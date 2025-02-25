Building the Next Generation of Public Institutions
Although declining trust in public institutions does not bode well for global harmony and stability, periods of crisis tend to encourage new thinking about established ways of doing things. Determining what the institutions of the future should look like thus has become one of the most urgent tasks of this decade.
LONDON – Public institutions worldwide are in crisis. Trust in them is declining, and US President Donald Trump’s administration, working hand in glove with the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, view them as enemies that need to be dismantled. In the face of funding cuts and geopolitical fragmentation, multilateral organizations look weaker than ever.