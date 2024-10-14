The Big Picture

This year’s Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson for improving our understanding of the relationship between institutions and prosperity. These scholars’ theoretical tools for analyzing why and when institutions change have significantly enhanced our ability to decipher – and address – the vast differences in wealth between countries.
