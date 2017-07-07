El conflicto en Medio Oriente entra a otra fase

Mauricio Duran-Loriga JUL 10, 2017

Shlomo Ben-Ami reporting from the trench is the run-of-the-mill distraction produced for zombie news watchers.



But I think of Occam's razor, the simpler the explanation of a phenomenon is generally the most likely. Because multiple complicated explanations may be seeded with fraud.



I can not think of any other conflict with more diverse and complicated explanations than the Middle East.



Let's get simple. The whole conflict depends on US frackers cutting costs to below Middle East costs. That will set the timing for what is going to be unleashed. It is an all-in bet on the dollar hegemony, the very source of American prosperity.



Reagan swiftly understood that the Soviet Union Achilles heel was income. By setting the Star Wars in motion he bankrupted the Soviets, who by their own misjudgement, were out of the dollar system since after the Cuban Crisis.



Bush II swiftly understood that America's most critical asset was the dollar (as a reserve currency), and that lacking military advantage, America's enemies would aim at killing America's currency.



And he sat in motion the race for American oil independence, hence American shale oil boom and its unparalleled technology . Mission accomplished. Being oil independent means America could unleash map changing policies and fail, without risking a devastating oil shortage at home.



Step two. Induce economic suffocation in the Middle East. Fracking technology improvements in cost-cutting have delivered better results than ever imagined. And sooner than anticipated.



Oil frackers have a break/even about 40 dollars a barrel. If oil futures are above that, they instantly book a profit by hedging production. Huge sums funded by high yield bonds are after achieving much greater fracking efficiency.



Step three. Simulate good vibrations. US-Iran nuclear deal and US arms sales to Saudi Arabia are clear examples, where the US policy tries to minimize friction with enemies.



Step Four. Permanently induce regional tension, up to the point of heating nerves between neighbors. Arab Springs, Lybia, Egypt, Irak, Syria etc are heating points. Alike a volcano caldera.



Step Five. It will come the day when regional economic pain together with regional (US fomented) gut hatred will lit the pile of tinder. And a conflict similar to WW I will erupt in the region.



The conflict will bring an oil shock, with most countries severely cutting production as military conflict deepens. Oil and natgaz prices will go to the roof, for the great benefit of US and Russia. Europe will endure huge economic downfall.



China will be cornered to a very unsettling decision making point: if it joins the conflict it can forget of a quick resolution, thus creating economic havoc at home and an unprecedented social unrest (a war with two fronts is a bad idea); If if tries to foster a quick resolution of the conflict, China will lose political leverage on a worldwide basis for decades.



Alike WW I, very unnatural alliances between neighbors will take shape. Indeed this is already happening (Qatar-Iran-Turkey versus 5 country Saudi Arabia led-coalition), but it is in its infancy.



US, Russia and China rulers have zero interest in having a shooting conflict with any other super power. Some economic logic prevails.



Since nor Russia neither China can compete with US fracking technology, they know beforehand THIS "war" is lost.



Step Six. Dollar dominance



All the Middle East countries in conflict will see the value of their own currencies plummet. EURO will dramatically lose value due to economic depression. The dollars parked in European banks (the very real source of their wholesale financing) will be called upon and the banks will face resolution. The forex demand for US dollars will be outlandish. The Federal Reserve may initially grant zillions in dollar swaps as a bear trap to sinking economies. The swaps will be due at a time the dollar is priceless...



Same bidding frenzy for all commodities, including agricultural. For the first time in decades dollars and commodities will be frantically bid in unison. However, countries in conflict will not be able to sell oil / natgaz as supertanker transportation will be frozen.



Russia will generate tremendous income by skyrocketing commodity prices. Obviously some large over the counter sales of obsolete arms will take place somewhere. And China will have to treat Russia pretty nicely, at the risk of losing access to Russian oil, which would literally choke Chinese manufacturing in full.



The US will make sure all sides in conflict are well equipped as to generate tremendous worldwide uncertainty and fear. Ultimately they will give help enough to the side that gives full assurance of a continued petrodollar hegemony for the next decades. Middle East oil and natgaz will be under US supervision. Oil prices will not come back to pre-conflict levels. Borders will be redrawn accordingly.



Critical pre-condition for conflict is economic suffocation.

Watch out break-even prices for US fracking industry.



