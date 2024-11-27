A New Chance for the Middle East

It is said that US President Richard Nixon was able to reach out to Mao’s China because he alone didn’t have to worry about Nixon. Much the same now applies to Donald Trump, who, unlike Joe Biden, is viewed as a friend by Israel’s right-wing government.
NEW YORK – The word “opportunity” rarely appears in the same sentence as the Middle East, and for good reason, but there is a case for suggesting we are approaching an exception. An opportunity – if not for lasting peace, then at least for an end to the ongoing conflicts and the prevention of new ones – is in fact knocking. The question is whether political leaders will open the door.
