The High Cost of the Netherlands’ Mpox Vaccine Hoarding

Despite the World Health Organization’s urgent plea for Western countries to send unused mpox vaccines to combat the outbreak in Africa, Geert Wilders’s far-right party, now in government, has refused to release the country’s stockpile. This ugly and destructive policy underscores the need for a coordinated international response.
EDINBURGH – In the lead-up to this historic election year, many feared that Europe’s rightward shift would undermine international cooperation and jeopardize decades of social progress. These fears have now materialized in the Netherlands, where the governing Dutch Party for Freedom, led by the far-right populist Geert Wilders, refuses to send mpox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the disease is spreading rapidly.
