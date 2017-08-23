7

Het nieuwe atoomgevaar

BERLIJN – Als iemand die in 1948 geboren is was het gevaar van een nucleaire Derde Wereldoorlog een maar al te reëel onderdeel van mijn kindertijd. Die dreiging – of op zijn minst de dreiging dat Oost- en West-Duitsland beide geheel vernietigd zouden worden – bleef bestaan tot aan het einde van de Koude Oorlog en de ineenstorting van de Sovjet-Unie.

Sindsdien is het gevaar van supermachten met kernwapens die een nucleair Armageddon kunnen veroorzaken substantieel gereduceerd, doch niet geheel verdwenen. Vandaag de dag is het grotere gevaar dat steeds meer kleine landen geregeerd door instabiele of dictatoriele regimes kernwapens zullen proberen te bemachtigen. Door een kernmacht te worden kunnen dit soort regimes hun eigen overleving veiligstellen, hun lokale of regionale geopolitieke belangen bevorderen, en zelfs een expansionistische agenda najagen.

In deze nieuwe situatie is de ‘rationaliteit van de wederzijdse afschrikking’ zoals in stand gehouden door de Verenigde Staten en de Sovjet-Unie tijdens de Koude Oorlog geërodeerd. Als de huidige nucleaire proliferatie aanhoudt zal de lat voor het gebruik van kernwapens waarschijnlijk steeds lager komen te liggen.

Zoals de huidige situatie in Noord-Korea laat zien kan de kernbewapening van Oost-Azië of de Perzische Golf een directe dreiging voor de wereldvrede gaan vormen. Neem de recente verbale confrontatie tussen de Noord-Koreaanse dictator Kim-Jong-un en de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump waarbij Trump beloofde om met ‘vuur en razernij’ te antwoorden op enige verdere Noord-Koreaanse provocaties. Het is helder dat Trump niet vertrouwt op rationele wederzijdse afschrikking, zoals je zou verwachten van de leider van de laatst overgebleven supermacht. In plaats daarvan liet hij zijn emoties de vrije loop.

Natuurlijk is Trump niet de oorzaak van de escalerende crisis op het Koreaanse schiereiland. Deze broeit al lange tijd vanwege de bereidwilligheid van het Noord-Koreaanse regime om tegen elke prijs een kernmacht te worden, wat het ziet als een manier om zijn eigen veiligheid te garanderen. Daarnaast ontwikkelt het regime intercontinentale rakketen die in staat zijn om met een kernkop de westkust van de VS of verder te bereiken. Dit zou voor elke Amerikaanse regering een grote veiligheidskwestie zijn.

Uiteindelijk bestaan er geen goede opties om op de Noord-Koreaanse dreiging te reageren. Een door de VS geleide preventieve oorlog op het Koreaanse schiereiland bijvoorbeeld zou kunnen leiden tot een directe confrontatie met China en de vernietiging van Zuid-Korea, en zou implicaties voor Japan hebben die niet te overzien zijn. En omdat de driehoek China/Zuid-Korea/Japan het nieuwe machtscentrum van de wereldeconomie in de 21e eeuw is geworden zouden geen enkel land de economische gevolgen bespaard blijven. Zelfs al blijft de VS zinspelen op de mogelijkheid van oorlog weten de Amerikaanse militaire leiders dat militair optreden geen haalbare optie is, gezien de onmetelijke kosten en risico’s.

Wanneer Noord-Korea de status van kernmacht bereikt zal de Amerikaanse veiligheidsgarantie niet langer waterdicht zijn. Een Noord-Korea met kernwapens en de middelen om ze te gebruiken zou meer druk op Zuid-Korea en Japan leggen om hun eigen kernmacht te ontwikkelen, wat ze makkelijk zouden kunnen. Maar dat is wel het laatste dat China wil.

De huidige situatie in Azië kent de nucleaire eigenschappen van de 20e eeuw en de nationale machtsdynamiek van de 19e eeuw. Dat zou een hoogst brisante cocktail kunnen blijken. En tegelijkertijd wordt het internationale systeem steeds instabieler, waarbij politieke structuren, instituties, en allianties over de hele wereld op hun kop staan of im frage worden gesteld.

Er zal veel afhangen van wat er in de VS gebeurt onder het onberekenbare presidentschap van Trump. Het onderzoek naar het mogelijke samenspannen van de Trump-campagne met Rusland voor de presidentsverkiezingen van 2016, en het falen om de Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in te trekken hebben aangetoond dat de Amerikaanse regering instabiel en ineffectief is. En agendapunten zoals belastingverlagingen, de Mexican border wall, en de heronderhandeling van de North American Free Trade Agreement – de emotionele uitbarstingen van Trump zelf nog geheel daargelaten – voeden Amerikaans extreemrechts.

De instabiliteit in de VS is reden tot mondiale zorgen. Wanneer er niet langer op de VS gerekend kan worden om de wereldvrede en stabiliteit te garanderen kan geen enkel land dit. Er zal een machtsvacuüm overblijven, en dat is op geen enkel vlak gevaarlijker dan met betrekking tot nucleaire proliferatie.

Deze herfst ligt er nog een ander nucleair gevaar op de loer. Wanneer het Amerikaanse Congres nieuwe sancties aan Iran oplegt zou het atoomverdrag tussen het land en de P5+1 (de vijf permanente leden van de VN-Veiligheidsraad plus Duitsland) in het water kunnen vallen. De Iraanse president Hassan Rouhani verkondigde vorige week al dat Iran in respons op nieuwe sancties ‘binnen enkele uren’ uit de overeenkomst zou kunnen stappen.

In het licht van de Noord-Korea crisis zou het het toppunt van onverantwoordelijkheid zijn om een onnodige nucleaire crisis – en wellicht oorlog – in het Midden-Oosten te veroorzaken. En een terugvallen van de VS op een strategie van regimeverandering in Iran zou waarschijnlijk contraproductief werken omdat dit positie van de haviken in het land zou versterken.

Dit alles zou plaatsvinden in een regio die al door crises en oorlogen verscheurd is. En omdat Rusland, China en de Europeanen in het atoomverdrag zouden blijven zou de VS zichzelf isoleren en zelfs zijn nauwste bondgenoten tegenover zich vinden.

DONATE NOW

De huidige nucleaire dreiging vergt juist precies het tegenovergestelde van ‘vuur en razernij.’ Wat we nodig hebben is bedachtzaamheid, rationaliteit, en geduldige diplomatie die niet gebaseerd is op gevaarlijke en groteske dreigingen met geweld. Als de laatste supermacht deze deugden naast zich neerlegt, zal de wereld – en dat betekent ieder van ons – de consequenties moeten dragen.

Vertaling Melle Trap