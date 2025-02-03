Germany Needs an Economy that Works for Young People

Young Germans – like their counterparts across the democratic West – have swung to the right, into the arms of populist parties. To reverse this trend, the next German government must focus on improving community well-being and promoting social mobility.
MUNICH – On February 23, German voters will elect a new federal parliament, and many expect the country’s established political parties to lose ground. In recent elections – for the European Parliament in June and in the East German Länder (federal states) of Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg in September – young voters flocked to the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. In the three eastern states, for example, 31-38% of voters under the age of 25 voted for the AfD.
