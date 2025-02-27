A New Gulf Growth Model
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf economies find themselves in an increasingly advantageous position, owing to changing geopolitical and market dynamics. The coming months and years may represent the best chance the region has ever had to create a viable post-oil development model.
LONDON – Over the last three years, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has signed agreements with leading multinational companies to build new manufacturing facilities in the Kingdom. Yet, despite sufficient oil wealth to entice global players, past attempts at this type of industrial policy did not bear fruit. Is this time different?