特拉维夫——随着摩苏尔和拉卡的战斗拔掉伊斯兰国设在叙利亚和伊拉克的据点，以及叙利亚内战最终沦为一场消耗战，中东最尖锐的冲突正在快速发展变化。但那并不意味着很快就能解决冲突。
伊斯兰国自封的哈里发王国从来就不是一个可以无条件投降的国家，这意味着摩苏尔和拉卡的战斗永远不会取得决定性胜利，即使它们的确摧毁了伊斯兰国的庇护所。就像伊斯兰国向利比亚和埃及西奈半岛的扩张所凸显的那样，有足够多的控制松散地区可供伊斯兰国进行渗透。
现在，伊斯兰国已经将在中东、欧洲乃至南亚策划和鼓动恐怖袭击作为其自身的战略。该组织下一步的战略很可能是从内部破坏阿拉伯政权的稳定——目前围困拉卡的国际联盟根本无法抗衡这样的战略。
因为这些联盟的脆弱性和不一致性，这种困境就更是真实存在的。美国总统唐纳德·特朗普将其整个中东战略构筑于沙特阿拉伯对伊斯兰国和伊朗的恐惧之上。有了特朗普的态度壮胆，该地区的逊尼派势力现在已经将伊斯兰国和伊朗排斥在外，即便逊尼派内部的关系往往也是不共戴天的。
伊朗方面认识到从伊斯兰国解放出来的领土已经不太可能归还给原来的主权国家。于是它一直在加强其对沿约旦边界叙利亚南部地区的控制，目的是建设一个由什叶派控制的贯穿伊朗、伊拉克、叙利亚和黎巴嫩的弧形地带（该地带已经处在伊朗的托管之下）。
但美国主导逊尼派联盟心照不宣的成员国以色列却绝不会坐视不理，眼睁睁看着这样的什叶派之弧发展壮大。事实上，以色列已经明确宣布伊朗沿格兰高地边境线加强部署将使爆发战争的风险增加。
美国也在尽一切努力阻止什叶派势力打通从海湾到地中海的大片土地，包括通过空袭伊拉克、约旦和叙利亚三国的共同边界。美国军队也已经击落了一架叙利亚战机和由真主党武装所操控的两架伊朗武装无人机。
伊朗并不是唯一一个试图以符合自身利益的方式重新划定边界的国家。土耳其总统雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安已经公开明确表态支持伊斯兰国对英法两国在奥斯曼帝国垮台后创建的已有百年历史的赛克斯-皮克秩序发起挑战的行动。
美国打击伊斯兰国的重要盟友库尔德人同样希望改变中东地区的版图，虽然他们的目的与土耳其肯定是不一致的。他们希望建立属于自己的国家，而且在某种程度上，他们甚至认为因为他们在打败伊斯兰国的战斗中所做出的贡献，这样的建国期望合理合法。伊拉克库尔德自治区总统马苏德·巴尔扎尼已经宣布将于今年9月就伊拉克库尔德人独立举行全民公投。
对土耳其人而言，防止出现这样的结果比打败伊斯兰国或搞垮巴沙尔·阿萨德总统的政权都更重要。埃尔多安担心如果伊拉克库尔德人取得独立，他们就有可能鼓舞土耳其国内的库尔德叛乱分子库尔德工人党（PKK），为其长达数十年的独立斗争注入新的力量。土耳其担心库尔德工人党所属的叙利亚库尔德民兵在战场上赢得的尊重也有可能导致该组织的国际地位合法化；因此土耳其试图对其进行镇压。
因为这些担忧，已经部署在叙利亚北部的土耳其军队即使在攻陷拉卡后也极有可能留在那里，在当地和土耳其的库尔德人之间扮演缓冲力量。但尽管土耳其关于库尔德抵抗的担忧并非毫无依据，但库尔德人实际建国的希望依然非常渺茫，因为这样一个库尔德国家将处在伊朗、伊拉克、土耳其和叙利亚等强烈反对库尔德人建国的四个国家的夹击之下。
俄罗斯是今日中东的另一股重要势力，尽管克里姆林宫似乎没有兴趣介入逊尼派和伊朗的摊牌行动（更不用说介入土耳其和库尔德工人党的关系了）。克林姆林宫目前确实与伊朗共同拥有确保叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德政权生存的目标。但一旦局势稳定下来，心照不宣的联盟注定会不复存在，变成对叙利亚政治控制权的激烈争夺。
在这样一种复杂环境中，进一步增加不确定性的行动无疑是不受欢迎的。沙特阿拉伯因此联合巴林、埃及和阿拉伯联合酋长国最近与卡塔尔断绝外交及经贸关系，因为他们谴责卡塔尔破坏地区稳定，支持伊朗代理势力、逊尼派基地组织和伊斯兰国武装力量。站在沙特阿拉伯及其伙伴国的角度来看，卡塔尔现在必须就伊朗和伊斯兰教徒立场问题做出选择。
但现在，卡塔尔正在从仅存的朋友那里得到帮助。伊朗和土耳其都做好准备填补由沙特联盟留下的贸易真空。此外，土耳其还向卡塔尔军事基地完成了军事力量部署。
无论如何，卡塔尔都不是沙特真正的问题。而且沙特真正的问题也不在伊朗。沙特独裁者手册记载的直接策略就是将未能解决的国内问题转移到外部敌人身上。要想把封建王国建设成现代民族国家，沙特需要化解其内部弱点；它并不需要更多的战斗联盟和庞大的武器交易，就像沙特领导人在特朗普最近访问利雅得时与其所签署的军购协议那样。
同样，埃及也需要侧重缓解严重的国内社会和政治压力。只有这样它才能控制西奈半岛，包括伊斯兰国在内的恐怖组织都将大本营设置在西奈半岛上。
美国的逊尼派盟友被特朗普所吸引的部分原因是后者无意推进其前任巴拉克·奥巴马所关注的那种民主改革。但如果他们继续沿现在的道路走下去，他们就可能最终面临国内社会政治矛盾爆发的局面——同时加剧在国外的冲突。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Shlomo Ben-Ami reporting from the trench is the run-of-the-mill distraction produced for zombie news watchers.
But I think of Occam's razor, the simpler the explanation of a phenomenon is generally the most likely. Because multiple complicated explanations may be seeded with fraud.
I can not think of any other conflict with more diverse and complicated explanations than the Middle East.
Let's get simple. The whole conflict depends on US frackers cutting costs to below Middle East costs. That will set the timing for what is going to be unleashed. It is an all-in bet on the dollar hegemony, the very source of American prosperity.
Reagan swiftly understood that the Soviet Union Achilles heel was income. By setting the Star Wars in motion he bankrupted the Soviets, who by their own misjudgement, were out of the dollar system since after the Cuban Crisis.
Bush II swiftly understood that America's most critical asset was the dollar (as a reserve currency), and that lacking military advantage, America's enemies would aim at killing America's currency.
And he sat in motion the race for American oil independence, hence American shale oil boom and its unparalleled technology . Mission accomplished. Being oil independent means America could unleash map changing policies and fail, without risking a devastating oil shortage at home.
Step two. Induce economic suffocation in the Middle East. Fracking technology improvements in cost-cutting have delivered better results than ever imagined. And sooner than anticipated.
Oil frackers have a break/even about 40 dollars a barrel. If oil futures are above that, they instantly book a profit by hedging production. Huge sums funded by high yield bonds are after achieving much greater fracking efficiency.
Step three. Simulate good vibrations. US-Iran nuclear deal and US arms sales to Saudi Arabia are clear examples, where the US policy tries to minimize friction with enemies.
Step Four. Permanently induce regional tension, up to the point of heating nerves between neighbors. Arab Springs, Lybia, Egypt, Irak, Syria etc are heating points. Alike a volcano caldera.
Step Five. It will come the day when regional economic pain together with regional (US fomented) gut hatred will lit the pile of tinder. And a conflict similar to WW I will erupt in the region.
The conflict will bring an oil shock, with most countries severely cutting production as military conflict deepens. Oil and natgaz prices will go to the roof, for the great benefit of US and Russia. Europe will endure huge economic downfall.
China will be cornered to a very unsettling decision making point: if it joins the conflict it can forget of a quick resolution, thus creating economic havoc at home and an unprecedented social unrest (a war with two fronts is a bad idea); If if tries to foster a quick resolution of the conflict, China will lose political leverage on a worldwide basis for decades.
Alike WW I, very unnatural alliances between neighbors will take shape. Indeed this is already happening (Qatar-Iran-Turkey versus 5 country Saudi Arabia led-coalition), but it is in its infancy.
US, Russia and China rulers have zero interest in having a shooting conflict with any other super power. Some economic logic prevails.
Since nor Russia neither China can compete with US fracking technology, they know beforehand THIS "war" is lost.
Step Six. Dollar dominance
All the Middle East countries in conflict will see the value of their own currencies plummet. EURO will dramatically lose value due to economic depression. The dollars parked in European banks (the very real source of their wholesale financing) will be called upon and the banks will face resolution. The forex demand for US dollars will be outlandish. The Federal Reserve may initially grant zillions in dollar swaps as a bear trap to sinking economies. The swaps will be due at a time the dollar is priceless...
Same bidding frenzy for all commodities, including agricultural. For the first time in decades dollars and commodities will be frantically bid in unison. However, countries in conflict will not be able to sell oil / natgaz as supertanker transportation will be frozen.
Russia will generate tremendous income by skyrocketing commodity prices. Obviously some large over the counter sales of obsolete arms will take place somewhere. And China will have to treat Russia pretty nicely, at the risk of losing access to Russian oil, which would literally choke Chinese manufacturing in full.
The US will make sure all sides in conflict are well equipped as to generate tremendous worldwide uncertainty and fear. Ultimately they will give help enough to the side that gives full assurance of a continued petrodollar hegemony for the next decades. Middle East oil and natgaz will be under US supervision. Oil prices will not come back to pre-conflict levels. Borders will be redrawn accordingly.
Critical pre-condition for conflict is economic suffocation.
Watch out break-even prices for US fracking industry.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami highlights the complex situation in the Middle East that gives little reason for optimism even though the Islamic State is being "dislodged" from its strongholds in Iraq and Syria. While a war of attrition is being fought in Syria, state actors like Iran, Turkey, Israel and Russia as well as non-state actors like the Kurds and Sunni militants are pursuing their own interests.
The Middle East is engulfed by Islamic extremism, political turnover, failling oil revenues in rentier states, and an age-old sectarian tensions caused by the Saudi-Iranian rivalry. Even if ISIS is driven out of Iraq and Syria, it can find safe haven in Libya, the Sinai Peninsula etc, because "there are plenty of loosely controlled areas available to be penetrated." There ISIS can continue to plan and inspire heinous attacks from Europe to Southeast Asia. Even though the Islamists are backed by the Sunnis, they wouldn't hesitate to topple autocratic regimes in the region.
The author admonishes Trump's strategy, which focuses narrowly on the Saudis' "fear" of ISIS and Iran. This escalates the conflict with Iran, which holds considerable sway in the region through its network of militias, including the Lebanese Hezbollah. Iran’s goal is to carve out a zone of influence in territories rid of ISIS control, "strengthening its grip" in southern Syria along the Israeli and Jordanian borders. This serves "as part of a broader effort to build a Shia-controlled crescent stretching from Iran through Iraq (already practically an Iranian trusteeship) to Syria and Lebanon. "
The author says, "Israel, a tacit member of the US-sponsored Sunni alliance, will not sit idly by and watch such a crescent take shape." In fact, Israel has "made it clear" that it would contain Iran's expansion and allies "along the Golan Heights border" by all - military - means. And the US shares the same view.
But Iran is not the only player that seeks to "redraw borders to its own benefit." ISIS, backed by Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared its caliphate in 2014 as a "challenge to the 100-year-old Sykes-Picot order." Sadly he denies the Kurds' the right to have a state of their own. Although they have made huge "contributions to defeating ISIS" their dream of a Greater Kurdistan will not be fulfilled, as it would "be wedged between four countries – Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria – that bitterly oppose it."
Turkey sees Kurdish fighters in Syria and rebels of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), as a bigger threat than ISIS. Ankara will prevent the Syrian Kurds from uniting with their Kurdish brethern across the border to Turkey. That Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region, is going to hold an independence referendum in September won't help the Kurds in other countries to advance their cause, because the Iraqi Kurdistan came into being as a result of the 2005 constitution in Iraq.
Russia has rekindled its relationship with Syria since its Soviet era. Apart from its decades-old naval base in Latakia, Russia has also an airbase there. The Kremlin will not help resolve the conflicts between Turkey and its PKK, or between the Sunni and Shia Muslims. Momentarily it shares Iran’s "goal" of securing the Assad regime. "But, as soon as the situation is stabilized, the tacit alliance will surely dissolve into a bitter competition for political control of Syria."
To isolate Iran, the Saudi-led coalition is determined to punish Qatar for its cooperation with Teheran. Iran and Turkey stand by their rich Qatari ally and "fill the trade void left by the Saudis. "Turkey has also deployed troops to its military base in Qatar."
The author says Iran and Qatar aren't the Saudis' real problem. The real problem is more homegrown - to heed their citizens' demands and adapt themselves to new challenges posed by our 21st century. These "combative alliances and colossal arms deals" with the US won't solve their domestic problems. For this reason the Sunni autocrats feel comfortable with Trump, because he - unlike Obama - doesn't criticise them for their poor human rights record. But if countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia "continue on their current path, they may end up facing sociopolitical explosions at home – and deepening conflicts abroad." Read more
Comment Commented Khalil Bitar
Shlomo Ben-Ami - How come Palestine and the Palestinians are nowhere to be seen in your article and the "The Next Phase of Middle East Conflict" analysis you have provided? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Veloski
Is the Pentagon setting up tripwires in Syria? If US forces come under fire from Iran or others and Russia is complicit, there goes Trump. More happening here than meets the eye. Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The Middle East is turning into a tinder box, mostly of its own making. The principal fight is ostensibly a Shia-Sunni one with an objective of gaining control over the affairs of the Arab world.
Saudi Arabia sought to punish Qatar with help from UAE, Egypt & Bahrain in order to wean Qatar away from its supposedly errant ways of hurting the Sunni cause. However, the Saudis may have miscalculated their adventurism, since Iran promptly filled the void left by Saudis. The Saudis, possibly, overestimated their importance. Unwittingly, Iran has been given a free entry into Mid East affairs by their strong support to Qatar. Trump might have miscalculated too, in aligning with the Saudis as Qatar is home to Centcom's biggest base at Al Udeid. A split in GCC is imminent thereby fracturing the Gulf states further. Meanwhile Iran's writ seems growing, much to the Saudis' chagrin. A stalemate in Yemen, a protracted battle in Syria, a messy war in Libya & an unstable Egypt.Saudis' cup of woes is now increased by its spat with Qatar. In the midst of this, one hears MBS' elevation in Saudi Arabia. The Kurds have called for a referendum under Barzani in KAR of Iraq. This would further add to troubles for the region. Hence the entire region has entered a period of uncertainty & instability, a perfect recipe for radicals to thrive & possibly destabilise the region further. Perhaps the single most destabilising cause is the depressed oil revenues leading to domestic dissatisfaction. Tough times ahead for the Middle East, indeed. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
I can't believe what I'm reading. This post was written on the 7th of July- a fortnight after the Saudi ultimatum to Qatar. Yet our erudite author writes- ' The region’s Sunni powers, emboldened by Trump’s approach, have now closed ranks against both ISIS and Iran, even though they themselves are often mortal enemies.' Has Shlomo been on holiday on some Tropical isle cut off from the internet and the telephone for the last month? How can he not know that Qatar is Sunni, indeed Wahhabi, and that it had good relations with Iran. Moreover, Turkish troops (Turks are mainly Hanafi Sunni) have come to support them and Saudi Arabia is protesting and demanding that they leave.
Reading further, we find that Shlomo does in fact know what is happening. Maybe he started this article some time ago and didn't want to scrap the opening paragraphs despite recent events. Shlomo is not alone in this type of thrift. Israel has been sticking to one unchanging script- just adding noise to signal- for some time now.
Shlomo thinks the Syrian regime is 'Shia' and thus somehow in cahoots with Iran and wants to create a 'Shia crescent'. The truth is the Alawis have adopted Sunni orthopraxy- the younger generation is not indoctrinated in their esoteric lore- though, no doubt, many are somewhat laxer in their observance. Iran, under the Ayatollahs sought to appeal to all Muslims in an ecumenical manner. For Iranian intellectuals, Gobineau's racialist view of Shia religion as 'Aryan' was anathema. The Ayatollahs completely rejected this view. They promoted Arabic, and sought to curtail observances scandalous to Sunnis. However, precisely because they were appealing to a conservative, ecumenical, Islam, they posed an existential threat to the Saudis whose rule is closely associated with Wahhabism.
The one thing Shlomo does not mention in this article is the Muslim Brotherhood. Yet, that is the key to what is happening. Egypt has never been anti-Shia. They take pride in Fatimid achievements. The Brotherhood isn't particularly sectarian. Thus it poses an existential threat to the Saudi (but not the Qatari) brand of Wahhabism. Obviously it also poses an existential threat to the Egyptian military dictatorship. Erdogan, because of his own problems with the Turkish Army, was always favourably disposed to the Brotherhood. Indeed, at one time, he thought ISIS might have some affinity to them. He was disastrously wrong. But so were some other regional players.
'America's Sunni allies' don't exist. They are not 'drawn to Trump.' Saudi Arabia has bought a certain amount of influence in Washington. Trump can smell that money and is eager to please. The fact that the Saudi's are talking of Qatari financing of terror- at a time when they themselves may be forced by an American Court to compensate 9/11 victims' families- is a bonus.
Israel has legitimate security concerns in the Sinai and the Golan heights. However, there is little evidence that these concerns have not been addressed. There is absolutely no need for Israelis- of whatever political inclination- to carry on pretending there is some 'Shia conspiracy'. Read more
