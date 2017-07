Қаржылық волатильділіктің ауылы алыс емес

Mauricio Duran-Loriga JUL 26, 2017

The recipe for much higher VIX levels is...much lower VIX levels in the first place.



January 2016, the Japanese 30 year Bond hit 0,142 % yield.

Who would have thought in 1988 ?



Since the yield of the long end is at the root of any orthodox valuation method, controlling price discovery in the long end equals controlling equity valuations and controlling (suppressing) volatility.



If nowadays central banks allowed price discovery in interest rates, yields of all global bonds would be strikingly higher than where they are today, many countries and corporations would be insolvent. Too massive a short if it happened that way !



Bond yields keep collapsing since 1982. The MOVE (Bond Volatility Index) printed all time lows in July 2017.

Equity returns are getting lower by the day since 2009. The VIX also printed an all time low in July 2017, yesterday indeed !



Equities are expected to yield less than 1% over the next 12 years. I believe private investors could soon knock at the commodities pits in search for more exciting risk/return equations.



THAT is the real central banker's nightmare. You buy a 30 year bond yielding 0,142 %. Over the next 30 year period, it can go up 50%, down 50%, but also lose its entire value. Supply can be endless. If the debtor defaults, the bond bearer is gifted with a small piece of wall paper.



The day investors will be forced to compare 0% yielding paper assets (with unlimited potential downside) to 0% yielding commodities (with unlimited potential upside and limited potential downside), central bankers will realize how immature and arrogant it was to believe that killing paper yield (aka currency yield) would go unnoticed for investors.



The end game is to default. Unable to default by inflation, default will happen through currency destruction. You read it here.



The more compressed the volatility, the greater the outburst.











