El conflicto en Medio Oriente entra a otra fase

TEL AVIV – Con la expulsión de Estado Islámico (ISIS) de sus bastiones en Siria e Irak mediante las batallas de Mosul y Raqqa, y la guerra civil siria convertida en una guerra de desgaste, los conflictos más agudos de Medio Oriente comienzan a evolucionar rápidamente. Pero eso no implica que su solución esté cerca.

El autoproclamado califato de ISIS nunca fue un estado al que fuera posible forzar a una rendición incondicional; por eso las batallas de Mosul y Raqqa nunca iban a ser decisivas, incluso logrando la eliminación de los santuarios de la milicia. La expansión de ISIS a Libia y la península del Sinaí en Egipto revela la abundancia de áreas poco controladas en las que la banda puede penetrar.

Por el momento, ISIS pasó a una estrategia de planear e inspirar atentados terroristas en Medio Oriente, Europa e incluso el sudeste de Asia. Tal vez su próximo paso sea desestabilizar los regímenes árabes desde dentro (una estrategia que las coaliciones internacionales que están cerrando el cerco en torno de Raqqa no pueden contrarrestar).

La incoherencia y fragilidad de estas coaliciones reafirma este hecho. El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump basó toda su estrategia para Medio Oriente en el temor saudita no sólo de ISIS, sino también de Irán. Las potencias sunitas de la región, envalentonadas por la estrategia de Trump, se han unido contra ISIS e Irán a la vez, olvidando por un tiempo su encarnizada enemistad habitual.

Irán, por su parte, sabe que los territorios liberados del control de ISIS difícilmente volverán a sus anteriores soberanos. Por eso se dedicó a reforzar su control de Siria meridional, a lo largo de la frontera con Jordania, como parte de una campaña más amplia que busca crear una media luna bajo dominio shiita extendida desde Irán, a través de Irak (que ya es prácticamente un fideicomiso iraní) hasta Siria y Líbano.

Pero Israel, miembro tácito de la alianza sunita patrocinada por Estados Unidos, no esperará sentado, viendo esa media luna formarse. Por el contrario, ya puso en claro que una presencia iraní al lado de las Alturas del Golán aumentaría el riesgo de guerra.

Estados Unidos también está haciendo su parte para impedir que las potencias shiitas logren contigüidad territorial desde el Golfo hasta el Mediterráneo; esto incluye bombardeos en la triple frontera de Irak, Jordania y Siria. Las fuerzas estadounidenses también derribaron un bombardero sirio y dos drones armados iraníes operados por Hezbollah.

Irán no es el único país que intenta redibujar las fronteras regionales en provecho propio. Hay pruebas del apoyo explícito del presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan al desafío de ISIS al centenario esquema de Sykes-Picot, creado por los ingleses y los franceses tras la caída del Imperio Otomano.

Los kurdos (aliados clave de Estados Unidos en la lucha contra ISIS) también quieren introducir cambios al mapa regional, aunque no los mismos que Turquía. Aspiran a un estado propio y, hasta cierto punto, están confiados de obtenerlo, dada su contribución a la derrota de ISIS. Masoud Barzani, presidente de la región autónoma del Kurdistán iraquí, anunció la convocatoria a un referendo independentista para los kurdos iraquíes en septiembre.

Para Turquía, evitar esa eventualidad es más prioritario que derrotar a ISIS o derrocar al régimen del presidente Bashar al-Assad. Erdoğan teme que la independencia de los kurdos iraquíes pueda llevar a los rebeldes kurdos de Turquía (el Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán, PKK) a revivir sus viejas luchas independentistas. Al gobierno de Ankara le preocupa que el respeto que se han ganado en el campo de batalla las milicias kurdas sirias afiliadas al PKK les confiera legitimidad internacional, y de allí sus intentos de suprimirlas.

Dados esos temores, es probable que las fuerzas turcas ya desplegadas en el norte de Siria se queden allí incluso tras la caída de Raqqa, para crear un cordón entre los kurdos sirios y los de Turquía. Pero aunque la inquietud turca sobre la resistencia kurda no es infundada, el surgimiento de un estado kurdo es sumamente improbable, porque quedaría encerrado entre cuatro países (Irán, Irak, Turquía y Siria) que se oponen firmemente a ello.

Otro actor clave en el Medio Oriente actual es Rusia, pero el Kremlin no parece muy interesado en inmiscuirse en el conflicto sunita‑iraní (y mucho menos intervenir en la relación entre Turquía y el PKK). Lo que sí está haciendo el Kremlin, por ahora, es compartir con Irán el objetivo de evitar la caída del régimen del presidente sirio Bashar al-Assad. Pero en cuanto la situación se estabilice, es seguro que la alianza tácita se disolverá y dará paso a una competencia encarnizada por el control político de Siria.

En un contexto tan complejo, no hay margen para más incertidumbre. Eso explica la reciente decisión de Arabia Saudita (con Bahréin, Egipto y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos) de cortar relaciones diplomáticas y vínculos comerciales con Qatar, al que acusan de desestabilizar la región con su apoyo simultáneo a grupos representantes de Irán y a las milicias sunitas de Al Qaeda e ISIS. Los sauditas y sus socios creen que es hora de que Qatar defina su postura en relación con Irán y con los islamistas.

Pero por ahora, Qatar se las está arreglando, con un poco de ayuda de los amigos que le quedan. Irán y Turquía han ofrecido compensar las pérdidas comerciales impuestas por la coalición saudita. Turquía también ha enviado tropas a su base militar en Qatar.

En cualquier caso, el problema real de Arabia Saudita no es Qatar, ni tampoco Irán. El uso de enemigos externos para desviar la atención de problemas internos irresueltos es una táctica sacada del manual del autócrata. Para convertir un reino feudal en una nación‑estado moderna, lo que necesita Arabia Saudita es resolver sus debilidades internas, no más alianzas beligerantes y contratos de armamento astronómicos como los que la dirigencia saudita firmó con Trump durante su reciente visita a Riad.

Egipto también necesita concentrarse en reducir sus graves tensiones sociales y políticas internas. Sólo entonces podrá afirmar el control de la península del Sinaí, base de operación de varios grupos terroristas (incluido el ISIS).

Los aliados sunitas de Estados Unidos se sienten atraídos por Trump, en parte por el escaso interés que muestra en la clase de reformas democráticas promovidas por su predecesor, Barack Obama. Pero por la senda que llevan se exponen a estallidos sociopolíticos fronteras adentro y a una profundización de conflictos fronteras afuera.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini