Three Cheers for Namibia’s First Female President
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah won November’s presidential election in Namibia, becoming the first woman to lead her country. While this is an important milestone for Namibia, it is also a defining moment for Africa, which is increasingly ready to embrace the full potential of its people.
MONROVIA – As Africa’s first democratically elected female president, I am more familiar than most people with the significance of breaking the glass ceiling. For decades, the highest political offices in Africa have been the preserve of men. But now Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has done it again, becoming the first woman to lead Namibia after winning November’s presidential election.