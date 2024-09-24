A Summit Caught Between Past and Future

The United Nations Summit of the Future fell far short of its goal of increasing cooperation on global challenges. But the resulting Pact for the Future contains concrete, albeit incremental, progress on reforming the Security Council, strengthening multi-stakeholder partnerships, and overcoming short-termism.
OXFORD/WASHINGTON, DC – International cooperation tends to be hardest when it is needed most. This week, world leaders convened in New York for the United Nations Summit of the Future, which member states called for in 2020, on the UN’s 75th anniversary. The meeting’s agenda was as ambitious as its name suggests, aiming to forge consensus on peace and security, development, new technologies, and the protection of future generations.
OXFORD/WASHINGTON, DC – International cooperation tends to be hardest when it is needed most. This week, world leaders convened in New York for the United Nations Summit of the Future, which member states called for in 2020, on the UN’s 75th anniversary. The meeting’s agenda was as ambitious as its name suggests, aiming to forge consensus on peace and security, development, new technologies, and the protection of future generations.