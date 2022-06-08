Understanding the New Nationalism

Mr. Acemoglu's article is very much on the money most of the way, but fails to nail down and identify areas where solutions will be found.



And, while he rightly asks the West to reflect on it's historic misdemeanors, he should also suggest Turkey acknowledges it's history with the Armenians and Kurds. A side but important issue here.



If the source of nationalism is globalization (and I completely agree it is) then to haul back the evident nationalistic trends, the destructive aspects of globalization have to be dealt with.



Globalization has damaged the viability of workers in the West and has engendered the gross inequalities in wealth and income in the West. This has to be redressed.



The suppression of workers rights and incomes in those countries which supply cheap goods to the West, has to be redressed.



The rapacious workings of Global Capital have to be reined in.