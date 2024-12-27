The Lost Art of Collaboration
The 1870 painting "L’Atelier de Bazille" highlights critical elements of the creative process, including presence, trust, and flexibility. Adapting these elements to schools, workplaces, and the halls of power could go a long way toward supporting more open, innovative societies, capable of addressing shared challenges.
PARIS – At a time of rising international tensions and deep polarization in many countries, trust-building and cooperation seem like forgotten arts. To reconnect with them and devise creative solutions to shared challenges, it is worth seeking insights from artists themselves.