朝鲜导弹危机

纽约—1月2日，当时还是当选总统的特朗普说朝鲜正在开发能打到美国的核武器，并在他的推特账号上保证“这不会发生！”但这发生了。

7月4日，即美国独立日当天，朝鲜给了美国人一个不想要的生日礼物，成功试射了火星-14洲际弹道导弹，分析家认为该导弹可以打到阿拉斯加。现在，剩下的只是朝鲜能不能将核弹头微型化，让洲际弹道导弹携带——这一里程碑估计要不了几年就能实现。

朝鲜最新的洲际弹道导弹试射改变了亚洲乃至世界的外交和战争格局，因为这将核风险提升到了绝无仅有的程度，此前只在1962年的苏联身上发生过一次。事实上，如今我们正在目睹一场古巴导弹危机的慢动作重演。问题在于，今天的领导人能否表现出当年的美国总统肯尼迪这样的战略眼光，消弭古巴导弹危机。

古巴危机始于1962年10月16日，国家安全顾问麦克乔治·邦迪（McGeorge Bundy）向肯尼迪展示了几张照片，照片显示，当时由赫鲁晓夫领导的苏联，在古巴岛——距离佛罗里达州只有90英里——部署了可以向美国主要城市发射核武器的弹道导弹。一夜之间，世界来到了可能导致全球覆灭的核大战悬崖边上。

肯尼迪马上行动起来，与重要幕僚和专家讨论选择。这些讨论都被保密封存（只有肯尼迪知道，也许他的弟弟、司法部长罗伯特·肯尼迪也知道）。讨论记录35年后在《肯尼迪录音带》（The Kennedy Tapes）一书中被披露，堪称应用博弈论的经典。

为了保证立即消灭苏联的导弹，美国考虑了两种主要策略：海上封锁和空中打击。运用博弈论中常用的推理，肯尼迪意识到要换位思考——考虑他的对手做同样的事的可能性。他还考虑了早先的核策略建议，包括来自当时最优秀的博弈论专家托马斯·谢林（Thomas Schelling）在内。谢林后来获得了诺贝尔经济学奖。他清楚他的动作的到的后果。他也明白，有时候妥协要比争取全面胜利更优。

为了利用“先行优势”——苏联尚不知道美国侦察机已经看到了导弹，更不知道它们已经拍摄了照片——肯尼迪和他的幕僚将威胁保密了六天，直到他们准备好采取行动后才披露他们的发现。10月22日，肯尼迪宣布实施海上封锁。

苏联也认识到继续升级的风险，做出了妥协的反应。最终，美国同意撤除部署在土耳其和意大利的导弹，作为交换，苏联从古巴撤除导弹。双方都没有赢得全面胜利，但也避免了全面毁灭。

朝鲜危机也需要类似的策略思维。朝鲜的对手是否开发出更大的武器已经不再是问题。朝鲜核实力已经足够强大，威胁动武，甚至发动袭击，都无法带来想要的结果——即朝鲜放弃核武器。

部分原因在于，和古巴导弹危机不同，朝鲜危机是（至少）三方的博弈。和美国一样，中国——朝鲜的邻国、最紧密的盟友、最大的贸易伙伴——对于朝鲜危机的结果也存在深度相关利益。

如果美国及其盟友要打击朝鲜，中国——它与朝鲜的联盟关系可以追溯到朝鲜战争——可能会为这个北方邻国提供防御支持。中国也有能力将战争推广到亚洲之外。

在外交阵线，人们常要求中国利用其巨大的影响力让朝鲜自愿放弃核武器。但中国是否具备这一能力——甚至意愿——并不清楚。中国担心，如果朝鲜放弃核武器导致朝鲜半岛最终统一，那么美国军队——目前美国在韩国有28,500人的驻军——就会来到中国家门口。

至于朝鲜，其领导人知道，放弃核武器而得不到保护的话，无异于自杀。伊拉克、利比亚和乌克兰都是前车之鉴。因此，和1962年一样，朝鲜危机需要策略解决。但和1962年不同，这个解决方案不可能以简单的权衡的形式出现，因为朝鲜已经有了相当强大的核实力，不可能一下子就放弃。

相反，如拉詹·门农（Rajan Menon）等人所指出的，对朝鲜危机，需要采取渐进方针。朝鲜以一定的节奏逐渐放弃其核计划，而美国要撤出一部分驻韩美军。一旦双方先达成这也里程碑，就可以转向下一阶段，如此一步步解决问题。也许需要得到保证，即使朝鲜半岛最终统一，美军也不会涉足朝鲜。

朝鲜半岛不是经典的“鹰鸽博弈”——或者波特兰·罗素（Bertrand Russell）用来分析核策略的著名的胆小鬼博弈。在鹰鸽博弈中，做出决不向��犯妥协的承诺一方获胜。朝鲜核博弈的参与方必须以逐渐降级为目标，这就要求互相让步。美国也许不情愿在如此重要的地区减少一些军事部署，但它不能忘记肯尼迪很明白的事：核战争没有胜利者。