Doing Development in the Polycrisis
The “polycrisis” is paralyzing only for those who are attached to the old order of mechanistic and colonial thinking. For those who are not, it offers a “polytunity” to usher in new paradigms that invert the way we think about the development process, the sources of solutions, and the role of the state.
WASHINGTON, DC – The term “polycrisis” has become a buzzword of the 2020s. It refers to the interconnected nature of the threats facing humanity today, from global warming, pandemics, and extreme inequality to democratic erosion and armed conflict. With few solutions on offer, experts and policymakers have reacted to this confluence of crises with dread and doom.