Het nieuwe atoomgevaar

j. von Hettlingen AUG 25, 2017

Joschka Fischer speaks of the fear of a "nuclear World War III" he lived with during his childhood in West Germany, as East Germany was part of the Warsaw Pact. The collapse of the Soviet Union reduced the threat, even though it hadn't completely disappeared.

What kept the world from being devastated by a nuclear armageddon during the Cold War was the “rationality of deterrence” adopted by the US and the Soviet Union. Today the author sees a bigger threat posed by a number of smaller countries ruled by "unstable or dictatorial regimes." Their leaders acquire nuclear weapons to "ensure their own survival, promote their local or regional geopolitical interests, and even pursue an expansionist agenda."

For the moment North Korea's nuclear capabilities pose a real threat to the US, as it may soon be able to hit America with miniaturised nuclear warheads mounted on intercontinental balistic missiles. Instead of "relying on the rationality of deterrence," Trump ramped up his fiery rhetoric and vowed to respond with “fire and fury” to any attack from Pyongyang. His posturing wasn't one that is "expected from the leader of the last remaining superpower."

Although Trump is said to feel better after having "given his emotions free rein," he must have been told by his three generals that a war on the Korean peninsula would be horrific, creating huge numbers of civilian casualties, and taking a heavy toll on the global economy, as China, Japan and South Korea belong the world's largest economies. Since the Kim regime is not suicidal it would most unlikely start a war, knowing the US is capable of destroying them. The risk now is entirely of mistake, miscalculation and actions taken on the basis of clumsy and confused rhetorical signals.

Even if a war won't break out, and the West could rein in North Korea's nuclear programme, it might not be able to prevent a nuclear arms race. Japan and South Korea have the means to acquire their own nuclear programmes - an idea that Beijing won't brooke. The author points out the toxic mix - the nuclear attributes of the twentieth century and the national-power dynamics of the nineteenth century - in Asia that could be highly explosive.

What unsettles the author most is the dysfunctional administration in Washington - unable to get things done at home and abroad. The world had looked to the US for leadership. Yet Trump has clashed with Congress and failed to deliver. He has pandered to the Sunni Arabs and denounced Iran, sowing discord in the Middle East, and bashing Qatar. He could exacerbate the already tense relations with Iran by scrapping the nuclear deal, and impose sanctions unilaterally - without the blessing of America's international partners. In response, the re-elected Hassan Rouhani could "abandon" the nuclear deal to accommodate the domestic hardliners. The rich Sunni states in the Middle East would pursue their own nuclear programmes to counter the threat from Tehran.

The world is watching how the crisis be resolved once and for all. It requires somebody else than Trump to urge the two Koreas to sign a peace treaty and end the decades-old hostility. The current threats "demand exactly the opposite of 'fire and fury.'" But Trump lacks the "level-headedness, rationality, and patient diplomacy that is not based on dangerous and fanciful threats of force." Now it's up to Congress, the public, the press and the international community to keep him in check, because he is not a president with "virtues" and can "confront the consequences" with adeptness.