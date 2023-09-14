An Off-Ramp from Trump’s Road to Ruin

This post is more about what the author would like the facts to be rather than what the facts really are.



Far from having author a “breakout performance” in the first debate, Haley still is polling in single digits. And, while the author is correct in saying that Haley is more of a “traditional conservative” than Trump, the fact remains that she is a non-white female running for the nomination of a party that has a significant percentage of members who are racist and/or misogynist.