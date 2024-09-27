The Slow Mpox Response Is Another Pandemic Wake-Up Call
The response to the current mpox outbreak in Central Africa suggests that we have not learned the lessons of COVID-19, when inequitable access to vaccines prolonged the pandemic and worsened its economic consequences. But there are short-term steps policymakers can take to prepare for future global health crises.
NEW YORK – It feels like a movie we have already seen. A new viral strain is killing people in some of the world’s poorest countries, and although vaccines against the pathogen exist, production shortages and regulatory barriers are preventing them from reaching those in need.