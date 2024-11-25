Multilateralism or Bust

The global security system is rapidly evolving into a multipolar order dominated by three major powers, each singularly focused on advancing its interests and expanding its sphere of influence. Alarmingly, geopolitical tensions are deepening just as humanity faces existential threats demanding urgent international cooperation.
VIENNA – At 82, I have lived through countless political and social upheavals, enough to become somewhat inured to history’s recurring cycles. But recent developments have left me profoundly shaken and afraid. The bedrock principles of international law, established in the aftermath of World War II, are being flagrantly undermined. The ban on acquiring territory by force, the obligation to protect civilians during conflict, the limitations on the right of self-defense, and the United Nations Security Council’s mandate to “maintain international peace and security” are all unraveling, with little regard for the consequences.
VIENNA – At 82, I have lived through countless political and social upheavals, enough to become somewhat inured to history’s recurring cycles. But recent developments have left me profoundly shaken and afraid. The bedrock principles of international law, established in the aftermath of World War II, are being flagrantly undermined. The ban on acquiring territory by force, the obligation to protect civilians during conflict, the limitations on the right of self-defense, and the United Nations Security Council’s mandate to “maintain international peace and security” are all unraveling, with little regard for the consequences.