6

中东冲突新阶段

特拉维夫——随着摩苏尔和拉卡的战斗拔掉伊斯兰国设在叙利亚和伊拉克的据点，以及叙利亚内战最终沦为一场消耗战，中东最尖锐的冲突正在快速发展变化。但那并不意味着很快就能解决冲突。

伊斯兰国自封的哈里发王国从来就不是一个可以无条件投降的国家，这意味着摩苏尔和拉卡的战斗永远不会取得决定性胜利，即使它们的确摧毁了伊斯兰国的庇护所。就像伊斯兰国向利比亚和埃及西奈半岛的扩张所凸显的那样，有足够多的控制松散地区可供伊斯兰国进行渗透。

现在，伊斯兰国已经将在中东、欧洲乃至南亚策划和鼓动恐怖袭击作为其自身的战略。该组织下一步的战略很可能是从内部破坏阿拉伯政权的稳定——目前围困拉卡的国际联盟根本无法抗衡这样的战略。

因为这些联盟的脆弱性和不一致性，这种困境就更是真实存在的。美国总统唐纳德·特朗普将其整个中东战略构筑于沙特阿拉伯对伊斯兰国和伊朗的恐惧之上。有了特朗普的态度壮胆，该地区的逊尼派势力现在已经将伊斯兰国和伊朗排斥在外，即便逊尼派内部的关系往往也是不共戴天的。

伊朗方面认识到从伊斯兰国解放出来的领土已经不太可能归还给原来的主权国家。于是它一直在加强其对沿约旦边界叙利亚南部地区的控制，目的是建设一个由什叶派控制的贯穿伊朗、伊拉克、叙利亚和黎巴嫩的弧形地带（该地带已经处在伊朗的托管之下）。

但美国主导逊尼派联盟心照不宣的成员国以色列却绝不会坐视不理，眼睁睁看着这样的什叶派之弧发展壮大。事实上，以色列已经明确宣布伊朗沿格兰高地边境线加强部署将使爆发战争的风险增加。

美国也在尽一切努力阻止什叶派势力打通从海湾到地中海的大片土地，包括通过空袭伊拉克、约旦和叙利亚三国的共同边界。美国军队也已经击落了一架叙利亚战机和由真主党武装所操控的两架伊朗武装无人机。

伊朗并不是唯一一个试图以符合自身利益的方式重新划定边界的国家。土耳其总统雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安已经公开明确表态支持伊斯兰国对英法两国在奥斯曼帝国垮台后创建的已有百年历史的赛克斯-皮克秩序发起挑战的行动。

美国打击伊斯兰国的重要盟友库尔德人同样希望改变中东地区的版图，虽然他们的目的与土耳其肯定是不一致的。他们希望建立属于自己的国家，而且在某种程度上，他们甚至认为因为他们在打败伊斯兰国的战斗中所做出的贡献，这样的建国期望合理合法。伊拉克库尔德自治区总统马苏德·巴尔扎尼已经宣布将于今年9月就伊拉克库尔德人独立举行全民公投。

对土耳其人而言，防止出现这样的结果比打败伊斯兰国或搞垮巴沙尔·阿萨德总统的政权都更重要。埃尔多安担心如果伊拉克库尔德人取得独立，他们就有可能鼓舞土耳其国内的库尔德叛乱分子库尔德工人党（PKK），为其长达数十年的独立斗争注入新的力量。土耳其担心库尔德工人党所属的叙利亚库尔德民兵在战场上赢得的尊重也有可能导致该组织的国际地位合法化；因此土耳其试图对其进行镇压。

因为这些担忧，已经部署在叙利亚北部的土耳其军队即使在攻陷拉卡后也极有可能留在那里，在当地和土耳其的库尔德人之间扮演缓冲力量。但尽管土耳其关于库尔德抵抗的担忧并非毫无依据，但库尔德人实际建国的希望依然非常渺茫，因为这样一个库尔德国家将处在伊朗、伊拉克、土耳其和叙利亚等强烈反对库尔德人建国的四个国家的夹击之下。

俄罗斯是今日中东的另一股重要势力，尽管克里姆林宫似乎没有兴趣介入逊尼派和伊朗的摊牌行动（更不用说介入土耳其和库尔德工人党的关系了）。克林姆林宫目前确实与伊朗共同拥有确保叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德政权生存的目标。但一旦局势稳定下来，心照不宣的联盟注定会不复存在，变成对叙利亚政治控制权的激烈争夺。

在这样一种复杂环境中，进一步增加不确定性的行动无疑是不受欢迎的。沙特阿拉伯因此联合巴林、埃及和阿拉伯联合酋长国最近与卡塔尔断绝外交及经贸关系，因为他们谴责卡塔尔破坏地区稳定，支持伊朗代理势力、逊尼派基地组织和伊斯兰国武装力量。站在沙特阿拉伯及其伙伴国的角度来看，卡塔尔现在必须就伊朗和伊斯兰教徒立场问题做出选择。

但现在，卡塔尔正在从仅存的朋友那里得到帮助。伊朗和土耳其都做好准备填补由沙特联盟留下的贸易真空。此外，土耳其还向卡塔尔军事基地完成了军事力量部署。

无论如何，卡塔尔都不是沙特真正的问题。而且沙特真正的问题也不在伊朗。沙特独裁者手册记载的直接策略就是将未能解决的国内问题转移到外部敌人身上。要想把封建王国建设成现代民族国家，沙特需要化解其内部弱点；它并不需要更多的战斗联盟和庞大的武器交易，就像沙特领导人在特朗普最近访问利雅得时与其所签署的军购协议那样。

同样，埃及也需要侧重缓解严重的国内社会和政治压力。只有这样它才能控制西奈半岛，包括伊斯兰国在内的恐怖组织都将大本营设置在西奈半岛上。

DONATE NOW

美国的逊尼派盟友被特朗普所吸引的部分原因是后者无意推进其前任巴拉克·奥巴马所关注的那种民主改革。但如果他们继续沿现在的道路走下去，他们就可能最终面临国内社会政治矛盾爆发的局面——同时加剧在国外的冲突。

翻译：Xu Binbin