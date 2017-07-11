vivek iyer JUL 12, 2017

Basu is wrong on the facts and wrong in his analysis. Nuclear risk was highest in '83. A Russian officer named Stanislav Petrov is credited with averting disaster.

Kennedy had come to power claiming there was a 'missile gap'- there wasn't, America had overwhelming superiority- so the Soviets thought it worthwhile to base rockets in Cuba- a very risky proposition because Castro could have gone the way of Tito.

The Soviets spent the next decade closing the missile gap, investing in bomb shelters and ringing Moscow with anti ballistic missiles. The Americans for their part were willing to promote the notion that Mutual Assured Destruction prevailed so as to marginalise their own hawks. However Albert Wohlsetter's work- not Schelling's- is what is important here. It wasn't till America developed Multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles that attack became much cheaper to expand than defence. However, this is what increased nuclear risk more particularly after Reagan came to power. That why it was the early Reagan years which were the period of highest risk. Cuba, by comparison, was no big deal. The Soviets were much weaker then than subsequently. Indeed, the psychological shock of Cuba led to a big political shake-up. On the one hand there was the 'stabilization of cadres', on the other the guns & butter trade-off was decided in favour of guns.



Basu chooses to remain blissfully ignorant of all this background. Why? He is a Game Theorist and lived through the period in question. The answer is he feels he has to write like an ignorant fool because his readers are not Professors but mere hoi polloi and therefore mentally retarded.



Let us now look at the 'game theoretic' solution he gives- viz. North Korea 'rolls back' incrementally in exchange for American troop withdrawal. This is crazy. The North isn't afraid of American troops in the South. This is because Americans don't want their G.I's getting shot. What both China and North Korea are worried about is the THAAD missile defence system which means there can be a first strike against North Korean artillery and advance positions. The North will probably keep its missiles near the Chinese border to deter a first strike to eliminate them. However, if THAAD shoots down these retaliatory missiles, then the game is over. China won't intervene provided the border is not crossed. The regime, left with no teeth, would be discredited and toppled from within.



Nuclear Game theory is about missiles and anti missile systems. If the two cancel each other out, there is greater risk of a first strike. Only if attack can overwhelm defence and there is a submarine second strike capability do we have a 'balance of terror'.



What should North Korea do? Obviously, it should stay the course. Why? The Americans understand that there is no real threat to themselves but still are made to look foolish. They can't do a first strike, even with an effective THAAD shield, because the South is not enthused by the prospect- they suffer economic damage for no good reason.

The trick is to get the South to give up THAAD which will please the Chinese who will reward the North. I think the South should go it alone- perhaps palling up with Israel- to develop its own anti ballistic defence. That way everybody is happy- except the Japanese. However, Japan has a history of cooperating with the North- they could import guest workers or make some other sort of economic deal.

South Koreans are pretty smart. They now have a sensible leader. The Americans don't have a sensible leader. He drops anything that gets complicated like a hot potato. That's a good thing. Let the Americans pipe small on this subject.



