Human Rights Without Handicaps

For the first time since 2001, a majority of the world’s population lives under non-democratic, rights-violating governments. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights plays a crucial role in times like these, and the next one should be a young, Black, gay wheelchair user.
NEW YORK – When the United Nations was built from the rubble of World War II, it would have been inconceivable for someone like me – a young, Black, gay wheelchair user – to be considered for a top job in the organization. So, it is a stunning testament to the distance humanity has come since 1945 that I will be among the candidates the UN will consider to succeed Michelle Bachelet when she leaves her post next month as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
If selected, I would be the highest-ranking international civil servant with a disability since the UN was founded. This would be a historic victory for the 1.3 billion disabled people who, according to the UN, comprise the world’s largest minority group.
The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, signed in 2007, has helped to advance inclusion across the board. But to see someone in a wheelchair in a position of power is still highly unusual. In many parts of the world today, the face of ostracization is still that of a brown-skinned disabled kid.
