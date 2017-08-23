Het nieuwe atoomgevaar

BERLIJN – Als iemand die in 1948 geboren is was het gevaar van een nucleaire Derde Wereldoorlog een maar al te reëel onderdeel van mijn kindertijd. Die dreiging – of op zijn minst de dreiging dat Oost- en West-Duitsland beide geheel vernietigd zouden worden – bleef bestaan tot aan het einde van de Koude Oorlog en de ineenstorting van de Sovjet-Unie.
Sindsdien is het gevaar van supermachten met kernwapens die een nucleair Armageddon kunnen veroorzaken substantieel gereduceerd, doch niet geheel verdwenen. Vandaag de dag is het grotere gevaar dat steeds meer kleine landen geregeerd door instabiele of dictatoriele regimes kernwapens zullen proberen te bemachtigen. Door een kernmacht te worden kunnen dit soort regimes hun eigen overleving veiligstellen, hun lokale of regionale geopolitieke belangen bevorderen, en zelfs een expansionistische agenda najagen.
In deze nieuwe situatie is de ‘rationaliteit van de wederzijdse afschrikking’ zoals in stand gehouden door de Verenigde Staten en de Sovjet-Unie tijdens de Koude Oorlog geërodeerd. Als de huidige nucleaire proliferatie aanhoudt zal de lat voor het gebruik van kernwapens waarschijnlijk steeds lager komen te liggen.
Zoals de huidige situatie in Noord-Korea laat zien kan de kernbewapening van Oost-Azië of de Perzische Golf een directe dreiging voor de wereldvrede gaan vormen. Neem de recente verbale confrontatie tussen de Noord-Koreaanse dictator Kim-Jong-un en de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump waarbij Trump beloofde om met ‘vuur en razernij’ te antwoorden op enige verdere Noord-Koreaanse provocaties. Het is helder dat Trump niet vertrouwt op rationele wederzijdse afschrikking, zoals je zou verwachten van de leider van de laatst overgebleven supermacht. In plaats daarvan liet hij zijn emoties de vrije loop.
Natuurlijk is Trump niet de oorzaak van de escalerende crisis op het Koreaanse schiereiland. Deze broeit al lange tijd vanwege de bereidwilligheid van het Noord-Koreaanse regime om tegen elke prijs een kernmacht te worden, wat het ziet als een manier om zijn eigen veiligheid te garanderen. Daarnaast ontwikkelt het regime intercontinentale rakketen die in staat zijn om met een kernkop de westkust van de VS of verder te bereiken. Dit zou voor elke Amerikaanse regering een grote veiligheidskwestie zijn.
Uiteindelijk bestaan er geen goede opties om op de Noord-Koreaanse dreiging te reageren. Een door de VS geleide preventieve oorlog op het Koreaanse schiereiland bijvoorbeeld zou kunnen leiden tot een directe confrontatie met China en de vernietiging van Zuid-Korea, en zou implicaties voor Japan hebben die niet te overzien zijn. En omdat de driehoek China/Zuid-Korea/Japan het nieuwe machtscentrum van de wereldeconomie in de 21e eeuw is geworden zouden geen enkel land de economische gevolgen bespaard blijven. Zelfs al blijft de VS zinspelen op de mogelijkheid van oorlog weten de Amerikaanse militaire leiders dat militair optreden geen haalbare optie is, gezien de onmetelijke kosten en risico’s.
Wanneer Noord-Korea de status van kernmacht bereikt zal de Amerikaanse veiligheidsgarantie niet langer waterdicht zijn. Een Noord-Korea met kernwapens en de middelen om ze te gebruiken zou meer druk op Zuid-Korea en Japan leggen om hun eigen kernmacht te ontwikkelen, wat ze makkelijk zouden kunnen. Maar dat is wel het laatste dat China wil.
De huidige situatie in Azië kent de nucleaire eigenschappen van de 20e eeuw en de nationale machtsdynamiek van de 19e eeuw. Dat zou een hoogst brisante cocktail kunnen blijken. En tegelijkertijd wordt het internationale systeem steeds instabieler, waarbij politieke structuren, instituties, en allianties over de hele wereld op hun kop staan of im frage worden gesteld.
Er zal veel afhangen van wat er in de VS gebeurt onder het onberekenbare presidentschap van Trump. Het onderzoek naar het mogelijke samenspannen van de Trump-campagne met Rusland voor de presidentsverkiezingen van 2016, en het falen om de Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in te trekken hebben aangetoond dat de Amerikaanse regering instabiel en ineffectief is. En agendapunten zoals belastingverlagingen, de Mexican border wall, en de heronderhandeling van de North American Free Trade Agreement – de emotionele uitbarstingen van Trump zelf nog geheel daargelaten – voeden Amerikaans extreemrechts.
De instabiliteit in de VS is reden tot mondiale zorgen. Wanneer er niet langer op de VS gerekend kan worden om de wereldvrede en stabiliteit te garanderen kan geen enkel land dit. Er zal een machtsvacuüm overblijven, en dat is op geen enkel vlak gevaarlijker dan met betrekking tot nucleaire proliferatie.
Deze herfst ligt er nog een ander nucleair gevaar op de loer. Wanneer het Amerikaanse Congres nieuwe sancties aan Iran oplegt zou het atoomverdrag tussen het land en de P5+1 (de vijf permanente leden van de VN-Veiligheidsraad plus Duitsland) in het water kunnen vallen. De Iraanse president Hassan Rouhani verkondigde vorige week al dat Iran in respons op nieuwe sancties ‘binnen enkele uren’ uit de overeenkomst zou kunnen stappen.
In het licht van de Noord-Korea crisis zou het het toppunt van onverantwoordelijkheid zijn om een onnodige nucleaire crisis – en wellicht oorlog – in het Midden-Oosten te veroorzaken. En een terugvallen van de VS op een strategie van regimeverandering in Iran zou waarschijnlijk contraproductief werken omdat dit positie van de haviken in het land zou versterken.
Dit alles zou plaatsvinden in een regio die al door crises en oorlogen verscheurd is. En omdat Rusland, China en de Europeanen in het atoomverdrag zouden blijven zou de VS zichzelf isoleren en zelfs zijn nauwste bondgenoten tegenover zich vinden.
De huidige nucleaire dreiging vergt juist precies het tegenovergestelde van ‘vuur en razernij.’ Wat we nodig hebben is bedachtzaamheid, rationaliteit, en geduldige diplomatie die niet gebaseerd is op gevaarlijke en groteske dreigingen met geweld. Als de laatste supermacht deze deugden naast zich neerlegt, zal de wereld – en dat betekent ieder van ons – de consequenties moeten dragen.
Vertaling Melle Trap
Comment Commented jean nutson
Fear and mistrust among nations as well as the assumption of super power status seems to be a major driving force behind the acquisition of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles by the countries involved, but since those fears and desires seem to have no end in sight and continue to increase on regular basis , abrogation of such endeavors and programs by opposing countries are increasingly becoming daunting, challenging and even frustrating often causing domestic upheavals such as in the united states, the global implications of such incidents are also very prominent leading to divisions among proponent and opposing nations which severely undermine international peace, security and cooperation, not to mention sanctions that often go along with such programs ultimately leading to difficulties in living conditions in those countries. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joschka Fischer speaks of the fear of a "nuclear World War III" he lived with during his childhood in West Germany, as East Germany was part of the Warsaw Pact. The collapse of the Soviet Union reduced the threat, even though it hadn't completely disappeared.
What kept the world from being devastated by a nuclear armageddon during the Cold War was the “rationality of deterrence” adopted by the US and the Soviet Union. Today the author sees a bigger threat posed by a number of smaller countries ruled by "unstable or dictatorial regimes." Their leaders acquire nuclear weapons to "ensure their own survival, promote their local or regional geopolitical interests, and even pursue an expansionist agenda."
For the moment North Korea's nuclear capabilities pose a real threat to the US, as it may soon be able to hit America with miniaturised nuclear warheads mounted on intercontinental balistic missiles. Instead of "relying on the rationality of deterrence," Trump ramped up his fiery rhetoric and vowed to respond with “fire and fury” to any attack from Pyongyang. His posturing wasn't one that is "expected from the leader of the last remaining superpower."
Although Trump is said to feel better after having "given his emotions free rein," he must have been told by his three generals that a war on the Korean peninsula would be horrific, creating huge numbers of civilian casualties, and taking a heavy toll on the global economy, as China, Japan and South Korea belong the world's largest economies. Since the Kim regime is not suicidal it would most unlikely start a war, knowing the US is capable of destroying them. The risk now is entirely of mistake, miscalculation and actions taken on the basis of clumsy and confused rhetorical signals.
Even if a war won't break out, and the West could rein in North Korea's nuclear programme, it might not be able to prevent a nuclear arms race. Japan and South Korea have the means to acquire their own nuclear programmes - an idea that Beijing won't brooke. The author points out the toxic mix - the nuclear attributes of the twentieth century and the national-power dynamics of the nineteenth century - in Asia that could be highly explosive.
What unsettles the author most is the dysfunctional administration in Washington - unable to get things done at home and abroad. The world had looked to the US for leadership. Yet Trump has clashed with Congress and failed to deliver. He has pandered to the Sunni Arabs and denounced Iran, sowing discord in the Middle East, and bashing Qatar. He could exacerbate the already tense relations with Iran by scrapping the nuclear deal, and impose sanctions unilaterally - without the blessing of America's international partners. In response, the re-elected Hassan Rouhani could "abandon" the nuclear deal to accommodate the domestic hardliners. The rich Sunni states in the Middle East would pursue their own nuclear programmes to counter the threat from Tehran.
The world is watching how the crisis be resolved once and for all. It requires somebody else than Trump to urge the two Koreas to sign a peace treaty and end the decades-old hostility. The current threats "demand exactly the opposite of 'fire and fury.'” But Trump lacks the "level-headedness, rationality, and patient diplomacy that is not based on dangerous and fanciful threats of force." Now it's up to Congress, the public, the press and the international community to keep him in check, because he is not a president with "virtues" and can "confront the consequences" with adeptness. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
When Ho Chi Ming, leader of Viet Nam's resistance against Japan, wrote letters asking for support and recognition to President Eisenhower, repeatedly, and was ignored, Washington, unknowingly, bought a ticket to a challenge bigger that it could handle. But, alas, that was the aim of the Cold War: to reduce communist leaders. Now that's history, as Communist China and Communist Viet Nam are validated and welcome U.S. pals. So, what's the matter with North Korea ? How is it possible for such a small country to be about to subvert the whole international structure of Nuclear deterrence? Imagine N.K sharing its nuclear and space technologies with a buddy, like Iran, or a financier, like Saudi Arabia ? Or to both ? Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Generally, we see little movement in the list of the "Worlds 10 Worst Problems" when they are counted down from least to most crucial. Please note, the leap from fourth to first place for "Weapons of war and mass destruction" is very significant because it can be very difficult to get this particular genie back in the bottle once it is out.
Like many people, I do not find what is known as the concept of Mutual Assured Destruction, or MAD to be reassuring. What the world would look like following a nuclear war is very murky, yet today it seems many people consider nuclear weapons as just another tool or option for us to use in our defense if we are attacked. More on this issue and the actual list in the article below;
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/08/nuclear-war-moves-up-list-of-worlds-10.html Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
The old concept of a Limited "Club of Superpowers" is an outmoded thought concept. All nuclear-armed nations are Superpowers, and the original Club resents their loss of status; however the Genie is Out Of The Bottle, and resists being forced back in again. Read more
Comment Commented Vamuyan A. Sesay
The US too need to recognise that a true leadership is required in these difficult times. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The US is not the problem. The problem is Nukes are a mature technology and increasingly accessible. Nothing is going to change that. I guess life was simpler when you could use a baton in a street protest eh Joschka. Read more
