الذي لا تريد فيه كوريا الجنوبية لإعادة التوحيد، سرعان ما سيذوب الشمال في حالة من الفوضى، وستتصاعد المخاطرة في شبه الجزيرة الكورية بشكل حاد، وستتأخر الإصلاحات. وهذا من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى استمرار ضعف الاستثمار ونمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في شبه الجزيرة الكورية، مما سوف يتسبب في انخفاض الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في كوريا الجنوبية بأكثر من 3٪ في السنوات الأولى من الأزمة. ومن شأن تدفقات المهاجرين من الشمال أن تفاقم المخاطر، مما قد يعرقل أسواق العمل في كوريا الجنوبية ويسبب اضطرابات اجتماعية.
وفي الوقت الراهن، ينبغي للمجتمع الدولي، بما في ذلك الصين، أن يواصل دفع كوريا الشمالية إلى التخلي عن أسلحتها النووية ومواصلة الإصلاحات الاقتصادية باستخدام عقوبات اقتصادية أقوى من أي وقت مضى. ومن ناحية اخرى، يتعين على كوريا الجنوبية مواصلة جهودها لاستئناف الحوار مع الشمال حول القضايا الانسانية والصحية والبيئية. فالتبادلات المدنية وتدفقات المعلومات يمكن أن تعزز القوى التي من شأنها إحداث تغيير أساسي من الداخل.
وحتى بعد انقضاء 70 عاما من الانقسام، يجب على الكوريين الجنوبيين ألا يتخلوا عن الأمل في إعادة التوحيد السلمي مع إخوتهم في الشمال. بل على العكس من ذلك، يجب التخطيط لها.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Lee Jong-Wha suggests a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas without posing a threat to China - a withdrawal of American troops on the Korean Peninsula. So far Beijing needs a stable North Korea as a buffer between itself and South Korea, which is home to around twenty-nine thousand US troops. It loathes the prospect of the North’s collapse and its unification with Seoul as the capital.
Beijing has relentlessly urged world powers not to push Pyongyang too hard, for fear of precipitating a collapse of the Kim regime, which would trigger dangerous military action and a mass influx of refugees into China. Instability could cascade into the country, posing a huge challenge to Beijing's ability to provide for its own people. There are - officially - tens of thousands of North Korean refugees living in China, that wants to repatriate them.
Although China agreed to the UN Security Council solution on August 5, which unanimously approved a new round of tough sanctions against North Korea, Beijing remains "reluctant to aggravate its already tense relationship with its North Korean client." Feeling the nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang that could hit the US, Trump is exercising pressure on China to play a more active role in reining in the Kim regime.
Washington and Beijing, while sharing the goal of denuclearising North Korea, have different views on how to reach it. The US has pushed Pyongyang to irreversibly give up its nuclear weapons programme in return for aid, diplomatic benefits, and normalisation of relations. But Kim Jong-un doesn't trust the West, after seeing what had happened to Saddam Hussein and Muarmmar Gaddafi. Beijing insists on ending these annual military exercises conducted by the US and the South, saying they pose a threat to the North.
The author proposes a "US-China cooperation" in order to avoid "a devastating outcome, like "a military conflict or an unruly collapse of the Kim regime." He points out the downsides of China's "uncooperativeness," as it "could damage its relationships with the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea – all of which are ultimately more valuable partners than the unruly, impoverished North Korea."
Indeed, the US and South Korea will have to convince China by assuring that Beijing "will not immediately lose its strategic buffer on the Korean Peninsula."
In this case China would ensure a nuclear freeze in the North and a guarantee for the security of the Kim regime, in return for ending the annual military exercises in South Korea. A withdrawal of US troops would only be approved if the North gives up its nuclear programme, in pursuit of economic and political reforms, for the benefit of its citizens. It needs much efforts on both sides to build mutual trust.
Although the author sees the necessity "for an agreement now on how to handle the potential collapse of the Kim regime and the reunification of the Korean Peninsula," he has not explained how the regime would collapse. For the time being Kim Joung-un is in control of his hermit kingdom.
It's quite true that, "like the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Kim regime’s collapse could come about quite suddenly." The sanctions could take a toll on the livelihoods of ordinary North Koreans and lead to an implosion." It may be useful for China to know "that a reunified Korea would not be its enemy, and that the US would withdraw its troops that are currently stationed in South Korea." The author looks forward to realising his dream and is planning for a peaceful reunification with his "northern brethren" after 70 years of division. We wish him luck. Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
Such an ahistorical view, both by Lee and by the posts to date. The Kim family, from world war II to this day, have made clear that they intend to be tyrants over all of Korea. Lee's "peaceful reunification" can happen if and only if South Koreans are willing to submit to become PRK inhabitants with far fewer freedoms and vastly less income than they now enjoy.
Thus I conclude that war must happen. Assume that is true: what can be done to minimize casualties, especially in the most vulnerable city of Seoul? First, the US Navy must prepare to dump a fabulous amount of tactical destruction on the PRNK army and artillery close to the 38th parallel. A second wave should be prepared on Guam to apply the coup de grace to the NK attack position.
Second, the lids must come off of US strategic missile silos. At ICBM impact minus 10 minutes (or 12?) the US Navy & Air Command launch their attack. First missiles falling on Pyongyang detonate at 22,000 feet which will disable all communications other than tin cans on a string. Later missiles drop into the zone between Pyongyang and the border with China all the way from one side of the peninsula to the other, creating a fence of sorts that will tend to kill invaders.
Estimated losses in Seoul and points South: no more than 25,000 with a best case loss of more like 25.
I cannot guess just how ignorant Trump is but I know how ignorant the Kim family is. Does Xi want to go to war with the US? Doubtful. In 1949 the Kim patriarch began the war that Stalin forced Mao to support.
To put it in terms of the Farengi of Deep Space Nine, "Where is the profit in Xi fighting?" Especially when China can gain more profit and more face by increasing trade in Europe instead. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It's sad that there are people willing to kill thousands and risk a nuclear WWIII just so they can say they won. The situation in Korea would be stable if the west stopped insisting on N. Korean disarmament. The North is extremely unlikely to actually use any weapons it develops unless under extreme external threat. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
ron
It is precisely because the US always leans to physical conflict intervention that US foreign policy is suboptimal. The idea you can control conflict once involved is questionable. QED major conflicts post ww2.
'Every war when it comes, or before it comes, is represented not as a war but as an act of self-defense against a homicidal maniac.' George Orwell Read more
Comment Commented portocala mechanica
In the last few days read a lot of opinions from the peoples most interested (Koreans) in the matter. And is very clear nobody wants the war. It is also obvious that things change all around the globe and probably soon Korea will become one entity. The question is under which protectorate it will breathing? The Chinese or American?
In between 3 and 5 years the second option will be out of question.
This explain the extended visit in S.America of Mr. Mike Pence: will you stand by me? (If this really happened?)
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Seems bipolar in the options Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"For now, all the international community can really do is continue to leverage a combination of economic sanctions, military pressures, and diplomacy to try to get the Kim regime to the negotiating table. "
I don't agree. What the international community could be doing that would be far less dangerous is backing off on its demands that North Korea stop its nuclear weapons program. These demands are sheer hypocrisy coming from states that are armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons. The only way to tame nuclear proliferation is for everybody to scale back, including today's nuclear powers. Then, they would have the moral authority to make demands of North Korea.
The Kim Jong-un seems to have backed off just a bit with his threats on Guam. So now, we have a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old playing with nuclear weapons. The 6-year-old just did something remotely sensible. I feel safer already. Read more
Featured
The Lost Lesson of the Financial Crisis
Mohamed A. El-Erian argues that advanced economies still haven't done enough to fix their flawed growth models.
The Wrong Way to Prevent Nuclear War
Carl Bildt explains why a proposed treaty to ban nuclear weapons would be ineffective, or even dangerous.
The End of Asia’s Strategic Miracle?
Richard N. Haass worries that the longstanding foundation of peace and order in the region is starting to crumble.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.