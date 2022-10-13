Elon Musk’s Covert War on Free Speech

Rightist terms such as “woke”, “cancel culture” are alt-fact Trumpite agit-prop. The very brevity of these words betray their real nature as an anti-rational non-concepts specifically designed to enact a radical disconnection from material reality via the excitation of political militancy.

Trump’s preferred medium of agitational pamphleteering was Twitter, until even Twitter was forced to delete his dangerous account with its propagation of QAnon madness, nihilistic misinformation and open calls to violence.



But the nihilistic anti-Reason of rightist twittering continues to destroy us. The straitjacket of the Twitter character-limit means that tweets must be abbreviated until Reason and the Truth have become effectively evaporated. Richard Seymour has recently written about the “Twittering Machine”, taking his title from Paul Klee’s painting of subtle terror.

The stupefying nature of such cancerous term as “woke” etc recalls Lionel Trilling’s description of the rightists of his day as people wholly bereft of Ideas, and only capable of producing and propagating “irritable mental gestures”. See also Corey Robin’s “The Reactionary Mind” in which the modern Right since Burke is described by Robin as a purely reactive, but otherwise content-free, political movement.



Needless to say the near-infinite instances of rightist “cancel culture” up to and including democide and neo-con wars of invasion, neocon rendition, torture in extra-judicial Guantanamo zones etc mysteriously escape being abusively labelled with this rightist epithet.



Given their magnificent moral righteousness when rising to the defence of the “free speech” of proud boy skinheads, isn’t it funny that rightists cheer Ron DeSantis’s explicitly stated goal of punishing Disney employees and executives when they dare to exercise their free speech in voicing their political dissent against DeSantis’s homophobic laws?



Let’s be under no illusion concerning DeSantis’s authoritarian nature. Isn’t it funny that rightists go to the wall to defend the “freedoms” of proud boy skinheads but suddenly these “freedoms” are meaningless when it comes to assassinating their (perceived, schizoid-paranoiac hallucinated) enemies? There is no “hypocrisy” at play here. This is an entirely consistent enactment of a neo-fascist authoritarian agenda.



“At the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida legislature voted this week to punish one of the world’s biggest producers of entertainment and pop culture, because DeSantis and his fellow Florida Republicans disagreed with that producer’s First Amendment-protected speech. DeSantis signed the bill into law on Friday.

(…)

As the Supreme Court said in Hartman v. Moore (2006), “official reprisal for protected speech ‘offends the Constitution [because] it threatens to inhibit exercise of the protected right.’” Nor does it matter how the government retaliates against a person or business who expresses an opinion that the government does not like — any official retaliation against someone because they engaged in First Amendment-protected speech is unconstitutional.”



https://www.vox.com/23036427/ron-desantis-disney-first-amendment-constitution-supreme-court