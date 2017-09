كوريا الشمالية وقيادة الولايات المتحدة

stephan Edwards SEP 1, 2017

Does anyone honestly believe China will enforce a single sanction ever. They have turned a blind eye to the subversion by Chinese corporations of every other sanction ever passed. Does anyone honestly believe that will change??

Combined with the fact that North Korea has never kept a single agreement on Nuclear weapons. Not a sign of honest dealing.

When 2 of the 3 parties involved are not dealing in good faith there is no point to discussions because any agreement signed by China & North Korea is just so much toilet paper and means nothing.

China for all its pious mouthing of platitudes is going to enforce a single sanction or cooperate in the slightest. North Korea can't be isolated anymore then it already is. So there is no point talking when at least 2 out of the 3 parties aren't dealing in good faith and I am not very sure about the third.

That pretty much leaves the options at build defenses and....??? Read more