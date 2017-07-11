纽约—1月2日，当时还是当选总统的特朗普说朝鲜正在开发能打到美国的核武器，并在他的推特账号上保证“这不会发生！”但这发生了。
7月4日，即美国独立日当天，朝鲜给了美国人一个不想要的生日礼物，成功试射了火星-14洲际弹道导弹，分析家认为该导弹可以打到阿拉斯加。现在，剩下的只是朝鲜能不能将核弹头微型化，让洲际弹道导弹携带——这一里程碑估计要不了几年就能实现。
朝鲜最新的洲际弹道导弹试射改变了亚洲乃至世界的外交和战争格局，因为这将核风险提升到了绝无仅有的程度，此前只在1962年的苏联身上发生过一次。事实上，如今我们正在目睹一场古巴导弹危机的慢动作重演。问题在于，今天的领导人能否表现出当年的美国总统肯尼迪这样的战略眼光，消弭古巴导弹危机。
古巴危机始于1962年10月16日，国家安全顾问麦克乔治·邦迪（McGeorge Bundy）向肯尼迪展示了几张照片，照片显示，当时由赫鲁晓夫领导的苏联，在古巴岛——距离佛罗里达州只有90英里——部署了可以向美国主要城市发射核武器的弹道导弹。一夜之间，世界来到了可能导致全球覆灭的核大战悬崖边上。
肯尼迪马上行动起来，与重要幕僚和专家讨论选择。这些讨论都被保密封存（只有肯尼迪知道，也许他的弟弟、司法部长罗伯特·肯尼迪也知道）。讨论记录35年后在《肯尼迪录音带》（The Kennedy Tapes）一书中被披露，堪称应用博弈论的经典。
为了保证立即消灭苏联的导弹，美国考虑了两种主要策略：海上封锁和空中打击。运用博弈论中常用的推理，肯尼迪意识到要换位思考——考虑他的对手做同样的事的可能性。他还考虑了早先的核策略建议，包括来自当时最优秀的博弈论专家托马斯·谢林（Thomas Schelling）在内。谢林后来获得了诺贝尔经济学奖。他清楚他的动作的到的后果。他也明白，有时候妥协要比争取全面胜利更优。
为了利用“先行优势”——苏联尚不知道美国侦察机已经看到了导弹，更不知道它们已经拍摄了照片——肯尼迪和他的幕僚将威胁保密了六天，直到他们准备好采取行动后才披露他们的发现。10月22日，肯尼迪宣布实施海上封锁。
苏联也认识到继续升级的风险，做出了妥协的反应。最终，美国同意撤除部署在土耳其和意大利的导弹，作为交换，苏联从古巴撤除导弹。双方都没有赢得全面胜利，但也避免了全面毁灭。
朝鲜危机也需要类似的策略思维。朝鲜的对手是否开发出更大的武器已经不再是问题。朝鲜核实力已经足够强大，威胁动武，甚至发动袭击，都无法带来想要的结果——即朝鲜放弃核武器。
部分原因在于，和古巴导弹危机不同，朝鲜危机是（至少）三方的博弈。和美国一样，中国——朝鲜的邻国、最紧密的盟友、最大的贸易伙伴——对于朝鲜危机的结果也存在深度相关利益。
如果美国及其盟友要打击朝鲜，中国——它与朝鲜的联盟关系可以追溯到朝鲜战争——可能会为这个北方邻国提供防御支持。中国也有能力将战争推广到亚洲之外。
在外交阵线，人们常要求中国利用其巨大的影响力让朝鲜自愿放弃核武器。但中国是否具备这一能力——甚至意愿——并不清楚。中国担心，如果朝鲜放弃核武器导致朝鲜半岛最终统一，那么美国军队——目前美国在韩国有28,500人的驻军——就会来到中国家门口。
至于朝鲜，其领导人知道，放弃核武器而得不到保护的话，无异于自杀。伊拉克、利比亚和乌克兰都是前车之鉴。因此，和1962年一样，朝鲜危机需要策略解决。但和1962年不同，这个解决方案不可能以简单的权衡的形式出现，因为朝鲜已经有了相当强大的核实力，不可能一下子就放弃。
相反，如拉詹·门农（Rajan Menon）等人所指出的，对朝鲜危机，需要采取渐进方针。朝鲜以一定的节奏逐渐放弃其核计划，而美国要撤出一部分驻韩美军。一旦双方先达成这也里程碑，就可以转向下一阶段，如此一步步解决问题。也许需要得到保证，即使朝鲜半岛最终统一，美军也不会涉足朝鲜。
朝鲜半岛不是经典的“鹰鸽博弈”——或者波特兰·罗素（Bertrand Russell）用来分析核策略的著名的胆小鬼博弈。在鹰鸽博弈中，做出决不向��犯妥协的承诺一方获胜。朝鲜核博弈的参与方必须以逐渐降级为目标，这就要求互相让步。美国也许不情愿在如此重要的地区减少一些军事部署，但它不能忘记肯尼迪很明白的事：核战争没有胜利者。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
It is important to exercise our thinking and this article may help us do it, but there will be hardly any lesson to be learned from the Cuban crisis that is applicable to North Korean leaders' madness. Kim Jon-un's mind is perhaps different from Khrushchev's. To withdraw missiles from Cuba for Russia and from Turky for America was a minor thing irrelevant for their security. And Russia was studying America's strategic game theories. The two countries were in frequent contact at many levels.
As I said somewhere before, Korean culture is more Confucianist (Chinese) than Chinese culture is. (Japanese society is not Confucianist.)
Confucianist culture deems itself to be at the center of the world and is dogmatic. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Its difficult to take a nuke threat seriously from an outfit with an embassy like this, you wouldn't even get a bunker in the back garden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embassy_of_North_Korea,_London Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Basu is wrong on the facts and wrong in his analysis. Nuclear risk was highest in '83. A Russian officer named Stanislav Petrov is credited with averting disaster.
Kennedy had come to power claiming there was a 'missile gap'- there wasn't, America had overwhelming superiority- so the Soviets thought it worthwhile to base rockets in Cuba- a very risky proposition because Castro could have gone the way of Tito.
The Soviets spent the next decade closing the missile gap, investing in bomb shelters and ringing Moscow with anti ballistic missiles. The Americans for their part were willing to promote the notion that Mutual Assured Destruction prevailed so as to marginalise their own hawks. However Albert Wohlsetter's work- not Schelling's- is what is important here. It wasn't till America developed Multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles that attack became much cheaper to expand than defence. However, this is what increased nuclear risk more particularly after Reagan came to power. That why it was the early Reagan years which were the period of highest risk. Cuba, by comparison, was no big deal. The Soviets were much weaker then than subsequently. Indeed, the psychological shock of Cuba led to a big political shake-up. On the one hand there was the 'stabilization of cadres', on the other the guns & butter trade-off was decided in favour of guns.
Basu chooses to remain blissfully ignorant of all this background. Why? He is a Game Theorist and lived through the period in question. The answer is he feels he has to write like an ignorant fool because his readers are not Professors but mere hoi polloi and therefore mentally retarded.
Let us now look at the 'game theoretic' solution he gives- viz. North Korea 'rolls back' incrementally in exchange for American troop withdrawal. This is crazy. The North isn't afraid of American troops in the South. This is because Americans don't want their G.I's getting shot. What both China and North Korea are worried about is the THAAD missile defence system which means there can be a first strike against North Korean artillery and advance positions. The North will probably keep its missiles near the Chinese border to deter a first strike to eliminate them. However, if THAAD shoots down these retaliatory missiles, then the game is over. China won't intervene provided the border is not crossed. The regime, left with no teeth, would be discredited and toppled from within.
Nuclear Game theory is about missiles and anti missile systems. If the two cancel each other out, there is greater risk of a first strike. Only if attack can overwhelm defence and there is a submarine second strike capability do we have a 'balance of terror'.
What should North Korea do? Obviously, it should stay the course. Why? The Americans understand that there is no real threat to themselves but still are made to look foolish. They can't do a first strike, even with an effective THAAD shield, because the South is not enthused by the prospect- they suffer economic damage for no good reason.
The trick is to get the South to give up THAAD which will please the Chinese who will reward the North. I think the South should go it alone- perhaps palling up with Israel- to develop its own anti ballistic defence. That way everybody is happy- except the Japanese. However, Japan has a history of cooperating with the North- they could import guest workers or make some other sort of economic deal.
South Koreans are pretty smart. They now have a sensible leader. The Americans don't have a sensible leader. He drops anything that gets complicated like a hot potato. That's a good thing. Let the Americans pipe small on this subject.
Why does America want THAAD in South Korea anyway? The Chinese know very well that their second strike has to be submarine based. So what is its point? Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
It won't work if only because none of the players trust each other to keep an agreement. Given NK's track record hard to blame them. NK's take what they given and keep doing what they want to do. China has np will to do anything except mouth platitudes and continue supporting North Korea under the table. Anyone who believes the NK's will make any concessions and act in good faith is not.....facing reality. None of the US options are good but pulling out of south Korea and rewarding North Korea is at best appeasement which history prove does not work. At worst 100% grade a stupidity. Personally I would balance equation and give South Korea theater Nukes,m Frankly nuclear non proliferation is a dead issue the treaty is a joke which with no means of enforcement means absolutely nothing. If you don't believe me ask Pakistan, India or Israel. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Absolutely a boring colon that contains little to inform the reader. I wish K.B had written a better column! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Movement has to occur so that both sides independently can claim success. A present only NK is able to claim success. The situation is not helped by the US agitation about the capability for a US aggressive postion which cannot be delivered. By definition it simply hands a further success claim to NK. Nuclear capability cannot be contained because it is a mature technology now. In the same way a badge of merit is created by every country aspiring to have its own airline, every country will at some time or other look to the attraction of being a nuclear power badge holder. This situation will replicate, although perhaps not with the idiosyncratic features of NK. It is particularly difficult to deal with a leadership which apparently is not too bothered about the situation of population starvation from time to time. Does China really fear 28,5000 US soldiers stationed in SK, I doubt it. China probably fears the decline in trade with the US more or the decline of its US bond holdings more. To date nobody has explained to me why China should see NK nukes as a disadvantage, if nothing else it brings the US to their doorstep asking favours Read more
Featured
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
Trump’s Flirtation with Violence
Ian Buruma highlights the sinister underside of what many believe is merely vulgar buffoonery.
Death or Democracy in Venezuela
Enrique ter Horst proposes a potential solution to the country's ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.