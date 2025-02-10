The Age of Multipolarization

The shift to a multipolar world has been accompanied by deepening polarization within and between countries. Unless a way to mitigate these divisions is found, the hopes and aspirations that many – particularly in the Global South – have for multipolarity will go unmet.
MUNICH – It has become a truism of foreign-policy debates nowadays that the world is at the dawn of a multipolar era. Whether such an international order will ever fully emerge is debatable. But the process of “multipolarization” is already underway, as a larger number of states gain the ability to influence global developments.
