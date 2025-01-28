Economic Development after the Washington Consensus

In today's global economy, developing countries must embrace a new policy framework that strengthens their macroeconomic resilience, harnesses technology for productivity growth, and fosters growth and structural transformation. None of this will be possible with an "every country for itself" mentality.
RABAT – The global economic landscape is changing rapidly, and developing countries are now facing three major constraints: the resurgence of protectionism, shrinking macroeconomic policy space, and profound technological disruption. With the neoliberal Washington Consensus – the dominant economic-policy framework for a half-century – no longer fit for purpose, a new paradigm is urgently needed to guide development in the years ahead.
