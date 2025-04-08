There Is No Method to Trump’s Tariff Madness
US President Donald Trump's declaration of a global trade war has sent markets into a tailspin, yet he insists that there is no going back. Trump's behavior exposes the truth behind his tariff fusillade: it is not about the US economy but about his desire to exercise unilateral power around the world.
LONDON – Is there any method to the trade tariff madness US President Donald Trump unleashed on April 2? No one can answer this question with confidence, because Trump is a politician who has made unpredictability part of his brand. But answer it we must, so here is a list of possible reasons why Trump launched the trade equivalent of World War III.